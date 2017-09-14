AbbVie: Bullish Institutional Buying To Send The Stock Higher

On the weekend while the stock market is closed, I'll often start my mornings with a cup of coffee, a hearty breakfast, and browse Finviz for companies making new highs or "gapping up." This is an efficient way to see which companies might have some recent news that has changed their guidance or investment thesis altogether.

While browsing this morning, I realized that one of our Robinhood Strategy Portfolio plays, AbbVie (ABBV), had skyrocketed significantly, deviating from its long-term trend channel. Analyzing the details of the move, we think big things are in store for AbbVie moving forward.

Chart from FinViz.com

As you can see by looking at both the price action and the volume, AbbVie's stock appears to be under a state of accumulation recently. The stock has been trading higher and the "up" days are on significantly higher volume than the down days.



If you are unfamiliar with AbbVie this company is the parent of the world's best-selling drug, Humira. Humira, in short, is a treatment for inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. This drug has been a blockbuster drug since FDA approval in 2002, grossing over $16 billion in sales in 2016 alone.



Humira is a biologic medicine and requires a much more complex manufacturing process than typical drugs made through chemical synthesis. This highly complex manufacturing process created an opportunity for AbbVie to put in place over 100 patents on the drug to keep competitors at bay. So far the patent process has worked, however AbbVie sell-side analysts worry that other companies may create generic competition eventually to compete with Humira. Humira represents over 50% of AbbVie's total sales, so any generic competition would deal a huge blow to AbbVie.



This past week there were two huge developments that sent AbbVie's stock price soaring. The first was that Coheres BioSciences, a company that manufactures biosimilars, was denied on all four of its petitions related to Humira formulation by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This was obviously a huge win for AbbVie and its patent protection and sent the stock up 6%.



The second development occurred the following day, when AbbVie announced that two drugs upadacitinib and tezepelumab showed positive results in their respective studies. These two drugs could help to strengthen AbbVie's pipeline and diversify the company's revenue stream away from just Humira. This drug news was enough to send AbbVie's stock price up an additional 4% right after a 6% run the previous day.



We have held AbbVie in our portfolio for some time because we believe in this company's long-term investment thesis. After the recent high volume pop, we feel it is necessary to share with our followers why AbbVie is a great stock to own.



Fundamentals

In our Robinhood Strategy Portfolio there are three main fundamental components of a stock that we look for. AbbVie checks off on all three of them.

Analyzing return on invested capital (ROIC) is a fundamental method of determining a company's financial performance. It is used to measure how well a company is investing its capital. As you can see, AbbVie has a five-year average ROIC of 19%. We usually look for companies with ROIC greater than 10%.

AbbVie also has improving operating margin, which is a measurement of what proportion of a company's revenue is left over after paying for operating expenses. AbbVie's operating margin is around 37% today and improving over 2014.

Free cash flow/sales percent is a great metric to see what percentage of cash the company has left over after paying for business related expenses. A free cash flow/sales percent average of nearly 27% for the past five years shows that AbbVie has an ample amount of cash to either return value back to shareholders, or invest in future growth.

Aside from outstanding cash flow, AbbVie also has a clean balance sheet. The company has $7.2 billion in cash on its balance sheet and only $400 million in short-term debt. AbbVie also does not have any accounts payable, which is money owed by a company to its creditors.

Valuation

Up until this point, we have adequately reviewed AbbVie's investment thesis. We understand that Humira is the top drug in the world and it is important for AbbVie to keep it under patent and develop more high profile drugs in its pipeline.

We understand that the company has an obvious bullish catalyst in its chart that is driving the stock higher on high volume (most likely institutional buying).

We also understand that the fundamental picture of AbbVie and its balance sheet is exactly what we are looking for in a winning stock.

So what is AbbVie actually worth?



This is always the big question, and frankly, this is what creates a market. The buy side says that AbbVie has Humira under patent until at least 2022 and a strengthening pipeline. This should help preserve AbbVie's target revenue and earnings.

Doing some simple earnings analysis we see that AbbVie, priced at $88.50 per share, trades at 16x analysts mean projected 2017 EPS of $5.54. We are more than half way through 2017 though, and the focus will turn toward 2018 figures, in which AbbVie is projected to earn $6.65 per share. Considering the $6.65 figure, AbbVie trades at just 13.3x projected 2018 EPS. Go ahead one more year and AbbVie trades at just 11.9 projected 2019 EPS.

OK, so maybe we're getting ahead of ourselves a bit, but with Humira under patent until 2022, these figures are much safer. This is most likely why we saw huge institutional buying last week driving the stock price higher. If we take an extremely conservative approach and appoint AbbVie a PE of 14.5 for years to come, based off 2018 EPS AbbVie should trade around $96.50 per share. Look ahead to 2019, and we could see a figure closer to $108.



Disregard the thesis that AbbVie has run too far too fast. We have held AbbVie as a core position, and even after the price appreciation, we still see it as an attractive biotech stock for any portfolio.



