I Just Bought This 10.2% Yielding BDC Again

However, I discuss three reasons why I am buying into the BDC again at today's prices.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) is an appealing income vehicle on the sell-off. The business development company has good dividend coverage stats, stable portfolio yields, and, most importantly, interest rate upside tied to an increase in the federal funds rate. I think the reward-to-risk ratio is appealing for income investors at today's price point.

I owned Hercules Capital before, but sold a big chunk of my position earlier this year because of the company's high valuation and overly positive sentiment in the high-yield sector. I liquidated the rest of my position in Hercules Capital a little later after the company shocked investors in May with its intent to hold a special meeting for investors to approve a new management and compensation structure.

Management planned to externalize management, which didn't sit well with investors. Hercules Capital's stock crashed, and recovered only slightly after the company withdrew its proposal of a new investment advisor relationship.

Source: StockCharts.com

Read also: "Hercules Capital: I Am Out"

That said, the drop in Hercules Capital's share price is now a good opportunity in my opinion to buy into the tech-focused business development company again, for three reasons.

1. Dividend Covered With NII And DNOI, On Average

Hercules Capital is paying shareholders a $0.31/share quarterly cash dividend, and the company has done so since the fourth quarter of 2013. The BDC has covered its dividend payout, on average, with Net Investment Income and Distributable Net Operating Income, two stats that are traditionally used to calculate BDC dividend coverage ratios.

Hercules Capital pulled in an average of $0.32/share in NII and $0.34/share in Distributable NOI in the last eight quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

2. Stable Portfolio Yields, No Significant Yield Compression

Hercules Capital has a strong debt investment portfolio with attractive double digit yields. More importantly, the yields have been relatively stable in the last two years. Though some BDCs experienced yield compression on their debt investments in the last several quarters, the effect on Hercules Capital has been quite limited. Hercules Capital's high, stable portfolio yields are the reason why I think that the BDC will be able to maintain its dividend.

Source: Achilles Research

3. Interest Rate Upside

Hercules Capital has interest rate upside tied to an increase in short term interest rates.

Management expects that each 25 basis point increase in interest rates will boost Net Interest Income by $0.03/share annually. Therefore, if rates continue to rise in 2017/8, Hercules Capital's dividend coverage stats are poised to improve, which could even lead to a higher base dividend and the first dividend raise in years.

Source: Hercules Capital

How Much Do You Have To Pay For Hercules Capital's Dividend Stream?

Not that much: Hercules Capital's shares sell for 9.8x Q2-2017 run-rate NII, and 1.23x NAV.

Your Takeaway

There are a lot of good reasons to buy Hercules Capital for an income portfolio. The proposal to externalize management is off the table (at least for now). The BDC has covered its dividend with NII and DNOI, on average, in the last two years. Hercules Capital further has relatively stable portfolio yields that set it apart from the competition, and are a strong indicator for a stable dividend as well. Interest rate upside is the icing on the cake, and even a dividend hike could be in the cards if the Federal Reserve continues to push rates higher. I am a buyer again at these prices.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.