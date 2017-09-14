OPEC: Bring On The Inventory Declines

Right now, there are three major organizations that come out with regular and closely-followed data relating to the global oil markets. Of these, the most interesting would be, in my opinion, OPEC. Given the biases that people assume the group may have, it may not be considered wise to follow their thoughts, but when they are pointing out some rather interesting data that conforms with one of the other big three, the IEA (International Energy Agency), I believe it’s important to dig into the numbers. In what follows, I will do just that and give my thoughts on why the oil picture, despite having some weak spots, is still certainly bullish for long-term investors in this space.

A look at OPEC’s numbers

In the image below, you can see the most recent release from OPEC regarding their estimates of their member nations’ output on a daily basis for each of the past three months (and for other timeframes as well). What you can see here is that, despite seeing a rather decent-sized ramping up in output between June and July, August’s data came in pretty good. Based on the math, output between the nations that make up OPEC fell by 0.079 million barrels per day in August compared to July. While this may not interest some market participants, when you consider that they also revised down July’s estimates by 0.035 million barrels per day compared to their prior month’s calculation, you can see that overall production among the member nations fell by 0.114 million barrels per day on an effective basis.

*Taken from OPEC

What’s fascinating about this is that the decline came about despite a surge in production from Nigeria. The African country saw its own production climb a further 0.1383 million barrels per day but this was, fortunately, offset to some degree by Libya’s output falling 0.1123 million barrels per day. In a prior article I wrote, I made the case that production from Libya may be depressed for a while, but recent news suggests that the falloff there may have just been a temporary fluctuation that is now over. Of course, it should be mentioned that future decreases could take place in either it or Nigeria should militant activity ramps back up, so there is risk that could benefit oil bulls there. There’s also the fact that Venezuela, which saw output fall by nearly 0.032 million barrels per day during the month, is producing below its OPEC cut agreement and seems to be in a permanent (for the foreseeable future) state of decline as economic and political tensions there rise.

Looking at the big picture

Besides the news that its own output dropped for the month of August, the organization had some other interesting developments to share. For starters, OPEC now believes that the supply and demand picture is moving more and more in favor of the oil bulls than in the past. Demand this year, under their current expectations, should grow by 1.42 million barrels per day, up from 1.37 million barrels per day they anticipated a month earlier. While this increase is nice, you should consider that they actually revised up demand for 2016 as well. Adjusting for this, the effective increase in demand for 2016 should be 1.65 million barrels per day, which is pretty close to what I have been pointing to as being realistic for months now.

Similarly, OPEC also announced that they are raising their expectations for demand for next year as well. Based on their estimates, demand in 2018 should grow by 1.35 million barrels per day. This is higher than the prior month’s thoughts of 1.28 million barrels per day. However, like with 2017’s estimates, this is also on top of the upward revision that has taken place. As a result of this, demand for the two years ending in 2018 should increase on an effective basis by 3 million barrels per day. That’s really attractive growth in my opinion and should help the oil rebalancing process.

Interestingly, the same kind of upwards revision has not taken place when it comes to supply. Yes, OPEC’s revision for non-OPEC supply does mean that that production should be around 0.03 million barrels per day above prior forecasts, but 2018’s non-OPEC supply has been revised down by 0.06 million barrels per day. As a result of this, non-OPEC supply should grow by only 1 million barrels per day in 2018. This also seems to confirm my thoughts that expectations for growing output have been overplayed and I suspect we’ll see some further revisions down in this category moving forward (though they should be modest).

*Taken from OPEC

What this means for the oil space is undeniably bullish. As you can see in the table above and in the table below, OPEC provides market participants with data on where it sees global demand and where it sees non-OPEC supply plus OPEC’s share of NGLs. I broke down the math and, assuming that August’s output is what is averaged each quarter between the third quarter of this year and the end of 2018, we should expect to see global inventories fall by an aggregate of 108.97 million barrels during this timeframe. While this amount may seem unenticing, if OPEC commits itself to cut just a little further to make 2018’s first and second quarter flat in terms of output, that number could improve drastically to 228.16 million barrels.

*Taken from OPEC

Even with this data, though, there’s a decent chance that decreases in inventories could be quite a bit larger. OPEC’s own estimates calculate that there was excess oil of 65.76 million barrels between the first and second quarter of this year. However, OECD stocks dropped nearly 100 million barrels from the end of January of this year through July. July’s drop alone was a robust 18.7 million barrels. Some of this is likely due to oil flowing to non-OECD nations as well, but I believe that a sizable chunk could also be attributable to disparities that exist between OPEC’s estimates and what is actually transpiring.

*Taken from OPEC

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe that the bullish case for oil continues to get better. There are some things, like a recent uptick in Libyan production and the continued growth in output from Nigeria, that will need to be dealt with, but I believe that OPEC is committed enough to see to it that global stocks continue to fall. Once the market truly realizes this, there is a good chance that prices will move higher than where they are today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.