Hey Diddle Diddle, 6.25% From Urstadt Biddle - My Thoughts

The new series H has a stated rate of 6.25%.

The preferred stock market has been hot for REITs recently, as issuers step up to take advantage of low rates before they are possibly gone. Today we saw Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBA) tap the market, raising $100 million (gross) with a 6.25% Series H perpetual preferred stock.

For those not familiar:

Urstadt Biddle Properties is a REIT focused on neighborhood and community shopping centers. Geographically, their primary emphasis is on properties in the northeastern part of the United States with a concentration in the metropolitan New York Tri-State area outside of the City of New York.

Details are:

The preliminary prospectus can be found here, the term sheet here.

Until the Series F is redeemed, UBA has three series of outstanding preferred stock. The details are:

Pricing is:

The new deal costs approximately 20 basis points to get to par, which is a little pricey, but given the demand for the securities, it is somewhat rational.

When looking at the stripped yield on the Series G, we see that it has been stable versus the risk free rate, with a modest increase in risk premium since early this year.

The spread between the preferred (in this case the Series G) and the equity yield has showed some volatility due primarily to the volatility in the equity which has resulted from the pressure on the sector.

Ultimately, the new Biddle Series H looks somewhat attractive compared to outstanding series - more attractive to "close to par" buyers - but there are other options available.

The following table shows Urstadt Biddle and select peers.

Biddle's new preferred has a higher yield than its peers, with the exception of Cedar Realty (CDR) and PREIT (PEI) - both of which have had larger drops and issues than the peer group.

The following chart shows UBApG versus the Kimco (KIM) series K. The Biddle issue is trading near its average relative to the Kimco issue.

Bottom Line: The new Urstadt Biddle Series H is attractive relative to peers and its outstanding issues. It is not the highest yield preferred, but it is a relatively safe choice with a greater than 6% yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.