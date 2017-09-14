Intercept's Fall Creates A Monumental Buying Opportunity

Recently, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) fell by 13.45% when the company put up a letter on its website to Doctors about Ocaliva. The letter stressed that primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) patients, who were treated with more than the prescribed doses of Ocaliva, might develop additional severe liver issues. Primary biliary cholangitis is a liver disease characterized by progressive destruction of the bile ducts. In my opinion, I feel that investors can greatly benefit after this large fall in the stock price. I will lay out why this drop is a great buying opportunity.

Problems Raised

The issue that was raised was that an overdose of Ocaliva was highly damaging to a small subset of patients, at least 2% to 3% of the total PBC population. For starters, that is a small subset of the total population. Secondly, I don't see what the big issue with this is. The letter that the company sent to Doctors is pretty much applying common sense to prescribing drugs at the recommended dose. In other words, prescribing the doses according to what the FDA label specifies. It seems that there was a disconnect from the investment community. That's because when people saw dosage problems with Ocaliva, they automatically assumed that there would have to be a major label change because of it. I don't believe that the label will be changed completely. Even then, it's possible it might not even be changed at all. That's because Ocaliva's label already lists a warning for adverse related liver reactions when being prescribed over the recommended dose. That can be seen here from Ocaliva's prescribing information, under "Warnings And Precautions":

Liver-Related Adverse Reactions: Monitor for elevations in liver biochemical tests and development of liver-related adverse reactions; weigh the potential risk against the benefits of continuing treatment. Do not exceed 10 mg once daily. Adjust the dosage for patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment. Discontinue in patients who develop complete biliary obstruction.

The key point from the warning subsection is that even the label itself states that Ocaliva should not be prescribed over 10 mg once daily. At worst, a label change may occur to be more clearer about that point about not prescribing over the recommended dose of the drug. Although, I don't believe that it will be a huge problem going forward. The bottom line is that Doctors shouldn't be prescribing a higher dosage than what is recommended for safety reasons. Intercept noted that the letter was made to just tell Doctors that Ocaliva should only prescribed according to the recommended doses. I believe that the sell off in the stock, over the last few days, is highly overblown.

Huge Need

Could this letter be a cause for concern for some Doctors wanting to prescribe the medication to PBC patients? Sure, it is highly possible. The truth is that Ocaliva remains a good alternative to another form of treatment already approved by the FDA. The primary form of treatment for PBC is a drug known as ursodiol. The problem is that there are some patients who get little benefit from the drug or who do not respond well to the treatment. For instance, between 5% to 10% of patients can't tolerate ursodiol. At least up to 40% of patients do not respond to it. If that is the case, then Ocaliva can be prescribed either in place of it or along with ursodiol as treatment. In my opinion, Ocaliva is a savior. Because if a patient does not respond well to ursodiol, the only other alternative would be a liver transplant. The problem is that some of the patient's liver disease is so advance, that they are too sick to have a liver transplant done. Therefore, Ocaliva acts as an alternative therapy.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $550.3 million. The company expects adjusted operating expenses to be in a range between $380 million to $420 million in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017. That excludes stock-based compensation and other non-cash type items. The company states that it can't predict how much cash it will need beyond the middle of 2018. A lot of it depends on Ocaliva sales in PBC over the next few quarters, market expansion for PBC in other territories, and expenses for other earlier stage programs. The good news is that there shouldn't be any near-term dilution.

Risks

The biggest risk for Intercept would be Ocaliva sales seeing a slowdown in the market. For now, Ocaliva has been selling very well. Intercept reported worldwide Ocaliva sales in the first quarter of 2017 of $20.6 million. In the second quarter it recorded worldwide sales of Ocaliva of $30.4 million. That brings a combined total of $51 million for 2017 so far. Analysts, predicted full year 2017 sales of Ocaliva to reach at least $93 million. That means that Intercept has two quarters left in the year to put Ocaliva sales over analysts expectations for 2017. It doesn't end there, because peak sales for Ocaliva in PBC could reach up to $1.6 billion. Another risk would be a competing company, known as CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) that had announced an interim analysis of its phase 2 results in patients with PBC. It did so using its drug known as seladelpar. The results were good, and that could be a threat down the line for Intercept Pharmaceuticals. There is no near-term risk though, because the phase 2 trial by CymaBay has not yet been completed. That means CymaBay still has to eventually run a larger phase 3 trial as soon as its phase 2 is completed. Then it must wait some time after that to seek FDA approval. In addition, the results shown in CymaBay's phase 2 trial will need more testing. That's because only 24 patients were recruited into the trial, and that is not enough to fully assess whether or not a drug works in that patient population. That only gives an indication whether or not CymaBay should move on with a larger phase 3 trial. More about Cymabay's results can be read in "CymaBay Phase 2 Liver Data Is A Great Buy Opportunity." For now, Ocaliva sales in PBC should continue to ramp up.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the letter posted on Intercept's website was overblown. It is not that severe of an issue to have caused the stock to tank by 20% over the last few days. I believe that the issue was highly overblown, and that investors have a great opportunity to buy Intercept shares at the current price of $90.75 per share. Besides PBC, Intercept is currently testing Ocaliva in patients with NASH Fibrosis in a phase 3 trial. The NASH fibrosis market is an even bigger indication than PBC, and holds more value. Back in 2014, the company soared 200% the day it had announced that a phase 2 trial had been stopped early in NASH fibrosis patients due to highly superior results. An interim analysis by the study's independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) evaluated that half the patients achieved the primary endpoint of the study with a decrease in the NAFLD Activity Score (NAS) of at least two points with no worsening of fibrosis compared to placebo. The company is currently in a phase 3 clinical trial treating patients with NASH fibrosis known as the REGENERATE study. According to the clinicaltrials.gov website, this study is not expected to report results until October of 2021. Still, the value of the company can't be dismissed after the NASH fibrosis results observed to date. After the phase 2 trial was stopped early because of extremely good efficacy, I feel that Intercept can possibly be considered as one of the top contenders in the NASH fibrosis space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.