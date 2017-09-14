EIA: Mixed But Worse

Understanding what all is going on in the oil market is incredibly important if you are a long-term investor in this space. One of the key pieces of data I analyze is released courtesy of the EIA (Energy Information Administration) in the form of its Short-Term Energy Outlook. In what follows, I will cover some new and interesting data that paints a slightly more confusing picture of the oil market than some (myself included) would hope for, but there are pieces in it that are upbeat as well.

Mixed news in the US

First, let's begin with good news from the US perspective. According to the EIA, if everything goes according to plan this year, domestic oil production should average 9.25 million barrels per day. While this represents an increase of 0.40 million barrels per day above what we saw in 2016, the fact of the matter is that this increase is actually smaller than their prior expectations of average output this year of 9.35 million barrels per day. While a disparity of 0.10 million barrels per day does not sound meaningful, spread over a year it would account for 36.5 million barrels of oil just by itself. That's nearly 4 days worth of US production.

*Created by Author

As you can see in the table above, though, this isn't the only area of improvement. While the EIA does think that oil production in the US will average 9.84 million barrels per day in 2018, which is a rise of 0.59 million barrels per day compared to what they think it will average this year, this is down a bit from 9.91 million barrels per day seen a month earlier and is actually quite a bit below the more than 10 million barrels per day the EIA anticipated earlier this year for 2018.

From a production side, the picture has certainly picked up. However, there is a bit of bad news regarding the US. As global demand growth this year is expected to be weaker than what the EIA thought previously, we should see an increase in total inventories compared to what was anticipated before. You see, while inventories this year should fall by 36 million barrels down to 1.30 billion, this is actually 8 million barrels greater than forecasted in August. What's more, this disparity should worsen in 2018, with inventories expanding to 1.333 billion barrels, up 17 million barrels compared to August's forecast. You can see all of this in the table below.

*Created by Author

The rest of the world is just as confusing

Sadly, the mixed results in the US are not an exception to the rule right now; they are the rule. You see, in the table below, I decided to look at global oil supplies between 2016 and 2018. If the EIA is accurate in its assessment, then we should expect to see global production average 98.26 million barrels per day in 2017. This is actually a hefty decrease of 0.16 million barrels per day compared to prior expectations, but supplies for both 2016 and 2018 were revised higher to the tune of 0.04 million barrels per day and 0.07 million barrels per day, respectively.

*Created by Author

In part, for this year and next year at least, the shift in supplies could be driven by OPEC. As you can see in the table below, OPEC's production has been revised down by 0.04 million barrels per day to 32.49 million barrels per day for 2017. However, some of this will be made up for if the EIA is right because their models suggests that production amongst the group next year will be 0.03 million barrels per day higher than thought.

*Created by Author

Overall, when you do the math, the change in global supplies implies that output over the three year period will be lower than the EIA thought in August by an aggregate of 18.21 million barrels. However, demand has also taken a beating and it's not pretty. Despite other organizations claiming that demand will be strong this year, the EIA has lowered the bar in their own estimates. You see, in the table below, I provided a look at where demand should be over the same three year timeframe. This year's expectation is for a drop of 0.15 million barrels per day compared to August's, and both 2016 and 2018 have seen downward revisions as well. Instead of expecting demand to grow 1.42 million barrels per day this year like the EIA thought in the recent past, the organization now thinks it will grow at a more modest 1.35 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

All of these changes have rather significant impacts on expectations for not only this year and next, but when it comes to looking back to 2016 as well. As you can see in the table below, the amount of excess oil on the market for last year was revised higher by 0.12 million barrels per day (or 43.92 million barrels on the whole). Fortunately, for this year, we have seen a downward revision of 0.01 million barrels per day, which means that there should be no excess output for 2017 on average, but this was dwarfed by an upward revision of 0.14 million barrels per day in 2018. Keeping all else the same and ignoring the possibility that some of the data might be incorrect, these changes, over the three year period, would imply global inventory builds of 91.37 million barrels.

*Created by Author

Even with this implied change, though, there was a bullish change for this year but a big build for next. As you can see in the table below, OECD oil inventories should actually be 18 million barrels lower in 2017 than the EIA thought a month ago. However, next year, we should expect a build here of 71 million barrels to 3.066 billion. This is actually 6 million barrels higher than August's data suggested.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Truth be told, there were some things in this report that I was quite happy to see. For instance, I was glad to see US oil production revised lower and I like that OECD inventories won't build as much as the EIA thought a month ago. That said, I don't like the additional builds for 2018, nor do I like that demand is now thought to be lower this year. So far, I have not seen any evidence to suggest that this should be warranted, so I'm taken aback there, but the data is what the data is. At the end of the day, this does imply that it will take longer than oil bulls would like to see markets return to normal, but I am also hopeful because, of the three big organizations that report on oil data like this, the EIA is the odd one out. Because of this, I believe there's a chance that future revisions will need to be made that offset some of the negatives here, but only time will tell if I'm right.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.