Cleveland-Cliffs Testing The Bottom

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) share price has fallen sharply in September and it creates an opportunity for those interested in establishing or increasing a position.

On May 24, 2017, we wrote with Cliffs trading at $6.75.

Cliffs common stock appears to be attempting to form a bottom. The stock closed at $6.75, and if the economy can gain some traction, then Cliffs could make a move to $8.00 or $9.00. From current levels, that works out to a gain of 18.5% to 33.3%. It is a high-risk issue.

The shares traded in the $8.00 to $9.00 target range, hitting $8.77 on September 5, 2017, and have since corrected to $7.25 in pre-market trade. The September weakness is an opportunity to re-enter the position via the sale of a put option that if exercised would result in a price near the May 2017 level.

The month of September has seen weakness in the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs.

A look at hot rolled steel pricing shows that in the futures market the price has improved since May 24, 2017. However, it is currently consolidating recent gains.

It is unclear what catalyst created the recent selling pressure. However, the rebuilding from hurricanes Irma and Harvey are expected to result in increased demand for steel products. In addition, should the government pass an infrastructure bill, then additional steel demand might be forthcoming.

Cleveland-Cliffs has worked hard to improve its balance sheet. On August 7, 2017, they announced the result of the tender for the 8.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2020.

On August 7, 2017, the Company purchased $484,063,000 in principal amount of the Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time. This total excludes $935,000 in principal amount of the Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures

The balance sheet has improved but more work remains. However, if iron ore and hot rolled steel pricing remains at current levels, then Cliffs shares may rebound higher.

Put Option Trade idea:

The shares closed September 13, 2017, at $7.39 with the October 20, 2017, $7.00 put at $0.30. The return on the strike price would be 4.29% or 41.70% annualized. Should the put be assigned then, the effective purchase price would be $6.70, or 10.30% below the current price. This looks like an attractive risk-reward trade for those that are seeking exposure to Cleveland-Cliffs.

Disclosure:

Return calculations exclude transaction costs as each trader may experience different costs. However, transaction costs will reduce the realized return. Positions mentioned are of the time of publication and may change without notice for a variety of reasons. Ideas presented are for educational purposes and should not be viewed as nvestment recommendations or be considered investment advice.