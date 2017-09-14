Caterpillar - Don't Trust New All Time Highs

The main rivers of the rally are now working against it. Related markets are diverging.

CAT is making new all time highs for the first time since 2012.

Caterpillar (CAT) has finally broken to a new all time high above the 2011-2012 peaks at $117. This could be seen as bullish, but to me it looks like a wrong-footing move to draw in a few late bulls and squeeze out the last of the shorts. I think CAT is running low on gas and is due a large correction.

Shaky foundations

I last wrote about CAT in December 2016. The title says it all really: 'The Caterpillar Tank Is Empty, But The Fumes Of Sentiment Can Keep It Running'.

I thought the rally could continue, but it was driven - in the most part - by general sentiment in related commodities and sectors, not something company specific to CAT.

CAT data by YCharts CAT data by YCharts

Yes, there has been an uptick in revenues and operating income, but enough to justify a 120% gain since the 2016 low?

I think it's fair to say a great deal of optimism and future success is baked into the share price of $120.

And the foundation for this optimism comes from the rally in commodities such as copper (JJC), which serves as an indicator of global growth and correlates very well with the movements of CAT.

software developed by Arbitrage Trader

The only problem is copper has turned down and diverged from CAT. This is shown by the middle left chart which tracks beta adjusted portfolios of copper (in blue) and CAT (in red). The middle right chart shows the current divergence is the largest in the last 100 days and over 2 standard deviations from the norm.

Although we don't know for sure if copper has made a significant reversal (it may turn back up and converge with CAT again), the current weakness could limit any further gains in CAT. And actually I recently made a case for copper to reverse at $3.1 and make a significant decline. So far that has been a decent call.

Also related are sectors such as Metals and Mining (XME) and according to my software, Industrials (XLI) have one of the highest correlations. At least until very recently.

The 200 day correlation is a very decent 0.86, but over the most recent 40 days it falls to -0.04. This tells us CAT is swimming against the tide in this last leg higher.

Reasons for the divergence

Of course correlations can break down, but under normal conditions this is usually temporary. What caused the recent divergences?

I think recent out-performance in CAT was driven by two things. Firstly, the Q2 earnings reported on July 24th beat and revenue outlooks were raised. This clearly caused the divergence on the XLI comparison above and you can see CAT surging higher on this date while XLI actually moved slightly down. However, it isn't the kind of ground-breaking fundamental shift which causes a long term break-down.

On a side note, it was interesting how copper also broke strongly higher on 24th July, the day of CAT's release. I expect it was for different macro reasons, but it does mean copper and CAT were pulling in the same direction and this helped the magnitude of both rallies.

The other factors at play in CAT's recent rally were technical. Momentum was strong, and it was quite clear CAT would reach for new all time highs. I uploaded this chart to Matrixtrade.com on the day of earnings calling for a move to the $120s.

This target has now been met, and any unfortunate shorts with stops above the 2011-2012 highs have probably now been squeezed out. When I look for reversals, this is the kind of thing I like to see.

A move back below the $117 break-out point could be a decent signal that this break out was not genuine and only a stop run. Looking back at previous significant tops, we can see the same kind of price action.

Note I am only comparing the price action and how stops are taken during a fake break-out. The timescale and context are obviously quite different. The outcome, however, could be quite similar.

Targets

I am looking for the 2016 rally to complete in the $120-125 area, so this should be a significant top.

Targets depend on how related markets perform, but they appear to be in very similar situations and vulnerable to a large pull back. A move to the long term trend-line in the $70s is not out of the question.

Conclusions

The CAT rally since 2016 is driven by sentiment and hope for a sustained recovery in related markets and sectors. Yet these markets have turned down recently and many rallies look tired. CAT has managed to continue higher, but now technical targets have been met, and absent of further fundamental drivers, the rally should be ending. A move back below $117 warns of a failed break-out and a potentially large decline to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.