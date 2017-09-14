Accell Group: A Dutch Small Cap With A Good Dividend And Growth Potential

Bikes: a fast-growing market

Bicycles are a market segment which is relatively unfollowed by investors. This market may be a very good investment option though. First of all, the global bicycle market is expected to reach a size of €59.9 billion by 2021, with an expected compound annual growth rate of 2.4% from 2016 to 2021. Additionally, different products in the bike category are expected to grow at completely different rates the coming years. Sales of the electronic bicycle are quickly gaining speed in Europe and Southeast Asia. In the Netherlands for instance, sales of e-bikes have been surging with a staggering 24% during the last year. Though markets in the rest of the world might take off more slowly and gradually, the market potential for these products is huge. Sales of e-bikes are expected to grow with significantly over the next 9 years.

Meet Accell Group

The Dutch company Accell Group (OTCPK:ACGPF) might be a very interesting option in the bicycle market. Accell is one of the biggest players in bikes in Europe and North America. The company was formed in 1998 by a spinoff from Dutch conglomerate ATAG Holding. Currently, Accell is market leader in Europe with regard to total turnover. About 44% of their total sales consisted of e-bikes in 2016, which grew 39% compared to 2015.

With an EPS of $1.51 and a stock price of $30.96, their current P/E ratio is 20.5. This is by no means cheap, but regarding the fact that Accell is operating in such a growing market it is not extremely expensive either. The company has a modest debt-to-assets ratio of 26.75%, and the value of their stock has increased by a staggering 1,334% since 2000, not including dividends!

Although they are available on the OTC market, their main listing is on the Dutch stock exchange under the ticker AMS:ACCEL. They are part of the AScX, the Amsterdam small cap index, and have a market cap of €685 million.



Dividend

Accell aims to pay out about 40% of their profit in dividend each year. Since 2004 they tried to increase their dividend every year, but did not succeed. Accell had two dividend cuts, in 2012 and in 2013, during which they reduced the dividend from €0.92 (2011) to €0.55 (2013). Currently, the dividend stands at €0.72 ($0.89), having increased 18% compared to the previous year. Even though the dividend distribution has not been very stable, the current yield stands at 2.76%, which is higher than the average yield in the S&P500, which was at 2.03% last year. Not bad for a stock with good growth potential!

Takeover bid

In April this year, PON Holdings (not listed), a Dutch conglomerate in the transportation sector which is also active on the bicycle market, tried to acquire Accell. The price they bid was €32.72, including a dividend of €0.72 which was planned for May. The caused the price of the shares of Accell to rise above €32, because a higher bid was not unthinkable. Accell rejected the bid with the argument that it did not adequately reflect the value of the business. There has been no second bid, and shares have returned to less inflated levels where they are more attractive for value investors.

Based on current exchange rates, the takeover offer of PON would be worth $38.20, which is an upside of 23.4% from today's share price of $30.96 for the OTC listing.

Analysis

Accell has a particularly good position in the market of the e-bikes and regular bikes with some well-known brands like Diamondback, Raleigh, Koga and Haibike. I will use the expectations for the bicycle markets stated above: the market of e-bikes to grow with 54.7% until 2025, and the market of regular bikes is expected to grow 2.4% per annum. I will assume sales of Accell will be growing in line with the market. I will base this analysis using the Euro.

Regular bikes Revenue (million €) E-bikes Revenue (million €) Total revenue (million €) Sales in 2016 56% 586.88 44% 461.12 1048.00 Sales in 2025 45% 586.88 55% 713.35 1300.23

Using these growth expectations, total revenue of Accell Group is expected to increase from €1,048m in 2016 to €1,300m in 2025. I believe that this is a relatively conservative estimate, because of Accell's strong market position. Also, since Accell is active in the middle and upper segment of the e-bike market, the company has less need to compete with low-price producers. Furthermore, I assumed zero increase in the price per bike sold, and no acquisitions by Accell.

Accell Group currently has a low profit margin of 3.08%. If we look at the data of average S&P firms, companies active in the segment of autos and components have a current average margin of 4.2%, and companies active in consumer durables have an average net margin of 7.9%. Let us assume that Accell will be able to increase its profit margin because of growth and more efficiency. This can be achieved because of better economies of scale, working more efficiently, or cost-cutting. To be conservative, let's take a net profit margin of 4.5% in 2025. Using this, we will obtain to following data:

Net profit margin Earnings (million €) Earnings per share Growth of EPS per annum Share price with p/e of 15 Share price with p/e of 18 2016 3.08% 32.29 1.26 18.9 22.68 2025 4.50% 64.85 2.51 7.96% 37.66 45.19

With all these assumptions, the expected share price for Accell could fall somewhere between €37.66 and €45.19, depending on the P/E multiple. As a result of expected growth, I see a reasonable P/E ratio of 18 in 2025, providing an expected share price of around €45, up from €26.08 today.

Upside by 2025 Expected average growth in share value per year Including 3% dividend Fair p/e of 15 44.40% 4.17% 7.17% Fair p/e of 18 73.27% 6.30% 9.30%

In the table above you can see the expected average yearly growth of the shares when using a p/e of 15 and a p/e of 18. Even when using the modest value of 15, the average growth in share price will be more than 4% per year on average. Adding about 3% of dividend per year means that I expect shares of Accell to deliver an average profit of 7-9% annually. An important notion here is that because most of my estimates were conservative, the actual return might in fact be higher.

There are a couple of important risks when investing in Accell:

- Accell Group is a small cap company, which means that they are much more vulnerable for external developments

- For non-euro investors there is always the currency risk: Accell has most of their sales in euro

- I have built a forecast out to 2025, leaving a lot of time for other potential negative developments

Conclusion

Accell Group is a promising company in a very interesting market. The company has some decent financials and a growing dividend, which makes them interesting to dividend growth investors who are not afraid to invest in small cap firms. As an additional bonus, Accell is a potential takeover target.

I expect an annual profit of at least 7-9% for the next several years for investors who purchase shares of Accell Group today. The current P/E of the stock is about 20, so patient investors might consider waiting for a pullback. There are a couple of risks, but overall, Accell Group looks like a solid bet in a growing market.