Sept. 15 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending September 15, 2017. Daily data for September 9 to September 14 is estimated. Daily data for September 15 is forecast. To read last week’s report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption plus exports) totaled around 443 bcf this week (pretty much flat w-o-w, but down 2.0% y-o-y). Remarkably, after three straight weekly declines, the deviation from the norm stayed positive and actually increased from +10% last week to +13% this week. According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas has been above nine-year norm for 29 consecutive weeks now. From our previous reports you know that national consumption has been relatively weak compared to previous year (mostly due to high comparison base). But this week, it was additionally weakened by hurricane Irma, which destroyed aggregate demand by cutting electricity consumption in Florida. However, unlike Hurricane Harvey, Irma had no impact on natural gas exports. Indeed, according to Marine Traffic data, as many as six LNG tankers (with a total capacity of around 20 bcf) have departed from Sabine Pass over the past week. Overall, total exports (including pipeline flows to Canada and Mexico) were up 20% w-o-w and some 25% y-o-y. Currently, we expect daily average demand rate to increase from around 63 bcf to 65 bcf in the coming two weeks.

* Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 16 consecutive weeks now. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. However, we do not expect production to accelerate significantly in the nearest future. Productivity (measured in new-well gas production per rig) already is falling and therefore rig count must rise faster to push production higher.

Total supply of natural gas (production plus imports) averaged around 81.6 bcf per day for the week ending September 14 (unchanged w-o-w, but up 3.0% y-o-y). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be positive and is estimated to reach almost +130 bcf, which is the largest weekly balance that we have seen since June 9. The volume is just marginally larger than a week ago, but is some 9 bcf above five-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below). In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bearish for natural gas prices since it is above last year’s level and is also above historical norm. That does not mean, however, that natural gas price should necessarily go down. If you want to know how we are navigating thorough the current market environment and see our trading exposure, consider signing up for our exclusive content.

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 91 bcf. We expected an injection of 93 bcf (higher than the consensus of 85 bcf). Total storage now stands at 3,311 bcf, which is 43 bcf (or 1.32%) above the five-year average for this time of the year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here.

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 94 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is higher than the comparable figure in ICE’s latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a possibility for a bearish surprise. Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 79 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from a five-year average should decline from +1.32% today to +0.91% on September 29. We are updating our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive daily update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports - consider signing up for our exclusive content.

Check out the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice that we have been consistently revising our near-term storage forecast lower over the past two weeks. The total for three reports went down from 252 bcf on September 1 to 237 bcf on September 14. Natural gas price has responded to those bullish revisions, but we think that it is probably somewhat overextended in the short term. We continue to navigate through the market action and update our client on our trading exposure on a daily basis. Consider signing up, if interested.

Source: Bluegold Research