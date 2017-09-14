Swoop In To Pick Up Regeneron This Month

Eylea continues to witness solid demand in approved indications. Besides, the company is striving to further expand the drug’s label.

In my previous series, I had explained why I consider Regeneron (REGN) to be a robust investment opportunity for 2017. And my confidence in the company is now at an all-time high after Regeneron reported stellar Q2 2017 results. Regeneron managed to surpass both, revenue and earnings estimates, thanks to phenomenal performance of its leading drug, Eylea. Beyond capturing market share in approved indications in USA and in ex-USA markets, the drug is also been aggressively explored in other retinal disease indications.

While there are few more marketed products in Regeneron’s portfolio such as Praluent, Arcalyst, and the newly launched, Dupixent and Kevzara, the biggest short term growth driver for the company is Eylea. Hence, a change in 2017 guidance for Eylea’s net sales from hoping to witness single digit percentage growth to 10% growth over 2016 sales, is bound to reflect in Regeneron’s share prices.

Since the first working day of 2017, Regeneron’s share price has increased by around 18% to reach $444.48 levels on September 12, 2017. Wallstreet analysts believe that there is still significant upside potential in the stock and have pinned the 12 month consensus target price to $497.68, which will be a return of about 12%. I consider this estimate to be more or less an accurate projection of the return potential of the company in next one year.

In this article, I will provide an update of what has changed for Regeneron in Q2 2017 and why I still believe in going long on the company in 2017.

Eylea’s sales have been continuously rising since 2011

There are very few drugs that manage to sustain their initial revenue momentum, almost six years after the commercial launch. And especially when the company has not resorted to rapid price increases. Eylea is one such product that has been consistently posting strong revenue numbers, mainly driven by increasing volumes, across indications and geographic markets. In Q2 2017, the drug managed to increase its market share to 73% of all the dollars (linked above) spent on anti-VEGF drugs in USA, from 69% in Q2 2016. The overall anti-VEGF market in first half of 2017 has also risen by 7.4% (linked above) on year-over-year basis. Eylea’s sales growth thus stems from both rising prominence of anti-VEGF therapies and rapid uptake by the patients in USA.

You can read about Regeneron and Bayer Healthcare’s collaboration and revenue sharing arrangement for Eylea as well as the various indications it has been approved for in my previous series.

Besides Phase 3 VIEW 1 trial, the VIEW 1 extension study has also underlined the advantage of fixed and continued treatment with anti-VEGF agents over variable and irregular dosage regimens in maintaining vision for wet AMD patients. Under-treatment with VEGF inhibitors has been a major healthcare concern, and has resulted in many elderly patients losing vision. This is one major aspect that Regeneron is focused on, which will ultimately help boost Eylea’s sales. In second half of 2017, Regeneron plans to submit data from phase 3 wet-AMD trials that highlights the efficacy of 12-week dosing regimen with Eylea.

Then again, in its bid to create a regimen which is even more potent than Eylea monotherapy for wet AMD and DME patients, Regeneron is exploring Eylea – nesvacumab combination therapy. Data from the ongoing phase 2 trials, RUBY and ONYX, is anticipated in late 2017 (linked above).

Regeneron is also studying Eylea in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy without diabetic macular edema indication in Phase 3 study, PANORAMA. The Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Research Network is also studying 16-week dosing regimen of Eylea for this indication.

Eylea has already proved its superiority to pan-retinal photocoagulation or PRP in a non-inferiority phase 2 study, CLARITY, (linked above) conducted by National Institute for Health Research in United Kingdom. Eylea managed to demonstrate higher efficacy as measured by Baseline Change in Visual Acuity endpoint after 52 weeks of therapy as compared to PRP in patients with Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy without Diabetic Macular Edema.

Dupixent and Kevzara are expected to prove to be a potent forces in multiple allergy related indications and in rheumatoid arthritis, respectively.

In my previous series, I have explained at length, the growth potential of Dupixent in the moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis indication for adult patients. I have also explained how the drug is being explored in other indications such as pediatric atopic-dermatitis, asthma, nasal polyps, and eosinophilic esophagitis. In this series, I will give an update of the drug’s performance in Q2 2017 and how it has helped Dupixent reach closer to becoming a blockbuster drug.

So we have seen that within few months of its commercial launch, Dupixent has been prescribed by around 5,100 prescribers to almost 13,000 atopic dermatitis patients (linked above). This is nevertheless a feat, especially when we consider the prescription growth rate of recently launched dermatology biologic therapies. Besides, Dupixent has also been prescribed to 750 new patients per week (linked above) in June and July 2017, while these prescriptions were filled for 500 new-to-brand patients in these months. And both Regeneron and Sanofi are confident of further expanding market access for Dupixent by end of 2017. All these factors are strong indicators of the drug’s successful commercial launch in USA.

After having witnessed a robust commercial launch in USA for the adult atopic dermatitis indication, Dupixent is getting all geared to secure regulatory approval in the same indication from European Medicines Agency in Q3 2017 (linked above). Dupixent will also be studied in pediatric atopic dermatitis indication, right from patients aged six months to those aged 17 years.

But even this stellar performance will pale in case Dupixent manages to secure regulatory approval in the uncontrolled and persistent asthma indication. Backed by positive data from Phase 2b study and positive results from Phase 3 study LIBERTY ASTHMA QUEST, Regeneron and Sanofi are preparing to get out their application to the FDA by Q4 2017 (linked above). Analysts and investors are projecting solid revenue gains for Dupixent in the asthma indication, as the drug has managed to demonstrate efficacy for the entire uncontrolled and persistent asthma patient population, including those with high and low blood eosinophils. High blood eosinophils is indicative of atopic asthma. Since no FDA-approved biologic has managed to demonstrate reduce asthma attacks and improvement in lung function across all segments of asthma population, this will be definitely a huge differentiator for Dupixent.

Regeneron and Sanofi are also awaiting topline results from Phase 3 trial, LIBERTY ASTHMA VENTURE, in Q4 2017 (linked above). This trial aims to establish Dupixent as a treatment option for severe oral steroid dependent asthma patients, as they switch to lower oral corticosteroid dosage regimens.

Dupixent is a drug with a potential to emerge as a single biologic capable of tackling multiple allergic conditions, owing to its unique mechanism of inhibiting IL-4/IL-13 inhibitors. Overactivity of IL-4/IL-13 affects the immune system which in turn results in multiple manifestations in the allergic patient. Dupixent can even help in preventing multiple allergic conditions that affect patients concurrently, without inducing immunosuppression and subsequent adverse side-effects.

Regeneron and Sanofi also secured regulatory approval for IL-6 receptor antibody, Kevzara, in USA, Canada and Europe in first half of 2017 (linked above), while the drug is also seeking approval in Japan. The companies have set Kevzara’s wholesale acquisition cost, almost 30% lower than TNF-inhibitors such as AbbVie’s (ABBV) Humira and Johnson& Johnson’s (JNJ) Stelara, which are other prominent drugs prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis.

The company boasts of several promising investigational drugs in its late stage pipeline

Regeneron has collaborated with Teva Pharmaceuticals and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing and marketing a nerve growth factor or NGF antibody, Fasinumab, for chronic osteoarthritis and back pain.

The company is also working on investigational PD-1 antibody, REGN2810, also called cemiplimab, for treatment of adult patients suffering with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (or CSCC) and locally advanced and unresectable CSCC. This drug demonstrated 46% response rate in advanced CSCC patients in phase 1 trial. Currently, the company is exploring the drug in Phase 2 studies. If these trials result in positive data, Regeneron plans to file application to the FDA in 2018.

Now there is significant unmet demand in advanced CSCC segment, as there are no established treatements or standard of care available in this indication. The surgical cure rate is as high as 95% in early stages of the disease. However, around 3,900 to 8,000 advanced CSCC patients succumb annually to this disease. These statistics highlight severity of the demand for effective medication in this indication.REGN2810 is also being explored in other indications such as non-small cell lung cancer and basal cell carcinoma.

Regeneron is also working on checkpoint inhibitor, an antibody LAG-3, REGN3767, and bispecific CD20/CD3 antibody, both as monotherapies and in combination with PD-1 antibody, respectively. The company has also managed to secure orphan drug designation for investigational drug, REGN1979, in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma indication.

Hence, it seems that Regeneron is gearing itself to get ready to pounce on the immune-oncology business in upcoming years.

There are certain company specific risks that investors should not ignore while putting their money in Regeneron.

Excessive reliance on Eylea has exposed Regeneron to high degree of business concentration risk. Regeneron also faces solid competition for its blockbuster therapy, Eylea, from drugs such as Roche Holdings’ Avastin and Novartis’ (NVS) and Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY) Lucentis.

To add to the woes, the company has faced multiple setbacks in its research programs and has been embroiled in patent litigations.

While Eylea has emerged as a blockbuster therapy, it also has its share of disappointments. In September 2016, Regeneron announced that Eylea combined with anti-platelet-derived growth factor receptor beta (anti-PDGFR-beta) antibody, rinucumab, failed to demonstrate improvement over Eylea therapy for wet-AMD patients in Phase 2 study, CAPELLA, in a treatment period of 12 weeks. While Regeneron, however, has continued with the trial and plans to again study this data at end of 28 weeks and 52 weeks.

In October 2016, Regeneron faced multiple regulatory setbacks including clinical hold on phase 2b study for fasinumab in chronic back pain indication and a complete response letter for sarilumab with respect to GMP deficiencies at its Sanofi Le Trait manufacturing facility. FDA had also asked Regeneron and partner Teva Pharmaceuticals to change design of its Phase 2 study as a patient with advanced osteoarthritis suffered from adjudicated arthropathy after a big dosage of fasinumab.

The latest in the long list of setbacks is the failure of investigational drug, suptavumab, in meeting its primary endpoint as a treatment option for preventing RSV infection in infants, in Phase 3 study, NURSERY. Post this result, Regeneron has terminated the development of this investigational drug.

These things have happened in the past and they can happen again in the future. This is definitely something that retail investors should be aware of prior to investing in Regeneron.

We then see the much talked about PCSK9 inhibitor, Praluent, facing severe payer constraints in USA and Europe as well as tough competition from Amgen’s (AMGN) Repatha. Sales of the drug continue, at much lower levels than previously anticipated.

However, despite these risks, I continue to believe that Regeneron is a solid buy opportunity for 2017

Despite positive results from Phase 3 trial, LIBERTY ASTHMA QUEST, Regeneron’s share price has dropped by around 6.1% to reach $444.48 on September 12, 2017. A 300mg dosage of Dupixent combined with standard of care therapy resulted in 46% reduction in annualized asthma attack rates, while the improvement in FEV1 values from baseline was about 9%. Though these results were statistically significant as compared to that seen for placebo, it is nevertheless a deterioration from the improvement that was seen in the phase 2b study for the same dosage. A major cause of lower performance by Dupixent was weaker performance in patients with lower blood eosinophil values, which eventually pulled down the overall average values.

I consider the backlash in share price to be a result of depressed investor sentiment. And results from this study have definitely increased the probability of securing FDA approval for Dupixent in asthma indication. In absence of therapies that are effective for the entire asthma patient population, including atopic patients, Dupixent can become a preferred drug for both physician and patient community.

Hene, I believe this drop in share prices has offered a lucrative entry point for retail investors to pick up Regeneron for their portfolio in 2017.

