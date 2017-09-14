Ferroglobe: Earnings Shifting Into High Gear

My preference has always been for small companies with market-leading positions, so Ferroglobe (GSM) falls right into my wheelhouse. This metallurgical company all but controls the silicon metal trade globally from the supply side, and it has substantial market positions in other products as well, such as manganese alloys. 2015 was a year of great structural change for the firm, as the legacy firm merged with a European competitor to create the business as it stands today. Unfortunately, the transaction’s costs came at a time when the company’s business model hit a snag in fiscal 2016, as demand issues, coupled with volatile raw materials costs, put a damper on earnings. 2017 has already seen a wave of remarkable improvement, and as restructuring and cost savings initiatives finish, the company has a bright future heading into 2018.

Quick Note On Corporate Structure

Given coverage is thin (Seeking Alpha has seen no coverage since the company was known as Globe Specialty Metals), I felt it is worth going over somewhat recent events at the company that have changed the structure quite a bit. “Ferroglobe”, as it is today, was incorporated as an LLC in the United Kingdom early in 2015. This was done by a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir (“Grupo VM”), a private Spanish firm that operates in a variety of businesses, from electrometallurgy to energy to real estate. Ferroglobe is the result of what was once Globe Specialty Metals, a U.S. based company, merging with FerroAtlantica, another Grupo VM subsidiary. As a result of that merger, Grupo VM was issued 57% of the new float of ordinary shares, with former Globe Specialty Metals receiving the remaining interest in the float. This moved the headquarters of the company to the United Kingdom and really was a big move in the metals business that seemingly flew under the radar by most market observers. The company is now a massive producer of many products, the result of a long-running acquisition history for both companies that now spans more than two decades at this point.

This did change the reality of investing in the new company. Ferroglobe is now a foreign private issuer, so governance rules regarding the SEC are less restrictive. However, Ferroglobe does a solid job of making voluntary disclosures with the SEC. Further along these lines, as Ferroglobe is a “controlled company” as defined by NASDAQ based on Grupo VM’s majority control, so it can ignore usual corporate governance requirements, like independent boards, a fair compensation committee, or how director nominees are selected.

Business Overview, Market Fundamentals

Ferroglobe is the world’s largest producer of silicon metal and related alloys, as well as a top tier manganese producer. The company operates a vertically-integrated business model, which includes ownership of key raw material sources and electricity (14 hydroelectric plants in Europe). Within the silicon market in particular, the company holds a dominant position; 493,000 tons of silicon metal capacity, outstripping its nearest competitor Dow Corning at 207,000 tons. Current overall production capacity is primarily located in Europe (62%), with most of the remainder located domestically here in North America. There is some African manufacturing footprint, but overall, Ferroglobe does not have much of a presence in Asia or South America, where supply needs have historically been sourced from government-backed producers.

There are a diverse set of end markets in play here, from the steel and aluminum industries to photovoltaic customers in renewable energy. Alcoa (AA), ArcelorMittal (MT), Corning (GLW) are all well-known key partners and customers that depend on the firm for its products. Broadly, most end markets have been supportive of growth. The aluminum industry, which is driven in large part by global new automobile trends, has been healthy overall. While America continues to bounce along what appears to be a top on new car sales, other key markets in Europe and China (the largest car market) continue to be healthy, with sales up mid-single digits. Steels and specialty metals have seen a resurgence, particularly outside of China as the country cuts supply. Domestically, given most players are counting on trade protection, steel is no longer seen as a floundering industry; production was up 7.1% in Q1 of 2017. Internationally, in Europe, the steel market remains healthy, with above GDP growth in place. Chemicals/silicones continue to plug along at GDP growth rates in most markets. The only hang-up to really point to is North American polysilicon/electronics production, which has been battered due to Chinese dumping actions against polysilicon. A strong European market simply hasn’t been enough to balance out the problems that have faced North America, particularly since substantially all of overall United States capacity falls into that polysilicon bucket. All factors considered, however, the company is near full production in its facilities when it comes to capacity utilization. The Niagra Falls and West Virginia alloys plants (taken down for planned turnarounds earlier in the year) are now back fully operational, with the Selma facility in Alabama restarted in August with just one production line under repair still; management deemed that “immaterial” to operating earnings.

On a consolidated basis, it isn’t a surprise then that volume gains y/y on sales have been incremental, with the vast majority of the significant EBITDA expansion coming from widening spreads between realized pricing and raw materials costs. This was most apparent in manganese-based alloys, which saw a sequential EBITDA jump from $5.8mm to $17.8mm from year end 2016 to Q1 2017 (see slide 11 of the Q1 presentation), a move entirely driven (and then some) by price increases above and beyond the cost of manganese ore in Q1. This has been interesting to observe, given manganese has seen such volatile pricing in recent months (up 50% from November 2016 to May 2017 as an example); my expectation would have been for the company to have been hampered by that type of movement. This trend only accelerated in Q2, with $3.2mm in sequential expansion by further spread increases. Going forward, this will be the prime driver of value for Ferroglobe. The story is all about right-sizing the cost structure, improving yields, and extracting price increases where they can. So far, that story is playing out: adjusted EBITDA margin improved 250bps to 10.3% in Q2, one of the highest levels in years.

Balance Sheet and Cost Savings, Valuation

Ferroglobe has made strong progress on synergies from its recent business combination and captured $60mm in synergies within its first year. Current run rate of savings for 2017 (full capture) is $85mm, which is 33% above initial expectations when the deal was announced. Other savings were targeted within working capital, with a goal of reducing that number from $262mm to $162mm within one year. That initial target was exceeded within nine months ($126mm achieved), with $83mm of that recovered via accounts receivable initiatives. Days sales outstanding fell from 53 to 43 days, and inventory was reduced as well.

At the end of Q2, the company held $435mm in net debt, with substantially all of it now held on the company’s unsecured senior debt issuance ($350mm). Ferroglobe’s primary credit facility was coming due in 2018, and Ferroglobe took the opportunity to get rid of a litany of restrictive financial covenants that were attached to that facility. The cost was high – the notes bear an annual interest rate of 9.375% versus 5% of the prior facility – but the move was a necessary one in my opinion. It isn’t a surprise to see management targeting getting leverage down under 2x as a primary use of cash (free cash flow should be in excess of $100mm this year, provided working capital is taken back under control). Given the expected increase in EBITDA this year (see below), it shouldn’t take much to get the company to those levels. Liquidity is there as well if management saw a chance to be an opportunistic acquirer ($320mm worth), but I don’t expect asset pricing to be conducive to deal-making currently.

Ferroglobe does not provide guidance, but management did state that rest of the year performance would be slightly better than Q2 results, which is indicative of what I see in the pricing markets for the company’s products. Back-of-the-envelope math puts EBITDA for this year close to $175M on a consolidated basis, or a 15.4x EV/EBITDA multiple. The real story comes in 2018 as the company benefits from a full year of cost savings from the business combination, as well as what looks to be a tighter market for its products. EBITDA by my eye should come in the $215mm range, which puts Ferroglobe at a 12.5x EV/EBITDA multiple on next year’s results. The company is far from what I would call cheap, but market leaders rarely are, and there are clear tailwinds to the company’s model; Ferroglobe certainly deserves a closer look from investors than what it is currently receiving.

