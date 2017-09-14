Teva's New CEO Is A Blessing

I believe that the new CEO will focus on deleveraging, which will cause an appreciation in the share price.

At his former company, Lundbeck, Schultz was hired to do the exact same thing and succeeded. The stock has now more than doubled.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) has finally appointed a new CEO named Kare Schultz. Shareholders seemed desperate enough that simply appointing any CEO would probably have been positively received. In this article, I will explore Schultz's previous roles as well as his previous achievements. According to my research, Teva Shareholders could not have wished for a better CEO.

Why the CEO is so important

Normally, dedicating a whole article to a CEO is really not worth it as there usually isn't much to say. This situation is different because the company has been deteriorating faster than previously thought. Followers will know that I was quite positive about Teva since Q1 2017. But given that Allergan (NYSE:AGN) owned 10% of the company and was --according to my analysis -- looking to offload those shares as soon as the lock up expired in August 2017, I cautioned against purchasing shares just yet. Instead, I stated that would-be shareholders were better off waiting until after August 2017:

As Trump berates the pharma sector to create goodwill with his electoral base, Teva's share price suffers. Because of this, I'd like a bigger margin of safety. What better than 10% of the shares being dumped in a month's time to create this margin of safety? To conclude, I am looking forward to buying the TEVA shares at a nice discount.

When Teva reported its earnings on Aug. 3, I immediately became much more cautious. I wrote the following in an article dated Aug. 7:

The latest earnings report reveals some unexpected problems. It appears to be a sign of things to come that the dividend has been cut, while the payout ratio was manageable. It seems implied that management is confessing that they are unsure about the development of future revenues. This could serve as a strong motive for AGN to sell the shares if is interpreting something similar. I expect selling pressure to continue throughout August.

This development is a further testament to how dynamic businesses can be and often are, especially when facing some (temporary) headwinds. Allergan also released its earnings on Aug. 3, and during the conference call my previous assessment regarding Allergan's position in Teva shares was confirmed when the CFO stated the following: "Given the Teva lockup has just expired, we have requested Teva to register the shares consistent with our intent to sell the shares in a prudent and responsible manner."

Note that the CFO does not link the selling of shares to Teva's recent performance. Although I must admit that things might have been different had Teva shares gone up 100%, with the company enjoying fantastic future prospects. Unfortunately, this is evidently not the case.

Since AGN had roughly 100 million in Teva shares and given that over 20 trading days have expired, it is reasonable to assume that AGN has gotten rid of all its Teva shares. The average volume in August has been very high. On the day of Teva's earnings release, total trade volume was around 100 million. Furthermore, the average volume was above 15 million shares per trading day, which would have given AGN ample time to dispose of its 100 million shares.

Back to the new CEO

The appointment of Schultz also highlights how, in some ways, the TEVA board was getting increasingly desperate as market pressure mounted. Previously, some board members were clashing with each other on whether the new CEO should be based in Israel or at least Israeli, according to the Wall Street Journal.

I can understand wanting the new chief executive to be based in Israel, but I do not see why the new CEO's heritage would become such a hot topic. It was apparently so important to some board members that it managed to stall the appointment for months. The fact that Schultz is not Israeli highlights that board members finally managed to put shareholder interests above personal interests. Whether this signals a new attitude in the board or simply a capitulation of the blockers is unknown.

Regardless, it'is very good news for shareholders as Schultz has a background in restructuring efforts and was CEO of Lundbeck since 2015. Schultz was appointed in the first quarter of 2015 when Lundbeck reported a hefty loss. Here's a quote illustrating the situation at Lundbeck at the time of Schultz's appointment: "Lundbeck, which has been facing tough competition and a price erosion of some of its mature products, said it had named Kare Schultz as its new president and chief executive officer starting May 20."

Tough competition and price erosion of mature products are very similar to what Teva is currently facing. The difference is that Teva has extremely high leverage on top of secular headwinds. During his tenure, Schultz managed to reduce Lundbeck's debt from 3.4 billion DKK (Danish krone) in 2015 ($550 million) to around 800 million DKK ($129 million) in Q2 2017. During that same period, EBITDA increased from a negative 6.8 billion DKK (negative $1.1 billion) to a positive 3.4 billion DKK (positive $550 million), which drastically improved the net debt/EBITDA ratio. Improving Teva's net debt/EBITDA ratio will probably be the CEO's number one priority, so it's good that he has prior experience in this area.

Teva's covenants require that TEVA maintain a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.25. Currently, the debt/EBITDA ratio stands at around 4.55. The new CEO is probably going to focus a lot of his efforts on making sure that the company complies with the ratio.

Conclusion

Some breathing room has been created for TEVA now that temporary selling pressure has been removed and that one major problem -- not having a CEO -- has been solved. I believe that September will be a positive month for the share price, and thus shareholders. The main focus will be how fast the company can deleverage. The company will need to divest some $2 billion in assets, and probably even more as these divestitures will likely decrease EBITDA levels. The divestitures are in addition to cost-cutting efforts, and around $800 million generated from cutting the dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.