Boeing Should Strike While The Iron Is Hot

I've been a big fan of Boeing (BA) in the past couple of years as the company's shares have taken off. Boeing has plugged away through some trials and tribulations and that effort has paid off with the stock now sniffing $250 for the first time ever. Enormous FCF is the main reason I liked BA before as it allowed it to buy back huge amounts of stock and pay a robust dividend while still funding its intense capex needs. Indeed, BA hasn't taken part in the debt binge of the past few years, particularly as its mega-cap rivals have indulged. But while that helps maintain margins, does Boeing have enough debt?

I'll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this exercise.

We'll begin with a look at BA's total debt as well as the interest expense associated with it for the past five years as well as estimates for this year.

What's really quite interesting is that BA actually has almost exactly the same amount debt that it did five years ago and while it is a bit higher, the mere fact that it is close is extraordinary. This is a time period that has seen an historical level of new debt issuances - owed to rock bottom interest rates - but BA has decided not to participate. That has the obvious benefit of keeping its balance sheet nice and clean but at the same time, debt can be a very useful tool. It can fuel one-time buybacks, acquisitions, R&D, etc. and while BA clearly doesn't need the debt to finance any of those things, that doesn't mean it wouldn't necessarily be better off were it to do so.

On the interest expense front, we can see that despite the total debt level that was roughly flat, its interest expense actually declined rather sharply with 2017 estimated interest expense 19% lower than 2012. That's a big drop and it is obvious that BA shifted its debt mix around to more favorable terms over this time period, even if it didn't add incremental liabilities. Of course, that improves margins, all else equal, so BA has reaped at least some benefit from low rates.

In fact, BA's interest expense as a percentage of its operating income is still very low despite some of the challenges it has faced and the uptick in interest expense in 2017 thus far.

A steady reduction in interest expense and rising operating income (except for 2016) has led to a situation where BA is spending relative pennies on servicing its debt. These numbers are very low - even 2016's level that is elevated relative to 2015 - and it means that BA doesn't even break a sweat in terms of financing its debt. And the stellar performance of the business thus far in 2017 has BA's operating income flying, further lessening the impact of interest expense. Should this performance continue and interest expense come in for the full year at 4% or so of operating income, the case is even easier to make that BA doesn't have enough debt. Such is the combination of the outstanding performance of the business and low levels of interest expense.

There are a few conclusions we can draw and the obvious one is that BA's extremely clean balance sheet and very low financing costs are a boon to its margins. After all, companies with huge amounts of debt can rather quickly find themselves drowning in financing costs and that can hinder profitability. BA faces no such problem as its debt level has remained flat and its interest expense is down significantly over this time frame; Boeing can carry on like this forever with no issues.

But should BA have more debt? With interest costs still at extremely low levels, Boeing could use debt to buy back stock at potentially lower rates than the cost of its own dividend. In other words, there exists the potential for BA to issue some intermediate or long term debt at a cost lower than what it pays shareholders and it can use the proceeds to actually save a bit of money each year while reducing the float. Even if BA doesn't get financing more cheaply than its dividend at 2.4%, it would undoubtedly be able to get close and could save itself some money each year by buying back stock. Also keep in mind that debt is a tax shelter for corporations, further tipping the balance towards issuing debt as a way to save money on the dividend. At the very least, the cost to buy back stock would be very minimal given that it would save the 2.4% dividend payment and get the tax shield of interest expense.

And oh by the way, that would have the pleasant side effect of boosting EPS growth and given that the stock is still pretty cheap at about 22 times next year's earnings, it seems to be a win-win. BA's gargantuan levels of FCF can certainly handle some additional debt servicing in the future so to be honest, I'm not sure why BA hasn't done this. If you're a shareholder, this would be a terrific deal for you as you'd get a boost to EPS while the company was able to save some cash each year on its dividend payments.

Whether Boeing ends up taking the plunge and adding to its very modest debt load is anyone's guess but the bright side for shareholders is that its current financing costs are extremely low. As BA continues to grow earnings, the share consumed by debt costs will continue to shrink, improving margins. BA has plenty of upside leverage to its earnings and should it keep debt flat, that is yet another way it can improve margins. My preference, however, is for BA to borrow $10B to $15B and buy back stock. That would not only reduce the float by a low-teens percentage but, as I said, would save a bunch of money on the dividend as well. I hope BA goes that route but the base case is higher operating leverage going forward and that's not a bad place to be either. BA doesn't necessarily need another lever for earnings growth but having one never hurts and it just bolsters the long case.

