Is There More Upside For Lowe's?

The two major home improvement stocks, Lowe's (LOW) and Home Depot (HD), have benefited from the two fierce hurricanes, Harvey and Irma, which caused almost record catastrophic losses to numerous households. During the last 3 weeks, Lowe's has gained 7% amid expectations that it will benefit from the extensive repairs of several houses. Nevertheless, the big question is whether the rally has run its course or there is more upside ahead for the stock.

First of all, like all other retailers, Lowe's faces the threat of the relentless expansion of Amazon (AMZN). That's why Lowe's plunged upon the agreement of Sears (SHLD) to sell its Kenmore line of home appliances directly through Amazon. While this specific move will hardly affect the results of Lowe's, the market feared that the move might signal a shift of Amazon to enter the home appliance business more aggressively.

However, Amazon has not affected Lowe's so far. To be sure, the only category of retailers that exhibits remarkable growth in its same-store sales, apart from the non-store retailers, is the category of building material and garden equipment. While most retailers have felt the impact of the online giant, Lowe's has proved immune so far, as it is critical for consumers to physically visit a store in order to evaluate the actual characteristics of the merchandize they will purchase. While Amazon can offer better prices than Lowe's to consumers, the importance of the physical visit to the store seems to protect Lowe's from the online giant. That's why the stock of Lowe's is hardly affected in most of the days in which the other conventional retailers sell off.

Investors should also keep in mind that Lowe's is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend every single year since it became public in 1961. This exceptional reliability and consistency confirms the exceptionally strong business model and execution of the company. It is also surprising that the stock is under the radar of most investors even though it belongs to the same category as many popular stocks, such as Procter & Gamble (PG) and Wal-Mart (WMT). If the stock was as popular as most other dividend aristocrats, then its valuation would probably be much richer.

Some investors are disappointed by the low dividend yield of Lowe's, which currently stands at 2.1%. However, the company has raised its dividend by approximately 20% per year in each of the last 5 years. Even better, its dividend payout ratio is certainly appealing, standing at 41.1%, while its growth prospects are promising. As a result, the company is likely to continue to grow its dividend at the recent impressive rate for years. Therefore, the patient investors should disregard the lackluster current dividend yield, as they are likely to be rewarded with significant capital gains and a high dividend yield on cost after a few years. For instance, if the company keeps raising its dividend at the recent pace for another 3 years, the yield on cost will climb to 3.6%.

It is also remarkable that the valuation of Lowe's is much more reasonable than that of the broad market. While most dividend aristocrats currently trade at P/E ratios above 20, Lowe's is trading at a forward P/E=15.1. Of course part of the cheap valuation can be attributed to the high cyclicality of the stock, as its earnings tend to plunge whenever a recession strikes. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that the stock did not underperform S&P during the Great Recession, as its losses equaled the losses of the index. Moreover, as long as the economy keeps growing, even at the recent lackluster pace, Lowe's is likely to continue to outperform the market. Therefore, its cheap valuation is markedly attractive, particularly compared to the rest of the market.

It is also worth noting that dividend kings, i.e., companies that have grown their dividend for more than 50 consecutive years, usually find it hard to grow at a fast pace due to the limitations posed by their own size. However, Lowe's still has ample room for future growth. Its market cap currently stands at $68.4 B, which is about a third of the market cap of Home Depot, while it has promising growth prospects in Mexico and Canada. As the Canadian market is expected to grow at an approximate 3.9% in the next few years, Lowe's acquired Canadian home improvement retailer Rona last year and expects an increasing contribution from this acquisition in the next few years.

Moreover, Lowe's greatly benefits from a favorable secular trend, namely the increasing focus of consumers on investing in their own homes. In addition, as the operating margin of Lowe's is much lower than that of Home Depot, the former has been trying to increase its efficiencies in recent years and its efforts have already born some fruit. More specifically, its operating margin has steadily climbed, from 6.5% in 2012 to 9.1% this year. If the company maintains its focus on improving its efficiencies, it will further magnify the positive effect of sales growth on its bottom line.

Given the favorable shift in consumer behavior and the above mentioned promising growth prospects, the management of Lowe's expects to grow the earnings per share by 15% per year through 2019. This is a remarkable growth pace for a dividend king, particularly given its reasonable valuation. In fact, the opportune valuation combined with the growth prospects entice me to consider making my first stock purchase this year.

To sum up, Lowe's is increasing its efficiencies while it is growing its same-store sales at an impressive rate. While Amazon is a threat to every retailer, home improvement is the only retail category that continues to perform so well despite the relentless expansion of the online giant. As long as the economy keeps growing, even at the slow recent pace, Lowe's is likely to continue to greatly reward its shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LOW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.