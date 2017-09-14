Tenaris: Current Valuation Easily Reconciled

I see an undervaluation of 17% as a base case through next year, provided the company gets back into the 20%+ EBITDA margin level (300bps of expansion from adjusted Q2 numbers).

While oil patch woes have begun to soften here in the United States, global oilfield parts and services firms have continued to face a difficult environment. Tenaris (TS) has been battered pretty heavily if you look back to the boom days of 2014 earnings, but all things considered, the market has been relatively patient in waiting for results to turn.

Valuations on trailing earnings look a bit peaky, but short interest has remained relatively dull. As the company heads into 2017, is this the company set up for quick multiple contraction as earnings start to recover? More importantly, does the current stock price make sense for longs, given base estimates for price and volume recoveries in the company’s core products?

Business Overview, Weighing The Impact Of Onshore Shale Revitalization

Luxembourg-based Tenaris has been in the steel pipe business for more than seventy years. The company can trace its roots back to several Argentinian pipe manufacturers; in fact, all of the company’s sales took place in the country until overseas sales began in the 1990s. That growth has come via strategic investments or outright acquisitions in a variety of global steel pipe manufacturers in Mexico, Italy, Brazil, Canada, the United States, and elsewhere.

Over time, Tenaris has grown into the premier global supplier of steel tubing products – primarily selling to the oil and gas industry. The company’s low cost base (primarily in South America and Eastern Europe), as well as its long-running relationships with major international energy exploration and production (“E&P”) companies, have given Tenaris a strategic advantage when it comes to global supply.

While the company reports via only one business segment (aptly named “Tubes”), it is important to remember that there are a wide variety of different types of steel products produced: Casing (sustain walls of oil and gas wells) and tubing (sends petroleum products to the surface) are primary products, and are also known as oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) to those within the industry. In addition to this production, Tenaris manufactures line pipes as well, which are used to transport petroleum products from wells to refineries and storage.

Less important are non-O&G-directed sales, like cold-drawn and structural pipe used in general industrial applications. Obviously, with such emphasis on sales to energy companies, Tenaris has had a rough time in recent years. Massive overcapacity exists at most of its facilities, for instance 47% utilization within seamless tubing at year end 2016 (when it was last disclosed), versus 77% utilization at the peak of the oil and gas market in 2014 when prices were sky high.

Given most U.S. investors focus more on trends at home, I think the expectation might be for more of a rebound than what is currently occurring at Tenaris. Given this is a global company; and a little less than 50% of revenues come from North America, the rebound in onshore shale is a helpful, but not the end all, be all so to speak. Still, operational ramp in North America via rising onshore shale volumes are driving demand.

Interestingly, even in geographic areas seeing a resurgence like here in the United States, pricing remains a concern, with complaints continuing about Korean imports (a thinly-veiled dart aimed at POSCO (PKX)). Section 232 trade case continues to progress, with the potential for anti-dumping and countervailing duties to be set; management thinks this could eliminate a substantial portion of Tenaris’ low cost import competition.

There is also a growing services business, called Rig Direct, under which Tenaris manages inventory and supplies pipe on a just in time basis. This has not been a big contributor to revenue in the past, given the company just provided these services in Argentina in Mexico.

Given the increased interest in cost reduction here in North America (and really worldwide) to lower break-even prices within plays, Tenaris has started to offer its services in the United States, and globally in large plays like the North Sea and Thailand. While this might not be a big earnings contributor (and likely will not be), it does differentiate Tenaris from other suppliers, and helps strengthen relationships with customers.

Quick Note On Argentina Exposure, Recent Results

Argentinian operations still represent a solid risk here; the company does not break down sales that occur within the country, but it looks to be around 15% of sales by my eye. Macroeconomic risks in Argentina persist, despite the change in administration heading into 2017 that has come across as more business friendly. In the past, the Argentine government has been quite restrictive of capital inflows and outflows from Argentina.

While most of these were abolished recently, in addition to thankfully lifting some foreign currency exchange controls, a new government change could easily see market restrictions reinstated. To put in perspective how aggressive the government can be, back in 2009, Argentina nationalized several of the company’s assets located within the country; hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth.

While the company recently won an award of $249mm after arbitration proceedings with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”) over damages (which also represents a decent tailwind for Tenaris if you view it can collect), it remains to be seen if the country will actually pay up. Those actions point to the fact that doing business in the country remains a scary situation, even for private companies that have done business there for dozens of years.

The balance sheet here is, for the lack of a better word, wonderful. $1,703mm in net cash and short-term investments at the end of Q2 2017 more than covered short-term debt obligations of $821mm, so the company is in the unique position of having a net cash balance sheet at a time when most servicers and suppliers to the industry, even large companies like Halliburton (HAL), have significant debt loads.

Also, given the aggressive acquisition tendencies that were undertaken, intangible assets as a percentage of total assets are also relatively light compared to most firms (once again, see Halliburton as an example of misallocation of capital and resulting goodwill write-downs).

Within recent results, consolidated pricing was actually down 10% in Q2 versus last year, despite 18% growth on the top line. The volume growth is obviously there, but the pricing component remains elusive. Outside of portions of South America and very specific regions (e.g., Eastern Mediterranean gas production), global producers continue to struggle with pricing where it is today. Tenaris is focusing activity where it is needed, with the Bay City mill coming online at the end of Q2, as well as the reopening of shuttered production in Calgary.

Overall EBITDA margin of 16.1% in Q2 was down sequentially, mostly due to start-up costs of the aforementioned Bay City and Calgary mills, as well as $13mm in severance charges. Excluding these costs, EBITDA margin would have been 17%. What I think was the most important takeaway from the Q2 call was initial Q4 guidance. Management hinted at 20% revenue growth from current levels (to $1,440mm), as well as 20% EBITDA margin.

That points to $288mm of EBITDA, or $1,152mm in annualized EBITDA heading into 2018. Given current ttm EBITDA is $811mm, that’s a healthy jump, and that is with EBITDA margins well below peak cycle levels of more than 27%, so there is some room to grow, particularly if Tenaris has in fact leaned operations.

Valuation

At peak euphoria, Tenaris traded at 8.5x EV/EBITDA at the top of the cycle, up to 19.6x today. 2018 is setting up to be more of a just below mid-cycle environment when it comes to my view of the industry’s cyclicality, so a trading multiple in the 12.5-14.5x range appears fair. As far as projections for 2018 earnings go, Tenaris should see some minor acceleration off of the aforementioned Q4 2017 guidance number, just given further improvement on pricing and volumes (Section 232 steel case should bring relief), as well additional volume growth as capital spending by producers):

Fiscal 2018 EBITDA of $1,382mm implies a fair value of $17,280mm to $20,039mm in enterprise value, or 17% upside from current levels at the midpoint, based on that 12.5-14.5x multiple range. That estimate may actually be conservative, given the sizeable fixed cost leverage in this business. Still, there are risks. For that valuation to make sense, investors need to see around 4% sequential growth each quarter in the next year, as well as Tenaris reaching and maintaining those 20% EBITDA margin levels.

Management has alluded to costs coming in above initial expectations on the raw materials front (see the jump in coke coal prices earlier this year as a pain point that could repeat), and there is some reliance on further trade duty action domestically as we head into next year. Overall, however, this is one of my favorite ideas to play a global oil and gas recovery that does not carry a lot of risk; Tenaris could weather another protracted downturn better than most.

