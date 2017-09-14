The Retail Apocalypse Continues

A few years ago, I published an article to this site entitled, "Weakening Consumers Will Be A Drag On The Retail Sector Going Forward." In this article, I made the case that the average middle-class consumer in the United States has seen their budgets become increasingly constrained and this has, by extension, been having an adverse effect on the nation's gigantic retail sector. That indeed still seems to be the case and, indeed, since that time further evidence has emerged showing that the average U.S. consumer has grown weaker than in the past.

Why Is This Important?

It is commonly accepted that personal consumption accounts for approximately 70% of all economic activity in the United States. As such, it represents a sizable percentage of the nation's gross domestic product. Thus, any weakness among American consumers will almost certainly have an adverse effect on GDP (in absence of other factors to be discussed later). In addition, the retail sector as a whole is one of the largest employers in the United States and thus any weakness in that sector would trickle down to a substantial number of people that directly or indirectly depend on retail sales for their livelihood. Please note that this would even include occupations like trucking, marketing, and even some manufacturing. Any weakness in the retail sector would therefore result in adverse impacts on millions of people.

Demonstrating the Weakness

Retailers tend to focus on customers in a certain income bracket. For example, stores such as Tiffany & Co. (TIF), Neiman Marcus (NMG), and Lord & Taylor tend to focus on customers whose incomes are considerably above the average range while Macy's (M), J.C. Penney (JCP), and Sears (SHLD), target primarily middle-class consumers. There also are several retailers that target their wares at those consumers that have minimal disposable income. One of these is Dollar General (DG).

As is the case with any business, retail stores tend to expand their operations as their customer base and profitability grows. This is why, for example, new chain stores seemed to pop up like weeds during the technology/Internet bubble of the late 1990s and, to a lesser extent, during the housing bubble in the middle of the last decade. Therefore, we can use the success of the retail sector as something of a proxy for the health of the American consumer. Unfortunately, what we see is not good.

For example, let us take a look at the income statement for Macy's, Inc. over the past three years. As already mentioned, Macy's and its sister store Bloomingdale's focus primarily on the middle-class consumer as their target market. Furthermore, as retail is a seasonal industry, we will look only at the annual figures.

As is clearly illustrated above, Macy's has seen its net income decline in each of the past three years. Furthermore, these declines were quite pronounced from year to year.

We see a similar trend if we look at Sears Holdings (although the company did have better performance in 2016 than in 2015).

J.C. Penney, meanwhile, has managed to improve its fortunes over the past three years, but it still continues to struggle.

We also can obtain a general view of the health of the retail sector and, by extension, the American consumer by looking at the number of planned store closings. As already mentioned, when business is good, a retailer will want to expand just like any other business. However, if a retailer is closing more stores than it is opening then that represents a contraction and is thus a sign that a business is certainly not doing well. Here are the announced store closings for 2017 among several of the nation's largest retailers:

There is, however, one chain store that has been expanding very aggressively in the current environment. As Zero Hedge points out, of the 1,041 stores that already have or are expected to open in 2010, 810 of them are Dollar General stores.

As I mentioned earlier in this article, Dollar General's target market is generally consumers with comparatively low income. Thus, the fact that this chain is expanding much more aggressively than any of its peers would appear to indicate that the ranks of the poor are expanding in the United States. Furthermore, considering that many of the stores that cater to the middle class are contracting, we can conclude that formerly middle-class consumers are now joining the ranks of the poor.

Understanding The Reasons

It is frequently stated by both politicians and the media that wages have been stagnant for quite some time. In fact though, personal income in the United States has been steadily climbing over the past decade, barring a slight decrease during the most recent recession.

As this chart shows, wages have most certainly not been stagnant over the past several years. This certainly does not tell the whole story though because a consumer cannot necessarily buy more just because their income increased. This is due to inflation, which is defined as a general increase in the price of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics measures the rate of inflation using a metric known as the consumer price index, or CPI. Here is how wages have varied over the past decade after adjusting for inflation:

As this chart shows, although wages did decline in the early part of this decade after adjusting for inflation, they have since risen again and the average American currently earns more money than at any time in history. Therefore, it would seem that the retail sector as a whole should be much stronger than it actually is. One reason that this is not the case though is that the consumer price index is not a particularly accurate measure of what the average person spends their income on. There are several big ticket items that have seen their prices rise at rates much faster than the rate of inflation. Some of these items are healthcare, education, food, and, in many areas of the country, housing. The fact that these necessary items have increased so rapidly in price has had the effect of reducing the average consumer's disposable income despite the fact that wages are increasing. This has naturally reduced the amount of money that can be spent at the nation's retailers. The fact that consumers are forced to spend more of their money on these items is the primary reason why the decline of the retail sector has had no significant impact on GDP.

The Rise of Debt

Of course, many consumers are not willing to reduce their lifestyles by the amount that their increasingly constrained budgets would require. Thus, they began borrowing money to finance consumption. While household debt has been steadily increasing over the last generation, it perhaps came to the forefront during the mid-2000s housing boom when many individuals began to borrow against the equity in their homes in order to finance present consumption. This helped to inflate the retail sector considerably during the housing boom as people seemingly had much more money to spend.

However, following the recession, consumers in aggregate retreated from their profligate ways and aggressively worked to reduce their overall debt loads.

From this chart, we can conclude that the average American consumer does not want to take on more debt and is, in fact, spending a larger share of disposable income to pay back existing debt than in the past. This will affect retailers targeting the middle-class moreso than others. The nation's wealthy consumers generally have enough disposable income to both consume and pay down debt while poor consumers do not have enough disposable income to frequent those retailers.

Conclusion

The conclusion that we can draw from all of this is that until middle class disposable income increases (if it ever does), middle market retailers will continue to struggle. This will be further exacerbated as unconventional companies such as Amazon (AMZN) continue to expand. Meanwhile, those retailers catering to the high- and especially low-end consumer seem poised to grow and prosper.