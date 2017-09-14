Chipotle: Former Growth Stock Gone Bad

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) shares continue not being able to catch a bid at present. The stock (currently trading at around $311 a share) is down 17%-plus year to date. This means that the two stiff headwinds that have plagued the stock over the past two years are very much still in play in my opinion despite the array of changes the company has introduced over the last 20 months or so.

The first headwind that the Mexican Grill clearly has not overcome yet is how its customers perceive its brand. In fact, a recent survey which led to a downgrade of the stock illustrated this very point. I remember in 2015 when Chipotle was having to deal with its five E. coli outbreaks, many analysts believed at the time that the company would recover quickly. Why? Because other restaurant chains managed to turn their fortunes around when similar food issues occurred. However what many analysts failed to see at the time was that Chipotle's food troubles struck at the very heart of their "Food With Integrity" logo. This was Chipotle's so-called unique selling proposition or USP. You can bet that many former customers frequented Chipotle's restaurants because they felt they were being served much healthier food.

Service and price would have been secondary reasons to the food safety one. This is why I believe many former customers may never come back to the chain's establishments. Not just because of the outbreaks but because of both the company's delayed response to the problem and the manner of how Chipotle has tried to increase sales comps. Free beer, buy one get one free coupons and burgers did nothing in my opinion to build back up the brand. The reaction was all in the name of increasing traffic numbers but I feel over time the fast casual chain may pay a hefty price.

The other headwind is from a valuation perspective. Chipotle bulls would state that the stock offers considerable value at present but here is how the present numbers play out. From a sales multiple perspective, Chipotle looks attractive enough with its present price to sales ratio coming in at 2.1. The industry average at present is 2.7 so no problems here. However because of the elevated spend the company has been engaged in, Chipotle's price to cash flow ratio look particularly high at 22.2 which is much higher than what the industry is giving (17.4).

This is what happens when a growth stock turns sour. Valuations in successful growth stocks always are inflated because the market places growth rates at far more importance than sales or earnings. This means for Chipotle to come back down to "value" levels means its valuation multiples even now still need a significant haircut. A company paying no dividend yield and with an earnings multiple of 66 will continue to find it very difficult to attract dividend investors on mass.

Because Chipotle's "recovery" has gone on so long, the company's income statement has taken the proverbial battering over the past seven quarters or so. Chipotle's margins for example come to mind when I think of the following investing quote

If you lose half the value of your portfolio or 50%, you actually need to make 100% on the remaining balance to get back to even.

Chipotle's income statement really concurs to the above. The company was able to earn $764 million in operating income in 2015 when the operating margin hit 17%. Operating income actually hit just over $9 million in the third quarter of last year and has been rising ever since. Last quarter, operating income hit $106 million. However the rising operating income doesn't tell the whole story as operating expense over the past three quarters has continued to increase. To cut a long story short, Chipotle's operating margin stands (over a trailing twelve month average) at 5.1% which is still 12% off what the company was doing pre-2015. This doesn't smell of a recovery here.

Personally I just can't see Chipotle being able to take away the punchbowl so to speak which would mean really tackling that operating expense on the income statement. In 2014, the company did $4.1 billion in top line income which resulted in gross profit of $1.4 billion and operating income of $710 million. Now since we haven't finished this fiscal year yet, Chipotle's same numbers over a current trailing 12-month average works out at $4.3 billion in sales, $251 million in gross profit and operating income of $220 million. This should really illustrate how much the company is spending just to achieve any type of revenue growth.

Therefore I would recommend investors ignore the numbers that are commonly reported. Revenue and operating income actually grew robustly in this latest quarter which lifted margins but just remember the base this stock came from. It is quite easy to demonstrate quarterly growth when one is comparing to a quarter when the fast casual was fighting fires trying to save its brand. Until we see operating expense meaningful go in the opposite direction of revenue, I do not see Chipotle coming anywhere near its former peer leading margins.

Investors all need to take into account that Chipotle's bull run was achieved on the back of huge monetary stimulus in the US. Asset prices increased significantly in the US over the past decade but this cycle will not continue indefinitely. The fast casual segment I feel will come under pressure when the US enters its next recession. Unfortunately Chipotle will be at the front of the firing line.

As the chart shows above, there isn't much support under the $250 level. In fact, the next meaningful support after this level is around the $150 level. Earnings projections due to elevated share buybacks will increase sentiment here over time. The net and operating income of the company though will demonstrate better if the company is making headway with respect to reducing expense. A long uphill battle still remains.