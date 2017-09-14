Do you believe in magic? It makes you feel happy like an old-time movie. I'll tell you about the magic, and it'll free your soul. But it's like trying to tell a stranger 'bout rock and roll.

-- The Lovin’ Spoonful

Magic Money: defined to be the share of the asset values in a derivatives dealer’s book that would vanish if the book were sold to another bank. These “assets” would not exist if the pre-1970 practice in every secondary market, of marking all dealer positions to the same market price at the close, were practiced by derivatives dealers.

“Magic Money?” “The Netting Fairy?” To read the titles of these recent articles on derivatives, you might get the idea that a significant portion of the booked profits of derivatives dealers is imaginary. You would be absolutely right. Although it is not possible to nail down the total amount of magic money, some of its can be identified on the books of the four major US derivatives dealers. We take a look at four dealer’s OTC “cleared” asset and liability values.

Understanding why magic money doubtless exists is not complicated. Putting a lower bound on the amount of magic money out there is pretty obvious also, after a little arithmetic. But why is magic money there at all? The answer to that question is not so obvious.

Nonetheless, I am going to lead off with the fact that I do not support the conclusion that certain readers might like to hear, an unreasonable prejudice against bankers in general and bank traders in particular. This bias infects our society and was a substantial factor in the presidential primaries. Anti-bank bigotry is already damaging the financial engine that drives productivity in the US economy and threatens to inflict further damage in a new administration. But if we want a healthy banking system, part of that objective is to shine a light on its flaws.

Magic Money is not a Morality Story. Before the bank haters come out of the woodwork acting “vindicated,” let me point out some things I don’t think. I don’t think there is some “derivatives conspiracy” to falsify results. In fact, for several reasons, I believe the possibility of price collusion or manipulation is nil among the big five major dealers offices in the US now.

I might add, I don’t think it is possible today for any of the four US banks, or the US operations of Deutsche Bank, to consciously “bias” the price of a derivative toward the buy or sell side of the market on a regular basis. Why do I “trust” US derivatives pricing, in the sense that I think the major participants are scrupulously attempting to estimate the fair value of their books?

There are very few remaining important derivatives dealers: the four US banks [Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)]; and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB). The US dealers are under minute scrutiny from their external accountants and bank regulators since the Financial Crisis. The level of mathematical skill and research time necessary to adequately price just one derivative agreement is substantial. When the business got underway in earnest in the late ‘80s, anyone could play, but by the time I took my left derivatives dealing in the mid-90’s, lack of serious math skills was a handicap. By now, I have no doubt that to get involved in derivatives pricing, graduate-level math is mandatory. The visibility of the major derivatives books is very high. In the early years, audit and regulatory oversight was worse than poor. I didn’t ask why my auditors and regulators never got around to examining my book for an entire decade. It was obvious. They didn’t have the necessary skills. That has, doubtless, changed.

So this is not an article in any direct way related to my comments in other articles on manipulation of LIBOR or other non-negotiable market rates like, for example, my recent discussion of bank rate manipulation in Australia. It is related, however.

The systemic source of problems in OTC markets. Related in the sense that both magic money and two-bit cheating on rate or price manipulation, such as the manipulation of the LIBOR fixing, are inevitable side-effects of the more fundamental, more systemic, more damaging, real conspiracy that drives much of big bank profitability today. This conspiracy is understood by every expert in the banking business. Wholesale banking markets are all designed to keep non-bank dealers off the offer side of the market for every wholesale bank commitment. The big banks’, ultimately mistaken, attempt to protect their oligopoly profits is very real.

The fear of losing control has made the dealer banks easy prey for the multitude of FinTech startups out there.

Magic Money. Magic Money, the illusory share of the assets on the books of dealing banks, was – at least to me – a bit of a surprise when I first identified it – fortunately for my mental health, after I left the dealing business. Common sense tells me that it has been understood by some of the brighter dealers for several years, if not decades. I hasten to add that it is perfectly possible to be a capable, honest, derivatives dealer and not figure out that there are mega-buckets of magic money. However, if I provide a decent explanation here, I think that the reader will see there is no doubt it exists. The amount is unknown, but I can provide an estimate of a lower bound on the total -- $17 billion.

But there is no reason to believe that it is an intended exaggeration by dealer of their profits. Why? Because the dealers cannot avoid creating magic money. Every deal creates some.

Slippage of market values. Here are some of the issues associated with the valuation of derivatives portfolios.

There is no mandated relationship between derivatives’ asset value and quoted yield. There is no “derivatives price formula” that corresponds to the Treasury bond formula in any relevant textbook. Substantial differences of opinion among market participants concerning the highly subjective relationships between OTC derivatives and underlying, or closely correlated, related securities prices. These other prices and relationships are used by dealers to judge the value of each trade. There are problems, substantial problems, with calculating the value of seasoned deals.

I have listed these sources of slippage in order of the likelihood that an expert might differ with me. There is no question in my mind that they are all significant factors in swaps valuation, but my description of magic money and estimate of its size will depend only on the first issue. And this first issue goes unquestioned. There is no doubt that different derivatives dealers use different relationships to find the value of their individual swaps.

This valuation ambiguity came to public light most recently when the financial world learned that CME Group’s (NASDAQ:CME) interest rate swap clearer is losing its OTC clearing business to LCH:Clearnet, a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange (LON:LSE). The reason is that cleared interest rate swaps are not valued equally by the two exchanges – with differences sometimes in the millions of dollars. Since their income from swap clearing is zero, regardless of the price, we can be pretty sure they would value swaps identically, if they could agree.

Consider the implication of this simple fact. One of the five dealers seeks a quote on an interest rate swap. The other four dealers all consider the value to them. Four different values. There will be a highest value and a lowest value. At some yield, at least one of the dealers will book a profit by buying the swap; another, by selling. Both will book a profit from the trade. But we know any trade has a combined value of zero. The difference between the booked profits and zero is magic money.

How Much Magic Money is there?

We are not going to find all of it here. I estimate only the share of magic money in the inter-dealer trading portion of the derivatives books of US dealers. That’s not bad, though, because dealers clear almost half their derivatives. This number became available on a relatively timely basis when the dealers started reporting cleared swaps separately from bilateral swaps following Dodd Frank. We focus on the cleared swaps because we know that it is impossible for the dealers as a group to profit from these trades. We do not analyze the cleared positions of foreign dealers. They account for their derivatives differently, and I am simply less confident that I understand the information they provide.

Valuation:

Step 1. Find the combined value to buyer and seller of a single swap, say a swap between GS and JPM. We know that there is no risk of either bank failing, because Congress and the Fed told us so. So just ask yourself, what are the combined values of the promised payments of the two dealers? Not much to think about, since whatever one dealer pays, the other dealer receives. Therefore, the combined value of the deal to the two traders must be zero. Thus if we combine the net asset value of the five dealers cleared swaps reported on their 10-Qs, the correct total is zero.

Step 2. Go to the 10-Qs. Dodd-Frank is at least somewhat responsible for the higher quality information that can be found in the second quarter, 2016, 10-Qs. The following table provides OTC-cleared asset, liability, and net values for each of the four categories of cleared OTC derivatives, and for the totals. We know that these four dealers clear all the derivatives trades they do with each other. We also know they are 90 percent of the open positions in the entire US banking system. According to Step 1, adding these values up, the result should be something close to zero.

Amounts in billions.

As the table indicates, there is no tendency toward zero. Citigroup is alone among the dealers in reporting negative values in cleared trades. Other conclusions are apparent from the table. Goldman Sachs, alone among the dealers, reports significant gains on cleared trades. OTC clearing is important in two kinds of traded derivatives, interest rate swaps (cleared primarily on LCH:Clearnet) and credit default swaps (cleared primarily by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Only Citigroup’s cleared interest rate swaps show a substantial negative net asset value, among all of the five reported net asset values with magnitude exceeding $500 million. Total net asset value for the four dealers combined was $17.1 billion. Not zero. This is a small portion of the total value of global derivatives. But it is the part that we know should be roughly zero in value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.