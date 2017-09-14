Axovant Sciences: The Progressively Contentious Alzheimer's Claim

Vivek Ramaswamy's fifth biotech is currently preparing for a make-or-break catalyst, where his data-mining methods and drug up-cycling abilities that have been documented in a myriad of business and lifestyle publications will be put to the test. I will look at the prospect of playing this stock and the heavy scepticism behind it.

Recently, I shared with the SA community a light article that explored the prospects of playing Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON), 'The Contentious Azheimer's Claim'. The article has since sparked extensive dialogue which has driven me to concoct a piece to explore the current conversation, and reflect the latest developments in anticipation of results.

To re-cap, Axovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biotech with a market cap of $2.5 billion, founded a couple of years ago by former hedgie, Vivek Ramaswamy. Their key product is Intepirdine, targeting the improvement of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (MINDSET study) and Dementia with Lewy Bodies (HEADWAY study). Axovant's MINDSET study is their most developed (in Phase III), preparing for a major catalyst this month: the last patient will be visited. Intepirdine is a drug that, combined with Donepezil, aims to treat related symptoms and curb the rate of neurological degeneration over time. It cannot, however, reverse the effects of completely halt the deterioration of the brain (measured by cognitive quality).

The MINDSET study looks to prove sufficient safety and efficacy of Intepirdine (a serotonin receptor antagonist purchased from GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) (for $5 million dollars), who will be entitled to 12.5% royalties), which is administered orally in conjunction with the SOC (Standard of Care), Donepezil. Intepirdine represents a significant portion of Axovant's portfolio, with options pricing suggesting either a potential price appreciation to upwards of $40 (from currently circa $20), or crash below $10 within the next month (triggered by the Phase III results).

Optimists

GSK's major issue with Intepirdine was efficacy- delivering promising results with significant statistical differences early on in the process (week 12) for ADAS-Cog, ADCS-ADL, CDR-SB, but failed to maintain these results throughout (when compared to placebo and SOC-only groups). The full study can be found here. RVT-101 missed its primary endpoint in four clinical trials. Axovant saw potential (when utilising their data-mining technology which is being developed into DataVant, technologies designed to estimate the chances of drug success). Axovant will also have to overcome the hurdle of efficacy. It certainly isn't impossible for a company to acquire a 'forgotten' drug and turn it into a success, should Intepirdine do this, it would be joining a trophy cabinet of drugs that treat cancerous indications, high cholesterol and bacterial infections, amongst others. The sale also coincides with Glaxo's de-emphasis of their neuroscience program.

Some speculators argue that Axovant's dropping of the unsuccessful indicators, and strong replication of the (successful) phase II trial will help to drive the drug to success, and that because there is such great need for the drug, that only a slight improvement may see approval (an argument that follows the same strain of thought behind the controversial approval of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SRPT) Exondys 51), signalling that investors should probably do a callback spread to play this more conservatively (idea initially courtesy of biostothemoon).

Axovant highlight that their drug, solely, doesn't work by inhibiting Acetylcholine clearing, as other drugs in the space are designed to do. Instead, RVT-101 works by raising Acetylcholine levels. CEO David Hung employs the imagery: 'filling the cup more, as opposed to narrowing the gap responsible for the leak' to drive the method across. Optimists draw on the similar (positive) clinical results of Denmark-based H. Lundbeck's (OTC:HLUKF) candidate that operates by the same mechanism, re-enforcing that RVT-101's results are credible and reproducible.

Even if both drugs are successful, Axovant would still retain a significant portion of the market.

Pessimists

For many, the most significant hurdle in this game of odds will be that the MINDSET study recapitulates the most successful of the four clinical trials that GSK ran for Intepirdine (proving significant efficacy), which resembles a low probability.

Additionally, in order for Intepirdine to be a significant success, Lundbeck's candidate Idalopirdine must fail. The relatively weak results and historical failure may be enough to dissuade investors (despite the argument proposed earlier).

Aside from GSK, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) put an end to their trials on an Alzheimer's candidate that acted on the 5HT6 receptor as well, triggering a sharp 25% fall in Axovant's stock price. Lundbeck also reported a failure of two of its trials on the company's 5HT6 antagonist candidate.

Critics have pin-pointed CEO David Hung's failure to exude any confidence during the conference call, and speculate a further lack of confidence in the delay of data publication. Whilst some information will be parted with in October, Hung declared that the rest will be shared at a medical conference, as a more 'comprehensive dataset', with the aim of publishing results in a major journal if positive. Optimists argue that the preparation of a grand public staging for the results is actually a clear vote of confidence from the cultured CEO.

Hung also said: "Some people think that we're a one-trick pony. And I think we have seven tricks,", which shows hope for the company beyond Intepirdine, but for investors, this is unsettling that a large proportion of Axovant's market capitalisation is attributed to the potential success of Intepirdine.

Further negative sentiment stem's from Vivek Ramaswamy's behaviour that does not sit right with shareholders: including the hiring of two family members (although they are said to be qualified and have some experience in he field) and the secrecy that surrounds operations, reminiscent of Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos (who also established an erudite, battle-ready team).

Axovant suffered an 8% drop in stock price on Monday, echoing the doubt in the market. Some speculators are also alarmed by RA Capital's sell-off of a large position in Axovant. By Hung's own admission, the Alzheimer's space has been a drug graveyard for the past 15 years. Could it be Axovant's trial design and statistical analysis methods that will accommodate for a breakthrough in the field?

Conclusion and Looking Elsewhere

On balance, I'm currently short. I believe that this event will be unsuccessful for Axovant.

Many long-investors, in hope of exposing their portfolios to the space, are looking to Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: OTCQX:AVXL), who are initiating Phase III trials this year. Their candidate, Anavex 2-73 is also being tested for other neurological disorders, including Rett's, Parkinson's and Multiple Sclerosis, among others.

Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. You are advised to conduct your own due diligence.

