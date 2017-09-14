Verizon's (VZ) Management Presents at Goldman Sachs 26th Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Goldman Sachs 26th Communacopia Conference

September 13, 2017 08:00 ET

Executives

Lowell McAdam - Chairman & CEO

Analysts

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Brett Feldman

Now let's get started with what we're really here for. We are very excited to welcome back to Communacopia, Lowell McAdam, the Chairman and CEO of Verizon. Lowell, it's great to have you back here.

Now let's get started with what we're really here for. We are very excited to welcome back to Communacopia, Lowell McAdam, the Chairman and CEO of Verizon. Lowell, it's great to have you back here.

Lowell McAdam

Thanks, Brett. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for being up so early. Before we start into the Q&A, I want to do a shout out to our employees in Houston and in Florida. As you see in the newspaper, incredible devastation down there but the network planning that we did has been just outstanding and supporting the people that are going through all this and the first responders. And Texas is an example, we had less than 2% of our sites off the air; and then Florida, even with the widespread damage across the entire state and with the massive power outages that you all see, we've had less than 10% of our sites out.

We had one story yesterday around our business where one of the community towers that we were on collapsed and our network was still carrying calls even though it was on the ground instead of 100 feet up in the air. So the folks have really done a super job in arranging fuel and hardening the sites and those sorts of things and we're proud as a business that also the telephone that you saw the other night, the hand-in-hand telephone; we had 4,000 volunteers from our call centers going and take those calls. So that along with our $10 million donation for the hurricane recovery; we're very proud of the organization and this is the case where reality meets advertising and reality wins out every time and so we're proud of the network and just wanted to brag for a second, thank our team for all their hard work.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brett Feldman

It's good to hear. I'm going to check with my tech team in the back, I just want to confirm the webcast is running because I know this that the clock wasn't started. So, I'll let you guys work on that.

Let's talk a little bit about the company overall; if we think about the last three to four years, you've taken a lot of steps to reposition the business. You brought in the minority stake in Verizon, wireless, you sold a variety of non-core assets and you reinvested all others proceeds in digital media, IoT, telemetry, spectrum and fiber. I was hoping you could walk us through the primary growth opportunities that you're positioning the company for and also expand a little bit of whether you feel like you have the asset you need to go after these opportunities?

Lowell McAdam

Look, I'm excited about the industry and if you look at the various companies, you see different strategies and whether you look at the internet companies or you look at the equipment suppliers or you look at the carriers, people are putting a ton of capital into this industry. We've gone through a process of centralizing our assets as Brett has said, we sold out some wireline properties, we sold out some data centers. But we're also now out buying spectrum, buying fiber companies, we just announced WideOpenWest a few weeks ago doing deals with Corning, the Straight Path and the XO acquisition I think set us up very well for the 5G environment. So we're investing and making the very strong network that I talked about in the very beginning, even stronger and the platform for even greater innovation as we move forward.

We're adding capabilities like AOL and Yahoo!, what we call our Oath properties. Over the last year as well, that is positioning us to expand our addressable market from the millions to the billions. And we think there is a great opportunity to provide the mobile services. I don't think there is any debate any more that more and more things are going mobile and less and less things are going fixed line. And so we're positioning the company to what I call skate where the pluck [ph] is going, to be that digital media company that provides mobility services and high bandwidth speeds to customers, no matter where they are.

So your question Brett of do we have the assets? I think any Fortune 50 company that you ask that question to would probably answer it, no matter how good you think you are today you need to be open to look at your new options and buying new things and that's why things like WideOpenWest, when they come to expand our fiber footprint we'll do it. But we stay on strategy, we stay disciplined, if we see something in the M&A area that makes sense to buy versus build, we'll do it but we've also got a very healthy dose of building when you're buying 12.5 million miles of fiber every year for the next three years. So we like our position at this point.

Brett Feldman

I want to spend a little more time talking about network. Network leadership has always been central to your strategy but your competitors are out there saying that they've closed the gap. We've heard you talk about fiber playing a key role in maintaining that leadership; so I was hoping you can maybe just expand on that and help us understand what does the network or the future for Verizon look like and how is that going to allow you to differentiate it from your competitors who also claim to making fiber investments?

Lowell McAdam

Look, it's easy to run advertising. As I said, we had less than 2% of our sales sites down. One of our competitors said publicly 75% of their network was down. So if they've closed the gap, I would just suggest they have a little bit more gap to deal with. So our view on the network of the future is what we call an intelligent edge network. We are redesigning and 5G is the best example of that Brett. We're redesigning the network to be from the cloud through high speed fiber infrastructure to edge computing to 5G. We think we'll still have 4G but 5G will be the technology that delivers the highest speed and the greatest capability to the customer over the last mile.

That allows us to open up a platform for incredible innovation and maybe now is that we're not trying to make everybody an engineer in the room here. Anyone that thinks about 5G is being the next generation of 4G, a consumer product is really missing what this network is all about. 5G will have five times faster response time in the network. So the network will respond faster than you can blink your eye, less than one millisecond will be the response time. It will have 10 times longer battery life than you have today, will have 100 times the throughput of the network and a 100 times more divisive that can be connected to the network and the overall capacity per spectrum will be about 1000 times more capacity.

So the beauty of a 5G intelligent edge network is you can design a network to meet whatever your specific application needs. Today if you want data service, you get data service and you get everything the same person next to you gets. And the world with the future view on 10 times more battery life you can get that. If you want to do virtual reality and you need millisecond response time or automated or autonomous cars, and you get millisecond response time; you can slice the network to deliver that. It's much more of an industrial focused network than it is a consumer focused network although consumers will get that 100 times more throughput.

So this as in aside, yesterday we opened the new Cornell Tech Campus over on Roosevelt Island here and it is focused on innovation for the digital age, so healthcare, smart cities, smart transportation systems; those are the sorts of -- this is the platform that I think is going to usher in the fourth industrial revolution in this country and today we have the largest platform in the world for 5G. We literally have hundreds of sale sites that we have up and operating and 8 markets moving to 11 markets. The global standards will be done we believe sometime this year. The chip manufacturers will have chips available in first quarter next year for us to incorporate that are on the global standards. So this platform is not two or three years out the way it was a year ago, it's on our doorstep and I think it's going to be huge. So the network of the future is going to be dramatically different than today Brett.

Brett Feldman

You're actually running 5G trails right now in 11 cities. I know it's early and you've talked about Verizon update later in the year but I'm curious if there is anything preliminary, you could share about them. And then just as an extension of that, we obviously have to deploy fiber run markets in order to run these and you're doing one fiber up in Boston with a lot of interest in whether we're going to see a lot more Boston's around the country as you prepare for a 5G rollout nationwide?

Lowell McAdam

So a lot in that question, so let's take that a bite at a time. So we were pretty clear when we went into do the 5G trails that we needed to test things like as line of sight critical because -- I mean, you've even heard some chief technical officers of our competitors say millimeter wave really isn't going to work for this, it won't work for mobility, it has to line of sight, it's more microwave oriented. We knew we had to test that, we had to test distance from the sales side to the consumer. We wanted to see what sort of penetration we could get, the old -- there is a pine needle deflect the signal and is that a problem or not. I would say it right now but every assumption that we went into test has come back better than we had thought.

I'll give you a personal example; I was in Soul [ph] a few months ago and we were testing the throughput from a transmitter just under 2,000 feet from our location and we were delivering 1.8 gigabits over service over a millimeter wave. And we said just for the fun of it drive that 2,000 feet the opposite direction, get behind the building, so we had absolutely no line of sight and the throughput dropped to 1.4 gigabits.

So we have seen that the foliage doesn't impacted as much as we thought, we can penetrate more building structures than we thought, we can go higher in buildings than we thought we assume six floors, we're seeing over 20 floors of elevation in the signal. So we're encouraged by it. And we -- I think the other thing that we've been surprised Brett is that the computing tower and the antennas are very different than anything we've seen before. It literally -- you think about the antennas that we have on the towers today, they are about two or three feet high. You have 32 antennas on the end of your thumb, it's the way this works today and the processing power that the computers and the antennas can deliver has helped the signal conditioning dramatically.

So we're partnering with companies like Ericsson, and Intel, and Samsung, and Qualcomm has been a great partner through all of this and we're very encouraged. And I'd also say we've tested millimeter wave in a mobility environment and it's going to work just fine with hand-offs and all that which no one do, it was an unknown. So that's why these field tests are so important.

So now, on your question about fiber placement; in order to get gigabit delivered to your handset or delivered to your home over wireless, you've got to have some pretty big pipe. So we're building as Brad said in Boston, we've announced Sacramento, we've got a bunch of cities around the country that the cities are embracing us to come in and provide this sort of broadband service for the citizens. You've all seen the trends, more and more people are moving into the cities and they need to have smart city application; so smart lighting, smart parking, transportation, information services.

So they are embracing us coming in. Boston led the way, [indiscernible] has been a great partner there with permitting an access to conduits and those sorts of things and we're seeing that grow. So that's why we went out and did the deal we did with Corning for 12.5 million miles of fiber a year for the next three years which Wendell Weeks as their CEO likes to say, that's enough fiber to string to Mars. So that's what we're putting in the ground and we think there is an awful lot of potential there.

Brett Feldman

And it really seems like you are viewing this as a nation-wide option. There is no market you won't go to with this fiber.

Lowell McAdam

Well, there is no market that isn't on the table, let's put it that way. And we've had a couple of cities that kind of went their way, they tried to go in the past to stay well in order to come in you're going to have to pay this, this, this and this and we've said, no, next. And there is the other cities that are seeing that this is a tremendous value, this infrastructure can provide to them. So we have plenty of work lined up and we're going to push this out as far as it makes sense for our shareholders.

Brett Feldman

Fiber sounds capital intensive; do you believe you can meet your fiber goals within your current $17 billion CapEx run rate?

Lowell McAdam

Yes, we think we can for now. If you think about it, we've been investing for years in 3G technology and Fios buildout and we're now repurposing those dollars to 5G technology and fiber buildout but it's a different architecture than what we've done before. Everything we've done in the past is sort of purpose built, it was built either to support the sale side or support the enterprise. The new architectures that you see with the software defined networks in the intelligent edge, the fiber doesn't care and so neither do we; what service it goes over and you just -- you put it out there, it's common service, nor the way we used engineering or office fiber services.

Brett Feldman

Got it. And late last year you made news; you said that there was industrial logic to potentially acquiring a cable company. And it wasn't because you were talking about bundling, you were talking about potentially gaining access to fiber. And so I'm curious, are you still evaluating a potential acquisition to cable assets or have you moved on?

Lowell McAdam

No, we've moved on. And I think you saw the Corning deal or WideOpenWest deal, the Straight Path deals; we've confirmed that the architecture that we see for the future is what we want to do and when we -- we did I guess about a year ago, go through a process of taking a lot of their cable companies but the fiber infrastructure isn't there. And to -- you certainly get customers that are great companies, no -- not at all trying to be critical, they've got a good financial model but for the future that we see that's going to need that kind of bandwidth for customers, you're going to have to have deep fiber into the network and to pull out a lot of co-action and put in the fiber, I'd rather just put in the fiber. So we've moved on from those discussions.

Brett Feldman

So you will be building this yourself where it makes sense if you could find tucking acquisitions where it makes sense, it will be balanced?

Lowell McAdam

Yes. I mean look, this is just a classic -- we're engineers at heart, this is one of the facts to show you that the facts shared, you can build it better than you can buy it, then you do it. I think right now a lot of the fiber companies; their values are a little fluffy [ph] compared to what you can build it for yourself and so that's the path that we're on but you do see pockets like WideOpenWest in Chicago that made sense to do and we're going to keep our options open.

Brett Feldman

All right. Let's talk a little bit about the wireless market right now. Earlier this year, you launched your first ever unlimited plans for 4G and that was a move I think caused a lot of investors to worry about the health of the wireless sector. So my first question would be what's your view on the health of the wireless industry right now?

Lowell McAdam

Look, if you -- sort of back to our first question, if you look at the amount of capital that's moving into mobile; if you look at how every internet company is trying to get deeper ties to mobile, that is going to be the center going forward. So I don't view this as unhealthy in any means. I think there is great opportunity here for us and we should continue to push it.

Brett Feldman

Can you talk a little bit more about how your unlimited plans have impacted your business relative to your expectations?

Lowell McAdam

Yes. So as you look at the history of the industry, we've been able to take cost out either faster or roughly equal to how pricing has come down. And we made no secret from the beginning, we weren't wild about unlimited plans because of the potential impact on the network. But again without going too deep into network technology, we -- the industry has been developing capabilities to put in place to manage capacity, you hear it call prodding or now you see different services that will provide 400 or 700 or 1080p service; so the video will put a different load on the network. So we resisted this for a long time and while we were doing that we've put in place the things that would help us take cost out of the network and provide that service better. So by the time we've got to February of this year, we felt pretty comfortable that the network could handle it.

And if you look at route metrics and JD Power, we continue to have that by a significant margin, the best network out there. Now one of the consequences of that that's been positive is the cost reduction. It's a much simpler plan for consumers, so we see more buying services online and servicing online, our calling rate has dropped dramatically and our churn is at the lowest point that it's been in my career at Verizon and I've been on the ground since day one. So there has been a significant amount of cost come out of it as well but it has -- we're not saying it didn't had more capacity than the network, it did. But overall, the trade-offs I think from an overall customer satisfaction and our financials have been strong, we feel fine.

Brett Feldman

The [indiscernible] move unlimited?

Lowell McAdam

We're about 60% now I think. Let me just check with Mike. Okay, network managed services at 60%, we have not disclosed our actual numbers on unlimited. Thanks to our IR folks in the front row here, thank you.

Brett Feldman

One more question on unlimited units, you tweaked the pricing recently, you originally had a one plan for this and you decided to go effectively alone on hiring plan. And I'm curious how much of that was driven by what you are seeing in the market and to what extent was it related to the network because there is some network management features associated with these?

Lowell McAdam

Well, it's a little bit of a set up in my view for 5G, Brett. Every customer doesn't need unlimited service at 1080p, most of your handsets really don't have the capability to discern more than 400 or so. So we said when we first came out in February with unlimited that this was a promotional plan and we would adjust as we go forward. I think unlimited has got a lot of legs and we thought of it from a marketing perspective, from our ability to offer different types of plan, we just came out with a new loyalty program called Verizon Up that we can tie to the services that you buy from us.

So I think there were some concern from investors that unlimited was just going to be a race to the bottom and we think you can dimensionalize this in a lot of different ways and differentiate from competition, not only on network quality but some of these services and you're starting to see that. I mean AT&T is bundling DirecTV and T-Mobile is doing Netflix and we're doing more with sports and we'll be integrating with our Oath properties as we go forward. So there is lots of dimensions you can add to an unlimited plan.

Brett Feldman

Yes. I was going to throw to you a follow-up question which is that your brand is always really been about network quality and I'm curious as the industry evolves, do you think that that should continue to be the primary association or do you think you need to attach other identities to the Verizon brand as well?

Lowell McAdam

Well, the way I just describe this to my team is our persona in the marketplace should be like a diamond and you can turn it around and see different facets of it. The biggest draw is going to continue to be network quality. I've been around the industry a long time Brett, every time you are about to move to the next generation there is a little bit of a stacking up of the network. Back in the analog days, everybody got, so they had similar networks and they want to digital and -- but then when you make the jump like we did from 3G to 4G there was a huge differentiator because certain companies were willing to invest in the network and make 4G matter and others held back.

And I think we're on the same threshold right now, we're the only one that has the spectrum, we're the only one that has 100 sales sites out there and we're going to push this one hard. So differentiation of the network is going to be the cornerstone for our business for years to come, that doesn't mean we aren't going to add a lot of other capabilities like our own properties.

Brett Feldman

I'm sure you've debated a lot about the structuring position which you mentioned because we always have just enough information to be dangerous. So we look at the spectrum portfolio, we divide it by your subscriber base and it looks the lowest ratio; you've got the biggest base, you've got always unlimited customers now. How are you comfortable that you have the right spectrum recently?

Lowell McAdam

I think one of the things we have to do a better job at is to educate our investors about how network management has changed. I think our investors are sort of in the 2005 and 2010 architecture and there has been so much change in how you densify your network, how you deploy small cells. The things that you can do in software, you hear a lot of the buzz words of software defined networks, all of those things make managing the network and the amount of spectrum you need go down. We've proved time and again and we had a sales side analyst event, I think in May where we did a deep dive on Chicago and showed by placing these small cells with a much denser fiber network too by the way just to tie that and you manufacture capacity at a much better rate than you could buy spectrum at the AWS auction.

So we've been relaxed about that from the AWS auction, I know there is a lot of angst around there, especially those that want to sell us more spectrum but we love the position we're in and now with 5G, with the XO spectrum and when we close the Straight Path option, we will have a very large chunk of millimeter wave spectrum which you will be able to deliver these very high bandwidth speed. So our network portfolio is great, that doesn't mean we won't dress up in a few places here or there but as far as getting to do massive purchases, we don't really even have to participate the next upcoming auction.

Brett Feldman

I just talk a little bit about the digital media business; so you closed the acquisition, [indiscernible] operating company earlier this year, buying new AOL and you remained at that post. First, can you just give us an update where are you in terms of the integration, what have you achieved, what's still to come?

Lowell McAdam

Yes. We like that business. The lower we look at it and I've done a lot of acquisitions over my career and you see the old facets sitting very nicely with the Yahoo! assets. The Yahoo! team has tremendous technical capability, their product development group is really exciting, their data analytics team is extremely strong, they are in places like Israel and around the world they've got just tremendous capability. And the AOL team has great sales capability, great ad-tech capability, and I think they are both really happy to be with each other. They are -- the one advantage of the delay because of the breach within Yahoo! is the teams got to know each other better and we are able to develop a very strong integration plan; and Tim Armstrong and his team under [indiscernible] leadership have moved through that very well, we've taken a lot of the cost synergies, lot of the business and now we're putting together some content deals that we like that will not only play across the old facets but play across mobile and play across files as well. So we're excited about the possibilities. There is a lot of work there, I mean we want to go from $7 billion in revenue today to about $10 billion by 2020. But we think there is a lot of interest and a lot of excitement.

Brett Feldman

Any timeline of these big content deals?

Lowell McAdam

Well, I wouldn't be surprised if sometime for the end of September you hear about one of them anyway.

Brett Feldman

Okay. I want to come back to that financial objective you've said going from $7 billion revenue to at least $10 billion revenue by 2020. What do you need to get right in order to get to that level? That's obviously a meaningful amount of growth.

Lowell McAdam

So I think the platform piece is the first one. Tim is going through a period of sort of decommissioning and then reinvesting in certain platforms. The teams; I'm going to be out with them next week in Sunnyvale [ph], the teams have got a great product portfolio and moving content between the different applications is going to be important whether it be Yahoo! sports or Yahoo! finance or the news piece. So we have to get those right and then I think one of the keys for me Brett is making that matter on the mobile side and on the file side, and we can see -- we do a lot of work on strategy. We see how the strategies should play across the assets of Verizon but until customers start voting with their wallets, those are theories at this point. So I think that's what we have to get right going forward.

Brett Feldman

That's a question that we get a lot which is this, natural synergy, if there is any between the networking business and the digital media business? And you know, when we had Randall Stevenson [ph] up here, the way he essentially articulated it was -- we used to monetize our network as per usage and now you can monetize the intelligence that network provides by doing addressable advertising. When are you going to know whether there is a real synergy there or not and you have to have that synergy for close to fit into the company.

Lowell McAdam

Well, I read Randall's comments on that and I think there -- I think our heads are in the same place. The data analytics between the network and Oath for us is something we think has tremendous value and the advertisers that have come and visited with Tim Armstrong and his team, they think there is a lot of value there. It's a very competitive industry, I'm not quite as bullish on the CPM increases as Randall might be, I hope he is right. But I do think that today whether you're on the website or you're on your phone, better targeted ads is going to be better for the advertisers and better for consumers. The thing that I like about our position Brett is, I used to think originally 5 million Fios Video customers was a big number and then I thought, okay, 115 million wireless customers is a big number, we ought to be able to make that matter. Now when you look at 1.3 billion users across the globe, you really change your mindset. And I think if we ought to be the ones that make that work with that sort of addressable market, there aren't many companies that have that.

Brett Feldman

You're in a market now that's dominated by Google and Facebook, do you feel comfortable that you have the access and capabilities that you need to go up against them?

Lowell McAdam

Look, I mean we don't need to -- we're not here saying we're going to slay Google, but we have to keep our targets in mind here but that market -- you look at Facebook's numbers, Google's, that market is growing pretty well. We don't need to get very many percentages of that to hit that $10 billion number that we talked about. And Tim knows that his target is closer to 20 and in the time that goes after that and so the advertisers are looking for an alternative and I think our approach to delivering video and having that content available on your mobile device and a lot of that -- a lot of those other content deals will be focused more on Oath and they will be on wireless. So I think there is some real opportunity then.

Brett Feldman

Your [indiscernible] on video business is just the Fios business, you have 4.7 million Fios Video customers, that base is pretty small company, actually. And I believe you said here this conference at linear video is dead; so how do you think about…

Lowell McAdam

I made a lot of friends after I said that.

Brett Feldman

So the question is, what you're doing to reposition your video business for a more training centric world?

Lowell McAdam

Well, I think that's where 5G and over-the-top come in because even in the markets where we have our files footprint from Washington to Boston, the preferred method, the preferred architecture for us is going to be that last mile being 5G. So whether we offer a linear package or we offer an over-the-top package, look, the numbers all show that over-the-top is gaining ground and the 300 channel bundle is under a solitaire. So I may have been premature when I was up here a couple of years ago saying that but I still see it that way and I think the point for our investors is, we're building the network that doesn't care. If you can get broadband I don't care whether the customer goes over-the-top or buys a linear package, and we'll be able to provide either one to him.

Brett Feldman

The numbers also show that over-the-top products don't look like they make money; so what would be the rational for having that type of product?

Lowell McAdam

Well, I mean if it -- the customer today what we see is they are more sticky if they have video and we get better penetration in those market where we have video as well as broadband. I think that is -- you're seeing more video, slightly more video ads that recorder then broadband, that's flip now. I mean we're two to one, broadband to video. So I think the point is Brett, we want to have the network that people can provide whatever service they want on it, we'll make a lot of those services available through us but the main driver of the financial engine of Verizon is going to be the network.

Brett Feldman

So if we think about that strategy to potentially take 5G as a residential broadband service anywhere in the country, you're comfortable taking that as a standalone service and if they want video, you have it but you're not necessarily doing this because of bundling?

Lowell McAdam

Yes, absolutely. Look, I think it's -- the logic for us is in order to -- you know, 4G is going to be around for a long time, think of that as the base where we're putting in fiber and small cells to manufacture capacity for 4G. When you build a 4G small cell, you get the right footprint for a 5G small cell. So then your network can handle pretty much anything, whether it's a smart city application or an autonomous car, gaming, virtual reality, healthcare, whatever it is; you let the customer do whatever it is they want on their network. We'll innovate and we'll provide services, for example, telematics; we've got the platform that rides on that, we've got the application that rides on that, we can take that application anywhere in the world and deploy it profitably, that doesn't mean we have to. And so going into Albuquerque or whatever city we choose to go into with 5G doesn't mean that we're going in providing filed service and doing things the way we've done in the past. Again, this 5G network is going to be very different than what we've done in the past.

Brett Feldman

And if I think about what you just said, the idea that when you build the 4G site, you're essentially creating a 5G site; that implies that the incremental costs to you to deploy 5G is very low, that would imply that you can go to market with a very attractive price versus the incumbent broadband providers. Is that a fair assumption?

Lowell McAdam

Yes. If you look at the history of the company, whenever we've gone into a market we've gained 35%, 40% market share in a reasonably quick period of time. Frankly, the factor that held us back was the cost of taking the fiber into the home and all the labor associated with the work inside the home. Now we'll mail [indiscernible] and say here is how you turn it on. So it's not -- it's a very different cost structure for us.

Brett Feldman

If we take a look at your guidance for this year, this is going to be the second consecutive year where your earnings have essentially been flat. And the biggest headwind to that has been the decline in wireless services revenue which has a variety of factors behind it; there is some pricing adjustments, the EIP math factors into that as well. Do you still feel comfortable that your wireless service revenue will be able to stabilize in a year-over-year basis as we get into the second half of next year?

Lowell McAdam

Yes, so let's talk about the revenue side of that and the cost side of it, Brett. So we shared in the same May sort of timeframe how unlimited and EIP and some of the other pricing plans, changes that we've made have put pressure on revenue and we've seen the dilution and we predicted that would flatten out around the middle of the year and then we begin to see less dilution in the second half of the year and then some accretion in 2018. And we feel we're absolutely on-track for that. So that has gone well and I'm encouraged frankly by the discipline that there prepares to be around promotions for the iPhone, so there is nothing that I think would take us off for that.

On the cost side of the business, though we're very focused there; when Matt Ellis came in as our CFO -- about almost a year ago now, he got very involved in our lean six sigma work that we used to redesign processes and we've done a pretty good job of taking cost out but I'd say also avoiding costs as we've gone through this year but Matt and I have decided that we see a real opportunity to take hard dollar cash out of the business and we've set a target of taking $10 billion of cost hard cash out of the business in the next four years. So '18, '19, '20 and '21 and our goal is we'd be able to fund our dividend through cash savings in 2022. So we're implementing a very rigorous process around zero base budgeting combined with our lean six sigma process and we're confident.

Now I know everybody is going to want to update their spreadsheets on Verizon and that's -- we're not here to do too much of that with you, a lot of that -- it will take time to bring out of the business, it will be more backend loaded but $10 billion of cash out of the business between OpEx and CapEx over the next four years is a target we believe we can deliver.

Brett Feldman

So if we think about the targets around cost savings, we think about the guidance you've just given, reiterated around stability and wireless services revenue; with type of earnings trajectory should investors we expecting out of Verizon and do you think you could earnings growth as early as 2018?

Lowell McAdam

Well, I think we'll wait and talk about 2018 when we get to 2018. And we'll talk about capital and earnings and that sort of thing, and then Brett, I'll punch on that one until we get in the January.

Brett Feldman

I had to try. You currently have almost $120 billion of debt, you've got a dividend, you've got a track record of growing at 2% or 3% annually, you recently increased it. Can you help us think about what the company's allocation prior years are going to be -- yes, you go forward and execute against his plan.

Lowell McAdam

Yes, it really doesn't change for us. We've been very consistent under IVAN [ph] and during my six years on the job as well. Our view is that you have to keep investment and the network to be relevant as an infrastructure provider in this country, especially where you have all the innovation growing that we have. We know our investors, the majority of them hold our stock because of the dividend and we're out in front of investors all the time and that message gets reinformed and our board was very comfortable. I think it's the 11th consecutive increase that we've had in dividend in the last -- then we announced just last week.

And then even though there was some movement by the rating agencies and what counts as debt and what doesn't and we decided we're just going to continue to run the business the way we've run it. We're planning on paying down debt just the way we said we were going to. So that maybe evaluated a bit differently because of asset-backed securities and all the other things that they do to figure out your rating but we're still running the business, exactly the same way we still plan on paying down debt, paying dividend and investing in the network.

Brett Feldman

And we have time for one last question and it's a standard one, I've asked you a few years in a row now which is; when we have you back here next year; what successes do you want to be talking about and what do you think would be the key growth opportunities you will be focused on as you look into 2019?

Lowell McAdam

I think the big focus for us is the company is evolving the network and that means making 4G as efficient as we can so that we can continue to offer the services customers want at a profit. There probably will continue to be pricing pressure in the industry and it's a competitive, very competitive industry right now but we're positioned with the network assets and by taking cost out of the business we think we can still deliver substantial financial returns to our customers. The dimensions that I want are Ad, or to make Oath matter as a media business, they've got great assets, they've got a great team.

We see opportunities to make that matter to the rest of our business, and then to push the technology envelope forward through few things like 5G. We've invested more than any other company, we will have more experience than any other company; and when we begin that fourth industrial revolution we think we'll be at the forefront providing those services.

Brett Feldman

Great. We're out of time. Well, thanks for being here.

Lowell McAdam

Okay. Thank you, all.

