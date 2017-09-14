Leaning Bullish On Ulta Beauty, But Some Risks Remain

I am starting to believe that the promotional environment is not such a big problem, but the situation must be monitored.

Context And Previous Thoughts

In my previous article on Ulta Beauty (ULTA), I shared a skeptical view on the prospects of an investment in the stock, due to the high uncertainty around some factors such as the growing promotions in department stores and rising competition from eCommerce players such as Amazon (AMZN). I have clearly stated my opinion that Ulta Beauty is a solid business that will probably continue to prosper for many years. Nonetheless, for of a potential buyer of the stock, it’s necessary to understand whether the current valuation is appropriate once prospects and potential threats/ risks are factored in. Trading at more than 35x EPS, it’s obvious that the stock’s valuation implied strong growth prospects, and that any deceleration could unlock significant downside. The two main threats that have arisen in the recent past – Amazon and promotions – have been underestimated by many. In my previous article I wrote:

Department stores are in a difficult situation and are doing their best to attract foot traffic. There is no reason to expect them to decrease their promotional activity on cosmetics, as it is probably a way to attract customers given the value they find in the in-store experience. The strategy is “Attract customers with good offerings on stuff they don’t like to buy online, and try to sell them also something they usually like to buy online”. It can work and it can be annoying for Ulta and its peers. Regarding the e-commerce threat and Amazon, in particular, we can’t assume there won’t be a sharp rise in competition in the near future. Many sectors that were considered to be Amazon proof (auto parts, off-price retailing, grocery, etc.) have been recently “attacked” and saw the relative stocks fall sharply as a consequence. We can’t exclude that an attractive business like premium cosmetics will remain Amazon-proof forever…

The rising uncertainty surrounding these factors increases the potential error in EPS estimates, leaving room for a significant contraction in multiples if ULTA starts to disappoint investors. I added:

Considering the high uncertainty posed by these factors, I think we can’t rely much on earnings estimates, nor we can easily project the recent growth rates in the future. What we have to consider is that we are buying a company facing rising pricing pressures and probable competition from Amazon, and paying an earnings multiple that implies extremely bright prospects. Regardless of whether in the short term there could be only a slight effect of these factors, I think it’s too risky to initiate a position here with a long-term mindset. The company has ambitious goals (doubling the current number of stores, increasing market share in premium/high margin brands, increasing sales of salon services) that can be significant growth drivers. It also has a solid position and several competitive strengths, such as its big network of loyal customers. Nonetheless, the current valuation is already stretched and I doubt we will see a further expansion in multiples from these levels, especially with the margin pressure exerted by department stores. If such margin pressure ends up being recurrent, as I expect, and not temporary, it could be particularly annoying for ULTA. I decided to remain on the sidelines and I will consider a long only at a better entry point.

I have closely followed the stock and the business since then, and I am going to update my thoughts on ULTA starting from a brief discussion of the recent results.

Recent Results – Key Highlights

Last quarter, Ulta Beauty posted a 20% top line growth coupled with robust margin expansion and earnings growth. Comps increased 11.7% despite a difficult comparison with a 14.4% increase in the second quarter of last year, driven by traffic and ticket growth. According to the management, prestige cosmetics were the main drivers of comp growth, while skincare, fragrance and hair care accelerated. It’s good to see that Growth remained healthy and quite constant in comparison to the previous years, despite the larger scale. Comps decelerated a bit but nothing we should be concerned about, as it seems to be a normal consequence of a higher number of mature stores.

GAAP earnings per share of $1.83 grew 28%, mainly driven by gross margin expansion resulting from lower promotional levels year-over-year as well as solid expense management. The combination of revenue growth and margin expansion gives us a good sign of the company’s pricing power, as the business was not affected by the higher promotional levels at department stores. Gross margin actually expanded while the company maintained 81% of Q2’s growth rate (11.7% vs. 14.4%), despite a higher scale of operations and more mature stores.

I found only positive signs and nothing to complain about in ULTA’s recent results. Also, the balance sheet continued to appear strong, with a current ratio of 2.80 (constant YoY) and a Debt/Equity of 0.65, which expanded from last year’s 0.40 but continues to be very solid. Cash flows continued to be detached from earnings trends and quite volatile, but it couldn’t be otherwise, given the growth nature of the company and the high investments.

It’s good to see that the company is able to maintain excellent growth rates in the top-line (20%+ increases) while expanding margins and obtaining even better growth rates in the bottom-line, despite the aforementioned increase in promotional activity at department stores.

Promotional Environment And Its Effects

Concerns about an increasingly promotional environment started to emerge between June and July when ULTA started to trend down together with peer stocks. As I explained in my previous article, I thought it was better to avoid the stock, due to the rich valuation and the uncertainty on margins brought by such news. Although one-quarter is not enough to confirm that promotions can’t be a problem, the company’s performance and other signs from peers indicate that the situation may be not as bad as many thought, including me. Margins kept expanding despite the aforementioned increase in promotional activity, and comps maintained healthy growth rates. The management didn’t negate that there has been an increase in promotional activity. CEO Mary Dillon declared:

But you know, for us it's not really new that there is promotion happening in the store channel. So, some might have been more aggressive, we definitely did not need to directly respond to it. As I said a couple times, we gain significant market share in prestige while the rest of retail was negative.

On the other side, she clearly let us understand that they don’t see it as a problem for ULTA’s growth. This view was also confirmed in the most recent earnings call from Estée Lauder when the management commented on the promotional environment:

Yes. I'll start with - to say your question is if the consumer will get accustomed to promotion. I mean, they are - consumers are segmented, and there are certain consumers that do wait for promotional opportunities to buy and this is not new. This has always been the case. And there are other consumers that don't. But on average, I just want to make you think that the growing part of the business is the non-promoted one. And the growing - the fastest-growing channels are the channels that promote the least. And so in total, I would say that prestige beauty from a consumer standpoint is an industry that needs a moderate amount of promotions. And then where there are excessive promotions is a short-term event that generally doesn't generate a change in consumer behaviors.

If that is true, then the recent increase in promotions at department stores shouldn’t be a great concern for the company, and probably not enough to justify a 30% correction from the top reached in June. Nonetheless, we have to consider that the holiday season is the most promotional time of the year and the relative quarter is the most important one. We should consider the possibility that department stores and other competitors may increase promotional activity, even more, to gain market share and attract traffic. If the prestige beauty market is not as promotions-proof as EL’s management expects or if ULTA will not be able to avoid responding to the aggressive promotions as its CEO believes, there would be negative effects on margins for sure.

More Positives – Loyalty Program, Salon And Digital Expansion

The management was particularly pleased with its results from the expansion of the loyalty program, which grew to 25.4 million active members, up 23% year-over-year. Retention rates, sales per member, the frequency of purchase and average member ticket are all strong and stable, according to the management. I think that customer retention and the focus on increasing average tickets and purchasing frequency are necessary to support the current growth and justify the current multiples. I doubt that the secular growth in selfies and photos posted on social networks is enough to support growth in the long term. With the cosmetics industry growing 4% in North America and ULTA growing 20%, it’s evident that market share growth is a strong factor supporting the company’s growth and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future. In the most recent earnings call, the management said:

The most recent NPD year-to-date data reflected four points of share gain in the Prestige category versus last year with even bigger gains in prestige cosmetics, while fragrance and skincare are continuing to gain momentum.

Another big positive is the healthy growth in the Salon business. Last quarter confirmed the segment’s strong momentum, as sales grew 15.3% and comps rose 7.7%, with a 16% year-over-year growth in the number of 12 months active salon members. In this business as well, the focus is on gaining market share, something that the company seems to be doing pretty well. I think the segment still offers good growth prospects, considering the low penetration - less than 6% of ULTA’s guests currently use salon services.

Last but not least, the digital channel is growing extremely fast, with the e-commerce business growing 72.3% YoY and confirming the strong momentum experienced in the previous quarters. Total traffic was up 73% and mobile traffic grew 104%, while the traffic for ULTA’s mobile app was up 450% year-over-year. Just like in most of the segments of the retail industry, the omnichannel customer is growing and being increasingly important for ULTA. The impact of digital expansion is overall positive for the business, for a simple reason. While margins in the channel are slightly lower, online sales are largely incremental. For example, an omnichannel shopper is likely to buy something online if it’s missing in the shop on a certain day, which drives incremental sales through the digital channel.

Conclusion - Future Prospects, Growth and Valuation Multiples

Ulta Beauty is showing a good performance in spite of the rising concerns about an increasingly promotional environment. Revenue and comps growth is extremely solid, while margins continue to expand. Besides a healthy secular growth in the cosmetics industry, which is growing at mid-single digit rates every year, there are several underlying trends supporting ULTA’s growth, including the following:

The transition to an omnichannel environment. The increasing expansion of e-Commerce and the rising integration with traditional stores is driving sales thanks to the incremental effect of the e-commerce channel. The omnichannel customer spends 2.7 times more than a store-only customer, and the number of omnichannel customers as a percentage of the total is in a good uptrend.

Growth in Salon. We have seen that this segment’s performance holds a candle to the cosmetics segment and I expect it to be a significant driver of growth due to its low penetration in Ulta’s customer base.

Market share growth. The company’s focus on growing its market share aggressively has been clear since last year, or maybe before. The business model works and ULTA has largely outperformed the market on any time-frame. The company continues its aggressive store base expansion and plans to open 100 net new stores next year.

After seeing ongoing strength in the digital business, in the omnichannel model and in margins, I am much less concerned about competition from Amazon. It's obvious that the e-commerce giant can't easily replicate Ulta's shopping experience, and I do see a decent moat around ULTA's business. The benefits of a loyalty membership, the possibility to try the products in-store, the assistance of competent staff and the integration with salon services have created a good competitive advantage over online pure-players. Considering these factors and the company’s recent performance, the stock doesn’t look overpriced at less than 30x TTM EPS of $7.51. Using last quarter’s EPS growth of 28%, the stock is trading at less than 1.1x PEG (Price-to-earnings growth), a multiple that I would define fair at worst. I think a long position on ULTA starts to make sense, although we have some risks in the holiday season, as we can’t easily predict the size and impact of promotions on the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ULTA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.