PBF Energy: This Refinery Pure Play Is Up Over 25%. Everything You Need To Know



AN INTRODUCTION TO PBF & PBFX

PBF Energy is a downstream refiner with five refining operations in the US. PBF operates the Delaware City and Paulsboro (NJ) refineries on the East Coast, Chalmette refinery (LA) in the Gulf, Toledo refinery in the Midwest, and the Torrance refinery in California. PBF owns 44% of PBF Logistics, an MLP spun off from PBF Energy for the purpose of acquiring logistics assets from PBF and other parties. PBF does not operate in exploration and production.

Source: PBF 10-K

The dual operating structure of the company is a good deal for PBF shareholders. As we will examine, PBF Energy was founded by a team of industry veterans for the purpose of opportunistically acquiring refinery assets. PBF Energy (PBF) and PBF Logistics (PBFX) are operated by the same management team. Logistic assets acquired by PBF during the purchase of refineries such as storage tanks, terminals, loading/unloading racks, pipelines, and on-premesis power plants can be "dropped down" ($$$ Sold $$$) to PBFX.

These "drop downs" give PBF cash to make improvements to its refinery portfolio and fund future acquisitions. These drop downs are quite lucrative. For example, PBF acquired its Delaware City refinery and associated facilities in 2010 for $220M, and since has been able to drop assets down to PBFX for well in excess of $300M. We will examine more examples of this throughout our analysis, but first a financial overview.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Source: S&P, Company Financials

COMPANY HISTORY

REFINERY PORTFOLIO

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (modified)

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (modified)

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (modified)

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (modified)

Delaware City Refinery

Source: Google Images (modified)

The Delaware City Refinery was purchased by PBF from Valero in 2010. Valero closed the facility in 2009 after failing to find a buyer. PBF was able to acquire the facility for $170M plus an additional $50M for an adjacent power plant complex. PBF has dropped several logistical assets from the facility down to PBFX, including the “West Rack” rail terminal ($150M), truck rack & product pipeline ($143M for both), and a rail loop/rack (part of $270M IPO that included this and a Toledo truck rack).

The brilliance of the drop down scheme is clear. Granted, PBF budgeted $1B on upgrading and expanding the plant, but PBF was then able to drop down associated assets from the facility for more than the purchase price to an entity it controls. Operations that would simply be expenses are now still expenses in the form of fees, but also income to PBFX, which is kicked back to PBF in the form of dividends and more drop-downs.

Paulsboro Refinery

Source: Google Images (modified)

The Paulsboro refinery was purchased in 2010 from Valero for $360M. The Paulsboro and Delaware City refineries are the only two operating petroleum refineries on the East Coast with coking capacity. They are 30 miles apart. In addition, Paulsboro can produce asphalt. This can benefit PBF when crude and other feedstock prices gap down because asphalt often lags in price, creating higher margins. A nearby asphalt plant (the largest in the US) closed in March 2017 and is being converted to a terminal. This could give Paulsboro an opportunity if there is market demand.

No assets from Paulsboro have been dropped down to PBFX, however PBFX acquired an adjacent terminal from Plains All American (one of four). PBFX is also constructing a 24-inch natural gas pipeline that will connect to the refinery.

TOLEDO REFINERY

Source: Google Images (modified)

The Toledo refinery was purchased from Sunoco in late 2010 for $400M. It is located about 10 miles from Lake Erie and 60 miles from Chicago. It is primarily supplied from and exports to a pipeline network. It’s primary inputs are from the Bakken, Canada, Gulf, and surrounding Midwest.

Adjacent to the refinery is a storage facility. It is not clear whether this was retained by Sunoco as the signs read Sunoco Logistics as recently as 2014. PBFX made a small $10M acquisition of a Sunoco terminal in April 2017, but it is not clear exactly where or what this was even though it is already connected to the PBF plant. It could be a small marine terminal a few miles away. The truck rack, some storage facilities, and terminals were included in the PBFX IPO. In late 2014 a second tank farm was spun off to PBFX for $135M in cash and $15M in common units.

Chalmette Refinery

Source: Google Images (modified)

The Chalmette Refinery was purchased in 2015 from Exxon for $322M. Included in this transaction were significant associated logistical assets. Inlcuding the MOEM Pipeline (connects to the Empire Terminal, a very remote terminal on the mouth of the delta), CAM Connection Pipeline (ultimately connects the facility to the LOOP—Lousiana Offshore Oil Port—facility, the single largest offshore oil entry port in the US with 60M barrel storage capacity), 80% ownership in the Collins Pipeline Company and T&M Terminal Company (provides outlet for refined products via the Plantation and Colonial Pipelines), marine terminals (for feedstock & export), truck rack, and a 7.5M barrel storage facility.

PBF estimates the acquired MLP-qualifying pre-tax earnings from the logistics assets of Chalmette Refining, LLC, to be at least $30 million, and has not made any drop-downs to PBFX yet.

Torrance Refinery

Source: Google Images (modified)

The Torrance Refinery was purchased in 2016 from Exxon for $538M. It is PBF’s largest and most complex refinery—750 acres. It produces 1.8B gallons of gasoline per year, this is about 10% of California’s gasoline demand. The Torrance Refinery has been operationally troubled.

While being operated by Exxon, an explosion occurred in a large pollution control machine (known as an electrostatic precipitator, or ESP) when flammable gas was able to flow backwards, enter the air side of the system, and enter the ESP where it was ignited. The refinery was in a “safe park” mode at the time to troubleshoot and perform maintenance. This became a PR problem for Exxon as a vessel containing highly dangerous chemicals was nearly hit by heavy flying debris. The CSB deemed the incident “near catastrophic” as the residential communities surrounding the refinery would have been exposed to toxic vapors. This may have motivated Exxon to sell the refinery.

The CSB conducted a full investigation and issued a 73 page report (you can find it here or a summary video here). The explosion occurred partly because of equipment being used beyond its estimated lifespan (a corroded valve), human error (deviations from safety procedures), and government regulation (the ESP remained turned on for emissions purposes even when the system was idled). The report notes four other incidents after the explosion, a leak of toxic chemicals, and 3 fires (all 3 under PBF ownership). The report does not mention any overall maintenance problems or design flaws with the facility, as some have speculated. PBF launched a $100M plan to upgrade the facility with an additional $50M to upgrade electrical supply assets after a string of outages. PBF received the refinery from Exxon in working order.



I said this to the people of Torrance the hardware is unbelievably good. Exxon spent a ton of money fixing things that they did - they obviously had problems with. As I look at Torrance, this is a facility that has somewhat under black clouds for a period of time because Exxon, I personally believe Exxon probably had made decision that they were not going to run a single refinery operation in the state of California.

-Tom Nimbley, CEO

The Torrance Refinery also came with significant logistical assets. This included a 189-mile pipeline network for gathering and transporting crude directly from the San Joaquin Valley field to the refinery. Additionally, the purchase included pipelines connecting the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, as well as a pipeline to supply jet fuel to LAX. The site has 8.6M in storage facilities.

In September 2016, PBFX acquired 50% interest in the San Joaquin Valley pipeline and associated assets for $175M.

Refinery Comps

(Source: Author, constructed from various sources)

ANALYSIS

There are four key factors investors in PBF should focus on:



• Crack Spreads & Refining Margins

• Crude Differentials

• Throughput Average

• RIN Credit Expenses (and hopefully reform)



The refining margin is the make-or-break for a refinery. It is the cost of total crude oil inputs less the complete market value of refined products produced. Since this is dependent on the product slate, PBF’s complex refineries have an advantage due to their ability to offer a wide range of refined products, as was detailed by refinery. Overall refining margins have been compressed in the last 3 years by rising gasoline inventories. Gasoline inventories hit their highest point in over 25 years in February 2017. Crack spreads for crude/gasoline were similarly affected. WTI 4-3-1 declined from nearly $30 in Q2 2013 to a mere $14.09 in Q2 2017.

Crude Differentials present a unique opportunity to PBF as an independent refiner that is not involved in upstream exploration and production. PBF’s geographic spread, complex refineries, and multiple input capabilities give it the flexibility to opportunistically choose inputs that will result in the highest margins possible. PBF inputs feedstock crudes from rail, pipeline, and waterborne, both domestic and international.

Throughput average is the amount of crude that is processed in a given unit of time (typically barrels per day). When wide margins, wide spreads, and opportunistic differentials are met with high throughput averages, the result is high profit. It is important to note that on a quarterly basis throughput averages are affected by scheduled maintenance as well as unplanned downtime due to severe weather or other operational issues. Examples of this include winter storms in the northeast and power supply issues at Torrance.

Finally, RIN expenses have been a bane on refineries for some time now. Under current federal regulations, refiners are required to purchase these renewable energy credits. The market is tight, and RIN’s have been the source of controversy. Democratic lawmakers, including Elizabeth Warren, sent a request to the SEC for an investigation into Carl Icahn after his efforts to push reform in the $15B RIN market. PBF Energy’s CEO, Tom Nimbley, called the system “absolutely broken” in Q2 2016 and said it was “one of the truly goofy things that we're living under” in Q1 2015. It’s not hard to understand his frustration considering the RIN costs paid by PBF. PBF paid around $375M for RIN purchases in 2016, or around 70% of operating income. The RIN system puts PBF at a major disadvantage because it does not operate service stations and must purchase the majority of its RIN credits rather than creating them by blending in biofuels at blending terminals before selling today’s gasoline blends at the pump.

CONCLUSION

PBF has recently had a 25% run in the aftermath of hurricane Harvey and the resulting excitement over refiners. This seems very short-sighted. PBF will certainly reap the benefits of widening differentials and spreads. However, this is only a Q3 opportunity. Even if ~25% of US refining capacity was temporarily offline, refineries that were affected were able to reopen just days after the hurricane. None appear to be significantly damaged. Inventories in the long term are probably not significantly reduced by this short term regional hurdle for the energy sector.

The structure of PBF & PBFX is advantageous to PBF given it's ability to monetize assets by dropping them down to PBFX then kick back some of this payment in the form of capital expenditures and dividends. To move forward in the long run, PBF must either sustain higher spreads (unlikely as things will likely return to normal as we move past hurricane Harvey) or there must be RIN reform. The good news for investors is that the risks are skewed to the upside. PBF will probably continue to trade in its 52-week range of $20~30 as things settle down—But, however speculative, major RIN reform would be a game-changer that could boost the bottom line by tens if not hundreds of millions (depending how much of the RIN expense is truly being passed down currently).

APPENDIX

We have compiled the following data to serve your curiosity and convenience.

Source: Internal Estimates

Correlation Matricies

Important statistical note - These are simple correlations that do not account for multiple factors. The calculations have limited data, particularly in the case of the Gulf & West coast, where observations are limited to 6 quarters or less. These calculations can be a guide for understanding some of the dynamics affecting PBF, but must be taken with a grain of salt. High correlations illustrate two values tendency to move in the same direction (high negative values mean they move in opposite directions). General rises or temporary co-movement that is in reality unrelated can distort these numbers. Causation is a much more complicated question, but knowledge of the oil markets may provide some intuition.