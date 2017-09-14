Castle Brands Is Interesting, But Even $1.40 Looks Too Expensive

There is an M&A case here, but it doesn't look like there's much movement on that front, and at close to 4x EV/revenue, it's not as ROX is screamingly cheap.

Five or six years ago, a family friend offered me a "Dark 'n Stormy" at their fine home in downtown Chicago, and since then, I've kept an eye on the story at Castle Brands (ROX). Castle's Gosling's brand dark rum and ginger beer are the two components of the drink (usually with lime juice added), and both the Dark 'n Stormy and the similar Moscow Mule (with vodka replacing the rum) appear to have grown in popularity over the past few years. (From my standpoint, the Mule has become more popular, but other drinkers in other regions might see it differently.)

Castle itself continues to promote the Dark 'n Stormy, with its marketing actually focusing on that cocktail, per past management commentary. (Gosling's now offers the drink itself in a can as well.) And both rum and ginger beer have seen exceptional growth over the past few years (beer in particular). Meanwhile, the Jefferson's brand of bourbons is growing steadily, and as a result, Castle Brands has turned positive, at least on the EBITDA line:

Source: author from ROX filings; ROX fiscal years end in March

Still, truthfully, ROX has never struck me as all that attractive. It was a sub-$0.50 penny stock for most of the decade, and an unprofitable one at that. Even at early-decade prices, ROX never struck me as all that cheap - and it still doesn't.

But I have to admit that ROX does look intriguing at the moment, after a roller-coaster year:

ROX data by YCharts

The business is nearing the point where it should be consistently profitable, and generating free cash flow, particularly after an impressive-looking Q1 report. Declines in vodka, in particular, have provided a modest headwind to growth (which has been impressive regardless) but the revenue share of bourbon, rum, and beer now is in the 75% range. That seems to simplify the story here and make ROX an interesting takeout candidate with a management team that certainly seems open for business.

Intriguing isn't quite enough, though, and the stock isn't nearly as cheap as a $1.40 share price 'feels'. Valuation remains high, and there are near-term concerns relative to the ginger beer business and the stock chart. Meanwhile, ROX might not be quite as logical a takeout candidate as bulls argue.

This is a fun story to follow, and a step-up in margins over the rest of FY18 or a cheaper price could make ROX a high-risk gamble. For now, however, I'm remaining on the sidelines.

A Solid Growth Story

Source: Castle Brands March 2017 investor presentation

At this point, the ROX story really comes down to two brands. The first is Jefferson's bourbon, which per case sale data cited in recent presentations and the Q4 release drives ~60% of case sales in the whiskey category (the Irish whiskey brands comprise the rest). The second is Gosling's, both rum and ginger beer. The Boru vodka brand drove just 2% of FY17 revenue, and has been in steady decline, with case sales falling 56% between an FY12 peak and fiscal 2017. Sales of Tierras tequila are minimal (~0.3% of FY17 revenue), though relatively stable the last few years.

Liqueur revenues (Brady's Irish cream, Pallini Italian liqueurs, along with a sambuca and amaretto) have been declining as well, albeit at a moderate price (-2.1% in FY17, -2.2% in FY16). That category did show a bit of strength in a solid first quarter for Castle Brands, with revenue up 5.8% according to the 10-Q. And sales of Irish whiskey brands Clontarf and Knappogue Castle, again backing out Jefferson's case sales from recent presentations and depletion data from the Q4 release, appear to have grown at a reasonable, likely mid- to high-single-digit pace, until recently. Overall whiskey case sales were down modestly in FY17, and the 10-K cited both growth in Jefferson's and a decline in international sales of the Irish whiskies. Some of that pressure came from timing, and in Q1 overseas revenue of the Irish whiskies did bounce back. Still, it seems that timing aside, growth there has decelerated to a rather modest rate, at best.

As such, the bull case here rests predominantly on Gosling's and Jefferson's. And the Jefferson's story looks pretty good:

source: Castle Brands March presentation

Bourbon and whiskey sales overall are growing nicely, and the Jefferson's brands seem to be taking share. New extensions - including the aged at sea and higher-dollar versions - are getting strong reviews and appear, from limited commentary, to be helping sales. Distribution expansion is tough in the U.S., in particular, given the concentrated power at the wholesaler level, but it certainly looks like Jefferson's is making progress on that front.

Again, overall whiskey case shipments were down Y/Y in FY17, but revenue increased 9%. U.S. depletions of Jefferson's, per the Q4 release, rose 19%, which suggests that wholesaler destocking might have pressured actual case sales. (Depletions measure changes in wholesaler sales, not actual Castle Brand shipments.) Case sales increased another 18.3% in Q1, according to that quarter's release.

From here, Jefferson's - not Gosling's - looks like the crown jewel of the portfolio. And with a number of acquisitions in the space of late, it's probably the asset most likely to attract the attention of a larger player.

As far as Gosling's goes, the rum business actually has slowed down quite a bit. Rum revenue actually declined in FY17 (by less than 1%), on a modest increase in case sales. The revenue CAGR over the past three years is right at 4% - which might be considered disappointing, particularly given the marketing focus Castle has put behind the Dark 'n Stormy. Overall, both revenue and case sale growth clearly have decelerated.

That hasn't quite been the case for ginger beer, whose sales have exploded. Revenue was $20 million in FY17 - over one-quarter of Castle's total - a 23%+ increase year-over-year. But those sales doubled in two years, and rose sixfold between FY13 and FY17. Again, it does seem likely that the increase is coming from Mule variations, rather than the Dark 'n Stormy. But whatever the source, ginger beer looks like a winner. And that seems to make roughly half of revenue (between Jefferson's and ginger beer) look like it has a solid long-term growth profile.

The Concerns

Valuation aside, there are a few concerns here. Roughly a quarter of the business is pretty much in decline, between liqueurs, vodka, tequila, and Irish whiskies (though the near-term outlook for the latter group may be a bit stronger). Gosling's rum looks like it's in the process of plateauing.

And the ginger beer growth may have hit a bump. Castle announced a major distribution agreement with Wal-Mart (WMT) in late February. But as a couple of users on Twitter have pointed out, Gosling six-packs are already listed as "out of stock" at Wal-Mart. That (unsurprisingly given the nature of the platform) has led to a debate as to whether that's due to the product selling simply too fast, or whether it's already been removed from Wal-Mart stores. (I personally tried to get an answer at my local outlet, to no avail.)

Competition is coming, too, with Stolichnaya putting its name on a ginger beer of its own (one I've seen quite often in my neck of the woods, in southern Wisconsin). Walmart or no Walmart, and Stoli or no Stoli, growth hardly seems likely to come to a screeching halt. But it's also worth pointing out that ginger beer is a much lower-margin product for Castle Brands, even though gross margin has expanded just the same over the past two years (+200 bps in FY16, +150 bps to 41% in FY17). And it is possible that concerns on at least one of those fronts has led ROX to pull back over the past few months.

More broadly, there's another hitch to what still looks like an M&A story at the moment: Castle Brands doesn't actually own Goslings. Rather, it owns 80.1% of an "export venture" with the Gosling family owning the remainder. (Castle Brands paid $20.1 million, plus 1.8 million shares of stock for the incremental 20.1% earlier this year.) Polar Beverages actually manufactures the beer itself in the U.S., and has some distribution rights in the Northeast as well, per the 10-K.

So the quick and easy M&A case here - applying an EV/revenue multiple to Jefferson's and Gosling's - isn't 100% dead-on, because an acquirer of Castle Brands isn't acquiring ownership of Gosling's. That, in turn, looks like a problem, because ROX remains an M&A story.

M&A And Valuation

It certainly appears that Castle Brands management is willing to sell. Bloomberg reported in April that the company was considering offers from Constellation Brands (STZ) and privately held Sazerac. And ROX itself has publicly made the case for itself as an M&A target:

source: Castle Brands March presentation

The problem is that I'm not sure even the current valuation suggests all that large of a premium. Given $20 million in added debt taken out to increase the stake in the Gosling's JV, and accounting for in-the-money options and convertible debt (including the cash from exercise and excluding the face value of the convertible issue), the current enterprise value is $278 million. Trailing twelve-month revenue is $81.4 million, implying a trailing EV/revenue multiple of about 3.4x. Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA is $5.5 million, and ~half of that comes from share-based compensation and add-back of net income due to noncontrolling interests. That in turn suggests an EV/EBITDA multiple right at 50x.

As a standalone, ROX needs something like $11 million in incremental EBITDA to grow into its current valuation, giving credit for a ~17x multiple. Low capex (less than $1.2 million total over the past three years, given the lack of fixed assets) and NOL carryforwards perhaps imply a slightly higher multiple. But still, for Castle Brands to hit more reasonable profit multiples, EBITDA needs to better than double. The Q1 figure did increase 57%, but that was off a very low base in the company's seasonally weakest quarter. Earnings multiples still suggest that a company that has improved EBITDA by $9 million-plus over the past six years (excluding Q1 FY18), needs to improve that figure by at least $7 million going forward - simply to support the current enterprise value.

That might be tough, particularly if there is a real issue with the Walmart distribution agreement. Ginger beer is driving the recent revenue growth (it accounted for two-thirds of total growth in FY17 and in Q1), but it also is lower-margin. Selling expense hasn't been leveraged, with the figure holding steady at 26% of revenue or higher the last four years, and deleveraging 140 bps in Q1. (To be fair, Gosling's is sponsoring the America's Cup, and that spend is coming against the lower Q1 revenue base.)

On its own, ROX isn't cheap. It's still burning cash, still generating relatively low profit even on an EBITDA basis, and still trading at 3x+ revenue on an enterprise basis. And while M&A does seem to make sense - Diageo (DEO) also is looking for 'bolt-on' acquisitions - it's complicated by the lack of ownership in Gosling's.

Even on a sum of the parts basis, I'm not sure the upside is all that dramatic. Jefferson's trailing-twelve month shipments are about 70,000 cases. That's about what High West Distillery was shipping when Constellation acquired it for $136.6 million (that figure comes from the STZ 10-K; figures reported at the time of the purchase were higher, and too high). Credit Jefferson's for a $140 million valuation, Gosling's at $90 million (80% of the implied valuation of the recent 20.1% add-on purchase), and the rest of the business is available for $48 million, including 40,000 cases of Irish whiskey, and ~$10 million in liqueur, vodka, and tequila.

Maybe the Irish whisky business is worth $40 million (at $1,000/case, half the valuation of Jefferson's and High West) and the rest $30 million (at 3x revenue). That seems potentially aggressive, given the lack of growth in those businesses, and it still implies a per-share buyout price not far above current levels ($1.55 or so, with maybe a few pennies more for NOLs). Either Jefferson's has to be that good from a market position/growth standpoint (and it might be) to merit a premium to High West, or the export venture deal was done at a substantial discount to fair value. Math aside, it's also not a particularly easy deal, even for global spirits giants used to the complexity of the industry.

From here (and I imagine this may be an unpopular opinion with the vocal cohort of ROX bulls, for many reasons), ROX really doesn't look all that compelling until it gets back below $1. Around that level, the enterprise value dips toward $200 million, and I think there's a stronger case that at least the non-Gosling's, non-Jefferson's business is available for free.

Until then, though, this remains a pretty highly valued business that still isn't all that profitable. That doesn't mean ROX can't grow into its valuation. But without an acquirer stepping up, that at least will take some time. And it still looks like a good amount of that growth remains priced in.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.