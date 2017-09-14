Spirit Realty: Wait For The Split

I went long Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) in May. I never had a particular desire to own SRC, but I believed that the crash following Q1 results was clearly overblown. SRC easily covered their dividend, had a strong balance sheet and the tenant issues were temporary. It was like a $1 Cinco De Mayo margarita -- you know it is going to be watered down and heavy on the mix, but it's only $1, so how can you say "no"?

Sure enough, those who jumped on the sale on May 4th or 5th have been rewarded over the last four months. With capital up over 23% and a dividend on top, SRC has been a great summer investment. Long term holders are still down from pre-May level, suggesting there might be some more recovery to come.

Q2 results proved the thesis correct, with fairly strong results and without realizing the fears of those who bailed in May. However, the results were overshadowed by the paradigm shifting announcement that SRC will spin off a large portion of their portfolio. This adds quite a bit of complexity to what was a simple thesis and brings up two important questions.

Am I interested in owning "New Spirit" and/or "SpinCo" long term?

Do I want to hold through the spin-off, or realize my gains?

Dividing Up

In a recent article titled "Good Spirit: Bad Spirit," SA contributor Trapping Value took a look at how the split will divide up the debt. I am not going to rehash that work here and suggest you take a moment to look at it. I will just say that clearly, New Spirit is going to have a very attractive balance sheet with low leverage, and SpinCo is going to be very highly leveraged. Long-time readers of mine know that one of the things I focus on is the real estate quality and the tenants.

Looking at New Spirit's top 10 tenants, there are a few NNN power players there. Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), CVS (NYSE:CVS) and Circle K are known for having locations where the real estate itself has strong values. They tend to be built at high traffic corners and intersections. Additionally, you have strong names like Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX). Overall, it appears to be a very strong list of top 10 tenants, with no glaring risks.

Looking at SpinCo, the list is clearly much weaker. Spirit worked hard to reduce their exposure of Shopko from 30%, and now they remove it completely. SpinCo will be taking it on and will have substantial exposure at 22.2% of ABR. I also dislike such significant exposure to retailers like Academy Sports, Universal Pool and Casual Male.

The strongest tenants on the list are AMC (NYSE:AMC) and Regal (NYSE:RGC), the market has taken a dim view of them of late, but I continue to believe that both are very strong tenants. Unless you are a huge believer in Shopko, New Spirit is clearly getting the better quality top 10.

Looking at a broader view, it is clear that New Spirit is getting the more conservative mix of tenants and more diversification. Spinco seems to be getting everything that Spirit management believes the market will react negatively to. Shopko, small retailers, and casual restaurants all have been facing difficulties and are heavily represented in SpinCo. T

Conclusion

New Spirit looks like an investment with some potential. It will have low leverage rates, a solid base of core tenants, and potential for growth. SpinCo, on the other hand, looks like it is going to be a landfill of undesirables. The handful of quality properties thrown into the mix will likely be bogged down by the rest.

Will SpinCo be able to make treasure out of SRC's trash? Perhaps, but starting out so heavily leveraged with less than sterling tenants, SpinCo will have a long road to groom their portfolio. There is no doubt in my mind that the day SpinCo is split from SRC, its equity is going to tank.

New Spirit, looks like an intriguing investment and should rise in price shortly after the split. Will New Spirit rise faster than SpinCo collapses? I'm not sure. What I am sure of, is that I do not want any part of owning SpinCo. It will be heavily leveraged, full of potential problem tenants and I am not convinced that the external management is going to manage the company in the best interests of SpinCo's shareholders.

After all, they are already planning on leveraging SpinCo, while giving all the proceeds to New Spirit. It is clear that they are favoring New Spirit before the split, I doubt that attitude will change after the split. I expect SpinCo will be operated primarily for the benefit of the advisor (New Spirit). It will be a prime example of all the warnings made about the dangers of external management.

Therefore, I intend on exiting my SRC position and realizing my gains, despite the less than ideal tax impact. After the split, I might consider a position in New Spirit, but I believe it will be several years before SpinCo has potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC, HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As noted in the article, I intend on selling my position in SRC within 30 days.