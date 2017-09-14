Intel Vs. Taiwan Semiconductor: Which Is A Better Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) and Intel (INTC) are among the leading semiconductor manufacturing companies. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. or TSMC is world’s largest dedicated foundry for fabless firms such as Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), and Qualcomm (QCOM). On the other hand, Intel is the leader in the integrated design and manufacturing of microprocessors.

Both TSMC and Intel are very profitable companies and well positioned to capture trend of artificial intelligence and data center computing. Both stocks are suited for long-term investments. In this article, we will compare both companies and help investors make a better decision which company to invest.

Historical Performance

Let us first take a look at TSMC and Intel’s share price performance in the past. The chart below shows both companies’ historical performance in the past 10 years. As can be seen, both TSMC and Intel were hit by a wide global recession in 2008/09. Since 2009, TSMC’s share price begin to part away from Intel. TSMC’s dedicated foundry provided the capacity for mobile IC design firms while Intel’s revenue growth was impacted by struggling PC sales. TSMC is clearly the winner based on past historical performance.

Financial Metrics

We will take a look at four different sets of metrics, gross margin, revenue and EPS growth, cash flow metrics, and its ROE.

Below is the chart that shows the gross margin between Intel and TSMC. As can be seen, Intel continues to lead its gross margin by about 100 basis points in the past 10 years as Intel’s high-performance computing products generally has higher gross margin.

In terms of Revenue and EPS growth, TSMC has performed much better than Intel in the past 6 years thanks to the strong demand of mobile devices. In addition, the company has also become the supplier to Apple’s A series processor.

The final set of metrics we will take a look is both companies’ operating and free cash flow. The two charts below show both Intel and TSMC’s operating cash flow and free cash flow. While TSMC has gradually closed the gap, Intel continues to lead TSMC in its annual operating and free cash flow generation. We see TSMC’s cash flow declined significantly in 2016 due to its increased spending in capital expenditure. In 2016, TSMC’s capital expenditure was $10.3 billion, higher than Intel’s $9.6 billion.

In terms of return on equity (or ROE), TSMC has been the winner for most of the years as shown in the chart below thanks to the company’s superior management.

Looking forward, we expect Intel to continue to lead in gross margin while TSMC continues to close its gap in terms of operating cash flow. As Intel stated in its latest quarterly conference call, they are adjusting their revenue guidance by $1.3 billion for the full year due to strong PC demand. AMD may interrupt a little bit. On the other hand, TSMC’s revenue growth strength in the near term will depend on the demand of new iPhones.

Balance Sheet

Semiconductor industry is capital intensive. Its high capital expenditure cost is one of the main barrier to prevent potential competitors from entering. Let’s take a look at the chart of capital expenditure for TSMC and Intel in the past 10 years in the chart below. As we can see, TSMC is now slightly higher than Intel in terms of its annual capital expenditure in the past two years. TSMC spent over $10 billion in 2016 while Intel spent $9.7 billion.

Both companies are expected to continue to increase its capex in the future to maintain its competitive edge against other competitors. We will now take a look at Intel and TSMC’s balance sheet to see if whether they will be able to maintain the ever-increasing capital expenditure. As the table below shows, TSMC has about $3.3 billion of long-term debts while Intel has over 8 times TSMC’s amount. TSMC’s long-term debt to capitalization ratio of 7% is also significantly less than Intel’s 29%. Overall, we believe both companies have good financial strength as their capital expenditures are well-covered by the operating cash flow.

Latest Quarter Info Intel TSMC Total Long-Term Debt ($ millions) $27,855 $3,300 Long-Term Debt to Cap Ratio 29% 7%

Dividend

In terms of the dividend, TSMC pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share, which is about 3.1% yield based on today’s price. On the other hand, Intel’s dividend yield is at 3.0%, slightly below TSMC’s dividend yield. In terms of both companies’ history of dividends, we can see from the chart below that Intel’s dividend growth is more consistent while TSMC’s dividend growth is less consistent and also prone to currency change as the company declares dividend amount in New Taiwan Dollar.

Future Prospect

In terms of future prospect, Intel has higher exposure to the traditional PC market which is facing strong competition from AMD this year. Its newly acquired Mobileye (MBLY) is expected to have high revenue growth in the next few years, but will only make up of a fraction of Intel’s large revenue base ($60 billion). As the demand for data centers increase, Intel’s newly acquired Altera unit is expected to help Intel grow its business in this area.

Unlike Intel’s higher exposure to the PC market, one of TSMC’s risk is its exposure to Apple. While we do not know how much of its revenue came from Apple, a weak demand of Apple’s mobile phones will become headwind to TSMC’s revenue. In the longer term, as the demand for artificial intelligence increase, TSMC is expected to benefit greatly as chips related to AI require sophisticated computing and chips that can run efficiently. TSMC’s leading position in manufacturing will secure majority of the high-end demands.

Valuation

TSMC’s current PE ratio of 16.8x is higher than Intel’s 13.9x. Its 5-year average PE ratio is 15.5x, also higher than Intel’s 13.4x. The industry’s average is about 14.5x multiple. We think Intel’s 13.4x is a fair representation of Intel as the company has higher exposure in the declining or stagnating PC market. We think TSMC’s 15.5x multiple is justifiable because the company has above average ROE.

The consensus of TSMC’s EPS in its fiscal 2018 is $2.32 per share. Using a multiple of 15.5x, we arrived a target price of $35.96. Based on today’s price of $37.53, we have a negative return of 4.4%.

For Intel, the consensus of its fiscal 2018 EPS is $3.10 per share. Using a multiple of 13.4x, we have a target price of $41.54. Based on today’s price of $36.33, we have a target return of 14.3%.

Investor Takeaway

Both Intel and TSMC have good long-term prospects and are well-positioned to capture the trend. In terms of both companies’ financial metrics, we slightly prefer TSMC as the company has higher ROE and a lower debt. However, it appears that Intel will have better return in the next year while TSMC is fairly valued at this point. Given that the anticipation of new iPhone may have already reflected to TSMC’s current trading price, we think it is better to wait for a pullback. On the other hand, Intel’s current price is attractive and appears to be a better investment choice today.

Thank you for reading. Which company do you think is a better choice for long-term investment? Please share your comments.

