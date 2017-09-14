Amazon Is Beating Netflix In This Key Market

It looks like Amazon will continue to dominate the video streaming segment of India for years to come.

It seems Amazon is ahead of Netflix in terms of subscriber base in India, and investments geared towards growing its platform in the country.



Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime has enjoyed an exceptional success in the U.S so far; it has managed to build a base of 85 million paying customers in the country. But when it comes to international expansion of the Prime service, there is one market that Amazon is targeting in particular – India. The video streaming platform already has over 9 million paying customers in India, and gauging from the current state of affairs, I believe Amazon is positioning itself nicely to dominate the industry over the years to come. Let’s take a look.

Getting Local Content

Rather than straightaway drawing arguments about Amazon’s lead over its Indian competition – such as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Hotstar – I’d like to begin by highlighting what most players operating in the industry are doing.

There seems to be a huge demand for native-language media programming in the country. A report published last year notes that movie ticket sales in India exceeded the comparable figures from China and U.S by a significant margin. There are more than 22 major languages so its difficult to get media programming for all of them. So, to meet the needs of this massive subscriber base midway, video streaming companies such as Amazon and Netflix have begun acquiring Hindi language-based content. This makes sense as there are reportedly more than 400 million Hindi speakers in the country.

(Source: Business-Standard)

This is where things get interesting. In order to build a catalogue of Hindi content, Amazon, Netflix and other players operating in the industry have pretty much begun a race to license domestic movie titles. But the problem here is that while there are more than 10 companies vying to capture a piece of this market, there were only 225 Hindi language movies released over the last year. And this is around the average number of Bollywood releases. So, getting rights for popular titles is bound to be tough, and expensive (low ROI?).

As a hypothetical example, if Amazon Prime acquires rights for even mildly successful films released over the past 5 years, it would struggle to expand its domestic catalogue beyond the 1000-title mark. On the other hand, pursuing titles older than 5 years probably won’t generate enough consumer interest to drive Prime membership growth. Hence, it’s a catch-22 situation. In a bid to skirt this limitation, internet VOD companies have begun developing their own Hindi-based shows in addition to getting rights to whatever successful titles they can get their hands on at reasonable prices. This is what’s separating wheat from the chaff.

Most of Amazon’s competitors in India does not have the financial muscle to compete with the giant. It has reportedly already spent $75-100 million on its Indian VOD business and has earmarked another $310 million for the procurement of latest titles and original programming. This brings is investments to over $400 million. I suspect the e-commerce giant still has another $1.5-2 billion left for its Indian subsidiary under its $5 billion master plan so investments geared towards its Indian video business could easily exceed $600-700 million going forth on a cumulative basis. Netflix, which is the second largest company by scale and subscriber base in the country, has earmarked only around $310 million for the market so far.

I don’t think smaller VC/PE-funded competitors such as Viu and Hooq have the financial might or scale to compete with Amazon. This puts Amazon India in a sweet and a comfortable spot. It gets better.

Enter Eros Now

But creating your own content is risky and painstakingly slow. So, Amazon is reportedly also in talks with Eros Now to acquire its online video streaming platform in a potential $1 billion deal.

I went through Eros Now’s annual reports to get a sense of how relevant it’s online catalogue is to Amazon Prime India. Apparently, the domestic content production house has rights to over 10,000 Hindi and regional language films with perpetual rights to around 5,000 titles. I captured a snippet from the annual report and attached it below for your reference.

(Source: Eros Annual Report)

Not only that, Eros Now has around 60 million subscribers out of which 2.9 million are paying customers. It’s digital business segment, which accounts for its internet VOD platform, IPTV and also other ancillary services, reported revenues of $64 million last year.

Granted that the revenue figure isn’t particularly huge, but I think it has the potential to expand substantially if Eros Now’s library is combined with Amazon’s English-language catalogue on its Indian Prime platform. The combined catalogue would be a compelling offering and could potentially sway consumers away from Netflix and other such competitors, over to Amazon Prime.

Also, the acquisition is bound to result other benefits. For starters, Amazon won’t have to frequently indulge in high-budget Hindi-title rights purchases and original programming anymore. Plus, the merged catalogue under the Amazon Prime label would get better visibility to end consumers who regularly visit the e-commerce site for their shopping needs. So, I see this as a strategic acquisition.

Costing

Lastly, I wanted to touch base on Prime membership’s pricing. There are several free internet VOD platforms (Ozee, ApneTV), then there are freemium players (Hotstar, Spuul, NexGTV, YuppTV) and then there are full-blown membership fee-based only platforms (Netflix, Amazon etc.) operating in the market. And all of them tend to have different pricing structures, presumably so based on the extent of their respective libraries.

(Source: Company Sales Pages, Filings, Compiled By Author)

So, I compiled a chart of annual membership fees associated with each of the platforms. Interestingly, Amazon Prime happens to be the third least expensive video streaming platform in India. This comes as a surprise given Amazon’s scale and size of its content library. Also, platforms that are supporting themselves via fee and ad-based revenue (freemium model), happen to have a higher membership fee compared to Amazon.

This presents an opportunity. If, let’s say, its acquisition of Eros Now goes through and the e-commerce giant gets access to its vast media catalogue, Amazon can easily hike its Prime membership fee in the country by as much as 100% without people feeling a pinch. Even after doubling the fee, it would still be priced comparably with some of the other existing video streaming platforms operating in the country. There have been reports about this happening sometime in the future, so it’s a very real possibility.

(Source: Quartz)

This would open up a sizable revenue opportunity for the e-commerce giant’s Indian subsidiary. It had around 9.5 million paying subscribers as opposed to 4.2 million subscribers on Netflix India back in January 2017. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any update on how their respective subscriber bases have evolved since the publishing of this report, so we don’t have any visibility regarding their current subscriber counts. My guess is that the gap between Amazon and Netflix subscriber basses has only expanded since then, as the former has been, in my experience, more aggressive with getting rights to new and latest Hindi-titles for its library.

But let’s assume Amazon Prime in India has grown to have 11 million subscribers. After doubling the annual membership fee to $16, it’s annual revenue from the video streaming business in India would amount to $176 million right away. That’s a significant amount of revenue contribution that can’t be ignored.

Investors takeaway

It looks like Amazon is primed to dominate the Indian video streaming industry. It’s strategic acquisition of Eros, if it happens, could bolster its market position and allow it to double down on membership fee sooner than expected. Therefore, I’m bullish on its Indian prospects. I believe that its lead over its Indian competitors would only expand from hereon, and a lot of the smaller players operating in the industry would either go out of business, or would have to indulge in mergers to stay relevant in the game.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.