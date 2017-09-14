AutoZone Is Due To Report - Another Large Drop Is A Buying Opportunity

AutoZone (AZO) will report its Q4 2017 results on Tuesday, 19 September 2017. Previous quarterly reports by similar companies within the auto parts sub-industry (most notably O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP)) have been falling short of consensus estimates. Weaker than usual quarterly same store sales coupled with Amazon's (AMZN) recent entry to this market have led to huge price declines at the day of quarterly results reporting. The figure below summarizes the year-to-date price performance with major events highlighted.

Figure 1. Year to date performance for AZO, ORLY & AAP. 1.1.2017 = $100

In a previous article here on Seeking Alpha, I presented the argument that the recent sell-off of auto parts retailers is an overreaction and that Amazon's ability to effectively compete against ORLY and AZO is limited. However, these companies have not delivered results that are good enough to meet the expectations of the analysts (and the market), which partly explains the large price declines. The weakness can be explained by bad weather conditions, market share loss to e-commerce or other random factors, but they are too a large degree common to all auto parts retailers. For example, the revenue of AutoZone and O'Reilly have a correlation coefficient of 0.9, measured using all quarterly data since January 2000 (71 data points). In the last five years this correlation has been 0.7. The same is found in the same store sales growth, which since January 2000 has a correlation of only 0.1, but if measured using data for the last five years it becomes 0.6. (which is a better comparison). The key takeaway from this is that common external factors affect the companies' revenue growth and since the last quarter was disappointing for both ORLY and AAP, we can expect a similar bad quarter from AutoZone.

The company currently trades at a price that is 32 % lower than it was at the start of the year. Next twelve months (NTM) EV/EBITDA is 8.11 and NTM P/E is a modest 11.37. All-in-all its not too expensive, considering the 52.6 % gross margin, 20.2 % operating margin and 30.5 % Return on invested capital. However, the growth is quite slow, with a 4.4 % annualized revenue growth for the last five years and a 5.9% earnings growth for the same period. Same store sales have even been negative or zero for the last two quarters, and it is reasonable to assume that this will be the case for the new quarter as well.

About the company

The company operates 5381 stores in the U.S., 499 in Mexico and 9 more in Brazil, which is the company's latest target for expansion. The domestic stores are centered in Texas (11 % of the store base), California (10.8 %), Florida (5.6 %) and Ohio (4.8 %). AutoZone also owns autoanything.com and Alldata, which in combination with the online store compromises less than 3.5 % of revenue. International operations provide room for more growth and the domestic market is also far from saturated.

Eager readers of AutoZone's annual reports have likely come across a peculiar entry, namely the book value of equity which has a negative value. This is quite unusual and it signifies that this company would have no liquidation value for equity owners (although the real value of the assets may in reality exceed the liabilities). Luckily, there is no need to liquidate the company, as the cash flows from operations are enough to cover ongoing expenses and pay interest expenses. The reason for the negative equity is the company's active share repurchase program (it pays no dividend), which has been partly funded with new debt issues.

Figure 2. Negative book value of equity highlighted. Source: latest 10-Q ((NYSE:AZO))

The shift to debt-funded buybacks is usually seen as a negative move, but the company has in effect borrowed money at a reasonable cost and via its share buybacks returned an amount to shareholders exceeding the funding costs. The annualized return from the start of year 2009 (when equity first became negative) to today's stock price (which is far from the all-time high) is 18.6 %. This can be compared to the current financing costs from the latest 10-Q report (pictured below). The EBIT coverage ratio (current EBIT/future interest payments) is 9.8x and the creditworthiness of the company is rated BBB-. Current repressed share prices make the share buyback program seem even more attractive.

Figure 3. Long term debt from AutoZone's latest 10-Q report.

Conclusion

AutoZone is an attractive buy opportunity in a potentially undervalued sector and a future weak quarter could bring the price down even more. This would create an even more attractive entry point for this market leader in auto parts stores The large share buyback program is by its own a large driver of share price appreciation and a potential normalization of price multiples in the future would lead to a substantial investment performance. A good strategy is therefore to buy shares in AutoZone if the shares drop more than 5 % in the week to come. If not, then the funds can be invested in AutoZone's closest rival: O'Reilly Automotive, which also provides an attractive entry price, but has the additional benefit of being of slightly higher quality.

