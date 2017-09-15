Cliffs - Are You Panicking?

Cleveland Cliffs should be bought on the dip thanks to accelerating growth and the fact that.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) added roughly 50% after bottoming in June and lost close to 15% since the first week of September. In other words, everyone who bought after the 11th of September is either under water or break-even. What does this mean? Is the bull case dead? Are the shorts right?

Thanks Iron Ore?

One of the biggest (if not THE biggest) driver behind the recent bull market has been the strong performance of iron ore.

Iron ore listed on the Dalian Commodity Exchange went from roughly CNY 400 to more than CNY 600 between June and August of this year. The commodity has dropped roughly 15.3% since then.

Source: DCE

The biggest reason of this sell off could be a correction within a strong downtrend. All major industrial commodities are suffering (graph below) after ripping since the 17th of July.

JJM data by YCharts

It's A Commodity Cycle - And We Are Not Done Yet

We are at in the midst of a commodity upswing since the first quarter of 2016. This is the first upswing after the commodity peak of 2011 which took place after a massive post-recession rally. Note that all post-election rallies have been supported by a weaker USD. That's not a bad sign for the US but a signal that investors and traders want to buy cyclical assets - Risk-ON sentiment.

Source: TradingView

Even though 2013 and 2014 saw growth acceleration, we did not see the same effect back then. There was no global growth and the USD didn't support the move.

The next graph shows the entire move since 2016. It's important to understand the mid-term moves to determine whether we still have the fundamental case to go higher.

Source: TradingView

Commodities started to bottom after one of the ugliest downtrends a trader can imagine. Companies like Cleveland Cliffs got absolutely crushed between 2011 and 2016. The fourth quarter of 2016 saw economic growth acceleration after a rather graduate increase since the first quarter. Note that this happened before the election of President Trump. Almost all regionals (Euro Area, China etc.) started to accelerate in advance of the post-election rally. The first quarter of 2017 marked a mid-term growth peak. Leading indicators slowed a bit and overbought reflation trades were sold. Growth acceleration is back in the US, Euro Area, and China. In addition to that, we are starting to see environmental pressure in China to eliminate 'illegal' steel production AND to reduce overall smog.

There It Is: Growth

The next graph displays the growth acceleration trend I just mentioned. US leading growth indicators like the ISM manufacturing index and regional manufacturing surveys have hit fresh highs in August. The ISM index hit 58.8 which is the highest value since 2010. This is the textbook definition of economic growth and almost a guarantee that coincident numbers like industrial production still have a long way to go (on the upside).

Personally, I believe that I won't need the word 'acceleration' to describe the ISM index over the next few months. It is unlikely that we are going much higher - and we don't have to. If we stay at these levels like we did between 2009 and 2011, we are getting a perfect environment for cyclical assets until growth slowing kicks in.

Speaking of growth slowing. China managed to turn the short downtrend into an uptrend. China's leading manufacturing PMI increased from 51.1 to 51.6 in August. These levels are nowhere close to the expansion numbers of 2010 but they indicate that the economy is not losing any momentum. And as pathetic as it sounds, this is enough to push commodities higher. Especially given China's need for industrial metals during economic expansions.

It seems that Cleveland-Cliffs is in a short term correction despite accelerating economic growth and a strong commodity cycle.

Source: TradingView

On top of that, it is important that economic growth is accelerating even further. Even China is headed for its 2016 highs after three consecutive months of higher sentiment.

At these levels, you do not want to sell Cliffs. You want to buy if you haven't already. However, take the high volatility into account. This won't be the last correction on its way to 2017 peak levels.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think in the comment section below. You can also send me an email or direct message.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.