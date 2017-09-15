SPX Corporation: Engineered Solutions Business Creates Problems

Late in 2015, SPX Corporation completed its split into two companies: SPX Flow (FLOW) and SPX Corporation (SPXC). SPX Flow has had its own fair share of problems given its exposure to the oil and gas industry, but SPX Corporation has had a great time since then, with shares up more than 100% since the separation. While operating results have improved, they have been historically volatile due to ongoing issues within the company’s Engineered Solutions segment. With the conclusion of those costs on the horizon (hopefully), management has turned quite bullish, and investors seem to be on board. Given the historic extreme volatility in cash flows, as well as reported earnings, is there enough to like here, or should investors just avoid the company altogether?

Steady Earnings From HVAC....

The HVAC segment is the company’s most profitable (roughly 56% of consolidated earnings last fiscal year), and by extension is the most key to ongoing company health. Within this business, revenue is split fairly evenly between heating and cooling products, with SPX Corporation selling fluid coolers, boilers, and electrical heating under some fairly well-known brand names in the commercial space (e.g., Marley). Like the rest of the business, substantially all of sales take place domestically here in North America, with management targeting 3-4% organic growth in the segment over time. This is a relatively mature market, so growth rates at roughly GDP levels should be expected, but there are opportunities for market share. The company is working on commercializing new products, such as the new NC Everest cooling tower, which has 50% more cooling capacity than any other pre-assembled cooling tower. Shipments began late last year, and thus far, market reception has been positive. Margins will benefit this year from a shift in mix to cooling (refrigeration products are generally incrementally higher margin), as SPX Corporation tends to stagger product releases (heating saw the release of the Evergreen high-efficiency boiler last year) between the two end markets. There is also some incremental opportunity to shift into adjacent markets, such as direct refrigeration products (freezers) or into combi-boilers, which combine water heating and space heating into one unit. Overall, management is pretty pleased with results here as is: the target of 16-17% segment margin is already a reality (16% segment operating margin guidance for fiscal 2017). There is little delta in the P&L within the segment, as the company reported $80.2mm in segment income in both fiscal 2015 and 2016, with operating income down 3% incrementally through the first half of 2017 (likely to recover to some degree in the back half due to shipment timing and resulting revenue recognition). Overall, this is a quality business.

... Detection and Measurement Businesses Driving Growth

The Detection & Measurement segment is the second highest contributor to consolidated GAAP profit over the past several years. Overall, earnings have been trending down over the past several years, but 2017 has seen a bit of a revitalization for the company as far as earned margins go, which are up 410bps versus last year’s first half. To be fair, some of this weakness has been foreign exchange (“FX”) driven; unlike the other three segments, there is a much larger mix of EMEA sales of the company’s cable and pipe locating equipment, as well as fare collection and other communication technologies. The Radiodetection (locating and inspection products) in particular are exposed to EMEA, particularly the United Kingdom, so the British Pound fluctuations can have an outsized impact on reported results. Going forward, both the Euro and Pound have begun to strengthen (that trend is set to continue incrementally in my opinion), which should aid results. SPX Corporation does hedge currency via forward currency contracts, but has substantially reduced that activity to immaterial levels heading into 2017.

Revenue in the segment is still light ($226m, or 15% of consolidated sales), but this is the segment most primed for growth. Mid-single digit growth is likely, driven by growth in fare collection equipment in particular. Management has spoken to public transport (busing) as seeing a lot of upgrades when it comes to fare collection (near double digit growth). Further, the communications technology equipment businesses are exposed to productivity and supply sourcing growth drivers as businesses focus on leaning out costs in today's environment. However, I’d caution investors on extrapolating out 1H 2017’s results too far; there was a lot of positive mix drivers in the first half of the year, and incremental increases from here seem unlikely given that reality (guidance remains at 23% segment income margin for the full year).

Engineered Solutions' Headaches (South Africa)

Engineered Solutions is the highest revenue segment, but it has been one that has generated substantial issues. Products sold here are large power transformers and process cooling, with primary customers including utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial operations. In practice, this should be a solid business: the average installed base is quite old (40 years), and customers are starting to invest in order to drive some competitive advantages over peers, as well as competition. On the new build side, power transformer demand is coming from renewable energy sources (utility-scale solar and wind, new natural gas capacity). Earnings can be lumpy, however, and it is incredibly easy to get locked into issues. SPX Corporation ended up in such a situation in South Africa, with its DBT Technologies subsidiary getting in over its head on the Kusile power plant project (operated by Eskom, a state-owned South African utility) with GE, which was set to be a long-term project that would not be completed until 2021. This is a massive project: twelve 800 mega-watt coal-fired plants, with an overall cost of $1,300M.

Both companies had disagreements over the scope of work, but an addendum was reached late in 2015 to eliminate SPX Corporation’s responsibility for the final three units. The company took a $95mm charge in Q3 of 2015 for what they viewed to be an accurate representation of future liabilities, but those costs continue. In the last quarter, SPX Corporation took another $23mm charge to update costs to complete South African projects, reflected as a reduction in revenue of $13.5mm and an increase of cost of $9.4mm within GAAP Q2 2017 results. Additional costs were due to an acceleration of project completion, which increased because of further insourcing of fabrication work and addressing issues with a material supplier that may not deliver on schedule. The company now expects to complete all of the work by the end of 2019, with $90mm in total cash costs expected through 2019 as the current charges finally make an impact on cash.

SPX Corporation isn’t the first company to get in trouble in international power projects, and it won’t be the last. I’m highly cautious of any company with outsized exposure to this industry, particularly smaller companies that don’t necessarily have the long-standing expertise, or the availability of capital to withstand errors in projections like these, which sometimes are almost inevitable. Given the company expects to be significantly more selective in its projects, organic growth targets have fallen (2-3% annually), with the hope of achieving 8-10% operating income margin. Keep in mind this is non-GAAP earnings, which excludes issues like the current South African situation. Over the past three and a half years, Engineered Solutions has generated $85mm in GAAP operating losses, and that is before non-segment related corporate overhead allocation. It really has obstructed just how stable the other two businesses are, and given it generates near 50% of revenue, it really has hamstrung consolidated metrics like profitability margins.

Capital Structure, Valuation

If there is one benefit to SPX Corporation dealing with these South African issues, it’s the structure of the balance sheet. Total debt stood at $367.4mm, substantially all of which is held on the company’s varying term loans. Commitment fees, along with the base rate and LIBOR rate, vary based on the consolidated leverage ratio. Once the company reaches its consolidated leverage target (1.5-2x by year-end), average annual interest costs will be around 2.3%, given the current interest rate environment. Deleveraging should be relatively easy; SPX Corporation converts greater than 100% of net income to cash flow generally. While some of this will be allocated to upcoming South African cash costs (see the prior mentioned $90mm number), the company should still generate in excess of $300mm in cash through 2020. Management seems to be implying a reversal of what have been historically aggravating issues related to working capital. With that said, capex needs are light (maintenance in the $15mm/annual range), which means there is nearly enough free cash flow generation to pay off all outstanding debt before the term loans’ expiration in 2020. M&A activity is not out of the question, however, and the company views the overall acquisition market as favorable.

Guidance was recently bumped to $1.65-1.75/share, which tightened the bottom end of prior guidance, along with bumping the top end incrementally. This plays well into the company’s 2020 guidance targets, which points to $2.32/share at the mid-point, or a hair over double digit annual earnings growth. However, a drastic portion of this is based on significant margin growth; 250bps within the highest revenue segment; or more than 30% expansion. Q2 did see an increase in margin in the segment (550bps to 9%), but this was due to extremely favorable project mix, while also excluding South African charges, and I’m not sure how sustainable those kinds of margins will be, and its one reason I have a hard time getting behind the shares on the long side.

If you assume management’s target of $2.32/share in earnings in 2020, that implies $175M in EBITDA, or a 7.9x multiple on today’s shares. I don’t find that particularly alluring, just given the implied emphasis on the Engineered Solutions business, which should trade around those levels. If those operations were sold, and management instead directed cash flow to the current business, I could see substantial value in owning the shares, however. The HVAC and Detection & Measurement segments are great businesses, and throw off significant cash flows. I’d much prefer to be an owner of those businesses, with no exposure to the Engineered Solutions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.