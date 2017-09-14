Sprint's CEO Marcelo Claure Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)

Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference Transcript

September 14, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Marcelo Claure - President and CEO

Analysts

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Very pleased to welcome back to Communacopia, Marcelo Claure, the President and CEO of Sprint, and just to show you how appreciative we are, Marcelo, that he took a redeye to get here from San Francisco, where you are overseeing the Mobile World Congress Americas Conference in your role as Chairman of CTIA. So we really do appreciate the effort.

Marcelo Claure

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Let's jump right into it. On your most recent conference call, you indicated that a final announcement should be coming in the near future, as it relates to potential M&A and you talked about a variety of options. I was hoping you could give us an update?

Marcelo Claure

Thank you for such a welcoming question. This is a special conference, because this is the first conference I attended when I became the CEO of Sprint, and it was the first time I was being a public company CEO. So since most of you have known me, I am usually pretty outspoken. But in this case, I am usually a no comment type of person. But at this time, I have been heavily-heavily advised by my attorneys to actually say absolutely no comment on M&A, as you can imagine why. So we will leave it at no comment for this time.

Unidentified Analyst

I had a whole page on that though. So [indiscernible]. All right, let's talk about.

Marcelo Claure

I will give you some idea of how we look at what we are doing at Sprint. First is, I think over the course of the last three years, I mean, we made significant improvements in the operating side of the business and the financial performance of the business, and I think that has allowed us to have several different options. And what we do with Masa and the board is, we are always evaluating options, and we think which is the one that's going to generate the highest shareholder return or create more shareholder value.

When you look at operating performance, we have always said that we have a five year plan, and that we always want the business like we are, or like we are always going to be a standalone company, that is the way we like to run the business, and we just finalized year three of our five year turnaround plan, and I can tell you, as we will talk later, our network is performing in best ever levels and potentially, there is so much more to come in terms of what we are going to do with our network. We have so far executed, I would say, one of the most aggressive cost transformation. We have taken out close to $5 billion of costs, both in terms of cost of service and SG&A over the course of the last three years.

We are in the business of adding customers now. Last year we added -- we have gone from losing 1.5 million customers, the ones that matter are postpaid customers; to adding over 1 million customers last year, or close to a 1 million, and we expect to beat that number this year.

From a financial performance, the business is back at growing our operating revenues. We generated an operating income last year of close to $1.7 billion. When you are coming back from losing $1.8 billion, and in addition, we have been adjusted free cash flow positive. So I would say, all of this hard work that the team has done, it allows us to basically have options and we are going to continue to run the business that way.

Unidentified Analyst

And well let's talk about some of the operating momentum. You know what, I was recalling that, when you were here last year, you'd actually just reported four consecutive quarters of positive postpaid phone net adds. You have now reported eight consecutive quarters. So the question is, what's working? Why have you sustained two years in momentum here? And then as a follow-up to that question, do you think you that you have the potential to be maybe even more aggressive in winning share, particularly in light of the improvement you have in the company's liquidity, so you have more flexibility in how you go to market?

Marcelo Claure

So you count to eight, you can count nine, because this quarter, we are absolutely going to be positive again, and that's good momentum in terms of -- that we have more customers coming to Sprint. There is a lot of things that work into our advantage. And I will say, finally, the brand is turning. The perception of the Sprint brand, as gets measured on a market basis by YouGov, which is probably the most influential measurement of how a brand is performing, is basically -- has made a complete turn, as the brand with the most improved momentum. We have, for the first time ever, Sprint was included among the topmost powerful brands in the world. We hadn't been there in many-many more years, and that consumers, in terms who are listening to our advertising, who are seeing us, who are testing our product, who actually likes it. That's number one.

From a sustainability perspective, customers are coming. They are testing our network, they are testing the product. They are liking it. They are staying in it. So obviously, the [indiscernible] want to continuously to get better. But that's definitely working.

And then in addition, we are investing in our business. We are operating over 1,000 Sprint doors. We are opening over 2,000 blue [ph] stores. Our prepaid business is doing quite well. So I think, overall, when you have a good product at the absolute best value proposition, those are the things that are working then. We have, I will say, the best unlimited plan in the industry, combined with the best way to own a device. I mean, if you buy a device from Sprint or if you lease a device from Sprint, we have the value proposition that you get to upgrade your phone every single year. So you combine all those things, and this is why, we have been able to maintain our growth momentum, and again this quarter, we are going to be both postpaid and positive again [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

I don't think anyone is surprised you getting positive. In fact, on your conference call, you had given an update that you had already added 115,000 postpaid phone customers in July. Can we get an update at this time?

Marcelo Claure

July was real good, because we did more in July than in entire last quarter. This is a good quarter. Obviously, you wouldn't expect me to answer wrong numbers, as we are going to be reporting our earnings soon. But we feel very optimistic about this quarter and that our value proposition is working.

Unidentified Analyst

If we look at the trajectory of your postpaid phone ARPU and really as well as your overall services revenue, it looks like they have essentially stabilized on a sequential basis. What's the outlook from here? Do you think that you are in an inflection point, in terms of turning to a more sustainable growth on the service revenue line?

Marcelo Claure

Yeah. So when you look how the wireless operating revenue has grown 3% year-over-year, and that's a very good sign. That was probably the hardest thing to turn, as the company had been losing millions of customers, and that has a snowball effect. We are back at growing. So we like what our wireless operating revenue is. Our service revenues is flat, pretty much sequentially, so we expect that to eventually turn. As the business changes and we have more people moving into a financing plan, I think we are very close to that inflection point that you will see that any quarter, in which we basically -- that the service revenue starting to grow.

Unidentified Analyst

If you look into the market, unlimited has been a big part of this year. So Verizon brought it back in the first quarter. AT&T expanded the availability. And it does look like it has the desired impact on their businesses, at least [indiscernible]. They both had record low churn in the most recent quarter. And so I guess the question is, how have these pricing moves at AT&T and Verizon impacted your business? You have had unlimited for a long time. And can you continue to show good growth, if industry churn is low, I mean, there is fewer switchers?

Marcelo Claure

So when Verizon -- to be very frank, it was a big surprise to us. It was a big surprise to the industry, considering their CFO, a couple of weeks ago said, that they would never go unlimited. So that got us a little off guard. It was a bit painful for the first month, as anytime a carrier, the size of Verizon launches new promotion, it causes a little disruption. That's behind us. We are back at growing. We are back at adding customers at an accelerated pace. So we feel very good, as it relates to where we stand today, from an unlimited perspective.

Unidentified Analyst

You had unlimited for so much longer. Can you give an update about what portion of your base is actually on the unlimited plan?

Marcelo Claure

So today, we are 60% of Sprint's base is unlimited, and we have started some migration plans, in order to move customers that were on tiered plans to basically move into unlimited. We have been -- the very bulk of that unlimited is absolutely the sweet spot for Sprint, due to a spectrum position that we have and due to new technological advancements. So we are huge believers in unlimited. It's hard to predict, in my opinion, what is Verizon and AT&T going to do, whether they are going to basically continue to offer unlimited, as they have been up the unlimited in and out many times. I mean I remember when Verizon and AT&T used to lead on unlimited, then they worked real hard for five years to fire everybody off unlimited and now they are back, they are recruiting unlimited customers. So I don't know where, for how long they will be on unlimited. But what I do know is, that continuously, they are raising their pricing, as you have seen lately. So that obviously opens some room for Sprint to continue to gain unlimited customers, and to -- obviously, when the time is right, continue to raise our prices.

Unidentified Analyst

And what kind of initiatives you have in place? How do you make sure that you get those customers move over without stimulating churn or materially, augmenting their ARPU in a way that you would not approach?

Marcelo Claure

What we do is, we show customers the value of unlimited and why metered plans are a thing of the past. And the way we are building our network, is pretty much to serve unlimited customers.

Unidentified Analyst

Just sticking with churn, we talked about how AT&T and Verizon saw a very low churn because of the unlimited plan. As your churn was up a bit year-over-year in the most recent quarter, could you just give us a little bit more color on what has been driving that metric? There is always some seasonality to it. And then ultimately, what are the things you are doing, that you think are going to hopefully drive that churn number lower?

Marcelo Claure

Yeah. One of the things that -- as you look at Sprint, you got to look -- we run our business a bit different than our competitors. We have the luxury of having the second highest ARPU in the industry, which is quite high, and what we do is, we like to keep it that way. Sometimes, our RAC rate is a little lower than the base rate that we have. So basically, rather than doing a massive base write-down to a RAC rate, we surgically manage our business, where you actually create more value, by having a little more churn however, rather than doing a massive base write-down. So we look at, what is the cost of having 5 or 10 basis points of churn, compared to actually lowering everybody's build to the RAC rate, and the difference is significant, so we decided to run our business that way. So for a little time, our churn is going to be a little different than our competitors. But at the same time, as you know, we are in the midst of continuously building our network, and at the end, what's going to sustain, is to offer the absolute best product for our customers, and that is our mid to long term plan.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, I was going to ask you about pricing, because a key part of our go-to-market strategy has been having this very attractive headline price. So you are doing 50% off for a while. I think most recently you had $90 a month for five lines. How do you make sure that your brand is remaining differentiated, when everyone else is also moving to unlimited?

Marcelo Claure

So from a pricing strategy, the way we do it is really not five lines per $90. Basically, your first two lines are $90, and then we don't mind customers coming in, in line three four, and five free for one year, so they can try our network. If after one year, they like our network, lines three, four and five starts paying. So you got to look at our business. Since traditionally, we were not attractive to large families. Today, we are attractive to moving families and move three, four, five at a time. And those families have a different churn profile, so therefore, we are perfectly fine, attracting customers, in the way we look at it, it is two for $90 and then lines three, four and five, free.

We have been doing this for a while, in which after a year, a customer step up and we give the customers a chance to basically, if they like -- with the service they have, to basically step up and start paying for the service. That has worked quite well for us, and in the future, there is a significant step-up in terms of revenue that we are going to be able to bring.

How do we stay differentiated in the unlimited world? Simple. First is, what the customers want, if they want a good value proposition, and for that, we have a very attractive price in unlimited. Customers really do care about having the latest and greatest phone. Every single one of our phones today, Galaxy Forever or iPhone forever, allows a customer to come and do an upgrade, on a yearly basis, and customers love that. So that's a different value proposition that our competitors don't include it as part of being their customer.

And Masa has been very outspoken and we feel very strong about this. If we are building our network for unlimited, because we have more spectrum than anybody else, you are sitting on 200 megahertz of spectrum, and when you start looking at the new technology developments and that is a combination of massive MIMO, which is something we announced at Mobile World Congress, massive MIMO on a TDD spectrum, basically allows you to increase capacity up to 10 times.

You combine that with 3CA or three carrier aggregation, this is where technology actually favors Sprint and is actually a game changer. We are going to be able to have by far, the most capacity of any U.S. carrier, and when you see capacity surging right now, because of the use of unlimited, is difficult for competitors that want to be to be able to keep up with the rising data, and to be able to continue to provide a great quality of service. To us, it's the opposite, or a spectrum lends itself to that, it's TDD spectrum, massive MIMO combined with 3CA will give us an advantage in terms of unlimited, and that's why, in a way we are happy that the whole U.S. has turned unlimited, and this plays exactly to our sweet spot. On a long term we feel extremely, extremely positive in terms of our ability to offer unlimited to our customers, because of the available capacity that we are going to have.

Unidentified Analyst

So as we have seen [ph], that would give you two ways you would go in terms of your pricing strategy. You could say, in an unlimited world, if we deliver the best capacity that's premium, we could charge more? Or because your share is so low, you could say, we could deliver the best service at the lowest prices are taking share. Where do you think you are going to end up going on that, over the time?

Marcelo Claure

What we have seen is, every single great company that has been built, is always predicated on the fact of offering a great product at a great price, right? Or a product just continues to get better, and better and better, and I think, what's -- in years to come and we continue to leverage our spectrum, our product will continue to get better. We have no problem in terms of continuing to be a price leader, that allows us to bring customers. And we have been able to do this now for three years, without actually having a big -- we measure our business on an average billing per user, and basically, our average billing per user is flat, it would be sequentially up to a little down some time. But overall, it's pretty much flat, and that allows us to do -- basically in many cases, we have been able to increase price, as the cost of the product has gotten better. And in competitive times like now, we go out with an aggressive offer, to bring in new customers.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. So this week, Apple announced the iPhone 8, and in the past, these new device launches seemed to have stimulated higher levels of upgrades and switching, and that point where customers are looking to make a decision, seems to have been a net positive for Sprint, as you have gone through this turnaround and you have refreshed the brand. How do you feel about this cycle, the super cycle of the iPhone? Do you think that this is going to be yet again another opportunity for you guys to start winning some share back?

Marcelo Claure

Every single iPhone launch has been positive for us, and I am amazed, we constantly run customer surveys and the level of loyalty that Apple customers have, at the same time, Samsung customers and how when you ask customers, what's going to influence their next purchasing decision, is they tell you the availability to go get Apple's new latest and greatest iPhone. We like what we saw in the iPhone 8. I mean, I think that the fact that they brought wireless charging forward or augmented reality and a much higher performance device, we believe that it's going to be another very successful launch of iPhone, in this specific case, and then when you look at an iPhone 10, which is definitely a game changer, in terms of how the phone looks, the different way to basically light up your phone, by actually using facial recognition. We think this is going to be yet another cycle, which is going to stimulate a lot.

When there is a new iPhone launch, [indiscernible] for Sprint for two reasons. One is, we get our customers to come, and they basically resign their contracts, because they want to get the latest iPhone, they take advantage of the right that they have rated, and at the same time, we always have a good value proposition from customers from other carriers to come and price point. So we look forward to every Note launch to every Galaxy launch and to every iPhone launch, and in this year, we get a premium, because we get two; we get the iPhone 8 and we get the iPhone 10 and we are well positioned in order to compete.

Unidentified Analyst

Well actually with the iPhone 7, there was a lot of free iPhones in the market. This was the sort of the [indiscernible] promotion. Can you walk us through how you are planning on putting your promos in front of your customers this time around?

Marcelo Claure

Yeah. I think this year being, and my competitors seem to be a little more responsible so far, and the promotions having been so aggressive. And including ours, I mean, our goal is to provide a 50% off, when you trade in a higher end device. So therefore, the acquisition costs are not that high. But at the same time, we made it very public that, in the case that somebody becomes aggressive, we are going to be the one with the most enticing offer for consumers. So, so far, things seem to be very responsible, which is good. But if one of our competitors goes very aggressive, we will do the same.

Unidentified Analyst

The high end device that came out, it's a much more expensive device. And while the industry, including you, have done a very good job of getting away from subsidies, there is still a working capital issue you guys have to deal with, when you are financing these phones. So this is going to be a much more expensive phone to finance out of the box. Do you feel like you now have sufficient liquidity or access to enough liquidity, to be able to finance whatever demand you see for that new high end device?

Marcelo Claure

Yeah. I mean, things are a bit different. Now we are sitting of $7 billion of cash. We have over $9 billion of liquidity. But more importantly, we are still not set in terms of financing an expensive device, the way it has been. I think we should invite the manufacturers to share a little of the cash flow burden that comes with -- as the price of devices goes higher. So we still haven't made a decision, whether we are just going to offer -- finance $1,000. They are still -- we obviously want to see what happens in a competitive landscape. But we are not too excited with the prices going up, and also having to finance that. I mean, in many cases, I don't know if you realized, but in many cases, customers that are not prime rating, were actually charged interest for the customers, and that has helped us offset some of the higher cost of financing. Still I feel, I wouldn't say that, we are at a point where we are going to offer $1,000, no interest to consumers, without a down payment or something.

Unidentified Analyst

Have you found a manufacturer that are receptive to the idea of sharing in the financing?

Marcelo Claure

Some better than others. But I mean, that is one of the objectives that we have, in order to maintain our cash flow in the right place.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Well, speaking of the iPhone, in June, you announced a refresh to the Divergent [ph] brand, and it's going to be an iPhone exclusive brand. And you have this sort of inner circle concept, where people can pay six months to get service for $1. You have a promo where they can extend that for a period of time. And I guess, I just wanted to understand, why you decided to do such a meaningful overhaul of the Virgin brand, and how do we think about where Virgin sits now relative to Boost?

Marcelo Claure

So Virgin is -- I would like to call it, the disruptor brand. It's the one that we are going to try different things. One of the things that we wanted to test is the new model, rather than subsidized enhances, which is what happens today with prepaid. It is more a credit towards to actually to not subsidize the handset, and be able to offer three months of service. The way you got to look at it, the cost in the network is already paid for, so rather than using our money to subsidize handsets, in a place where customers actually don't sign a contract, the financing contract, we have decided to turn the model and try a new model. It has proven to be very successful so far. We have a lot of customers not coming from traditional prepaid, but coming from postpaid. Mainly AT&T and Verizon customers switching to Virgin.

Secondly -- and this is where it all comes together for Virgin. If you look, Sprint has been doing leasing of mobile phones for quite a long time, which means that most of the phones that we sell are iPhones and Galaxies, and those phones are now -- they are the property of Sprint, then they all come back. So what you are going to see in the Virgin brand now, is something that we are going to launch next month. And that is basically, we are going to start selling iPhone, remanufacture devices, remanufactured by Apple with a one year warranty to go capture the prepaid market. So that's going to be a unique value proposition that nobody else has, and we are going to have a steady supply of returns that we get from our Sprint leasing business, and also, they are going to be replacing Virgin. And as you know, Apple, traditionally hasn't won the prepaid space, and this gives Apple an amazing entry into the prepaid space, combined with a brand new graduation program that Virgin customers will make 12 monthly payments on the prepaid world, will be qualified to become a postpaid customer, and potentially stepping up to one of iPhone's iconic product.

So this has been in the work for a long time, in terms of -- that was the reason for leasing. Now we have a now place in which those used phones go back into the market. Basically, with an Apple, one year warranty. So we are very excited about the prospect of Virgin.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you give us an idea about the price point? How much more attractive it will be to buy that phone on a remanufactured basis to the brand?

Marcelo Claure

We like to wait till we do our lunch, but obviously it's going to be very attractive for consumers.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So you talked about using subsidizing a service as a mechanism for acquiring customers and that example. You are also giving away free service under the Sprint brand, as part of the promo right now. And there has been a lot of, I don't know, concern about [indiscernible]. And so, I was hoping you can maybe, break down for us, the extent to which that promo is a reaction to the competitive environment, and maybe to the extent to which it reflects and attempts to change the way you acquire customers in the postpaid space as well?

Marcelo Claure

Well I think that we are doing a lot of -- Sprint is trying different things, trying different business models, and we like what we wanted to do in the future, as it relates to our digital acquisition. So what we did is, we chose a specific set of customers, mainly Verizon customers, and we did a promotion that said, bring your own device, so there is zero acquisition costs in terms of the device. It guarantees Verizon customers, they have to port their number, to make sure it's not other customers. Other words, just testing an all acquisition model, where there is no upfront commission, there is no distribution costs, and basically see if we have the build -- how we see what's going to refer [ph]consumers to bring their own device and switch. This is not something that we are going to do forever. It was mainly a test of our end-to-end digital acquisition component. It's proving to be very good. We have a certain amount of customers who come in with their own device, so we have zero acquisition costs. But to make sure we are clear, this is way less than 1% of our total gross adds, so this is basically -- you can experiment that we are going to test our end-to-end acquisition model, and after one year, those customers start paying the full RAC rate of Sprint.

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions, it would seem like free service will bring a lot of people in. So why do you think it has been contained? Or is that something you have done intentionally? And then just beyond that, you said you are testing the process, well how does the process work? Are you comfortable that this is something -- you could do more digital customer acquisition or broad bases, whether it's with free service or some other mechanism?

Marcelo Claure

So process is working great. As you know, it's very hard to change the customer purchasing patterns or behaviors that customers have, and that is to bring your own device through the digital acquisition channels. I wanted to test that and that worked. This has been very selective. This is not something that we advertise anywhere. It was basically, we selected a group of customers through digital acquisition means, that we pinpoint to them, and we hit them via Facebook or via social channels. And obviously, we decided not to go massive with something like this, and we just wanted to test it, and it's open mainly to Verizon customers who have an iPhone, because pretty much every iPhone works in the Sprint network now.

Unidentified Analyst

When do you think you get to a point where a digital customer acquisition model becomes much more of a primary way of winning customers?

Marcelo Claure

That has been one of the main areas in which we have transformed our business; because when you acquire a customer via digital channel, your customer acquisitions are completely different, in terms of costs. So far this year, our upgrades are 3X what they were last year. Our new sales are 2X what they were last year, and now we are a full double digit acquisition, and we have huge plans in terms to acquire customers via the digital channels. The reason why you can do that, is we simplify this so much, where you basically have one way to buy a phone, is iPhone forever or Galaxy forever. You only have one rate plan, which is Unlimited Freedom. So now it makes sense for consumers to basically go into a digital channel and be able to buy it. You don't need to talk of how many gigabytes they are going to use or they are different, whether you are going to subsidize the phone, lease the phone, buy a phone. We have one way in which you sell your phone, which will have one rate plan, and that should basically accelerate digital acquisition.

As it relates to upgrades, today is easy. I mean, we pretty much know who our customers are. We know that the propensity, if you are an iPhone customer, that you are going to want to move to the next greatest iPhone, and for the Sprint customer, they are seeing that in many cases, they can do two or three clicks and be able to upgrade their new phone. It's a matter of prepopulate what we think the customer is going to want. We send them a message. They click on the message. They check, we have prepopulated what their order is going to be, and they got to hit one click to have their iPhone shipped to their doorstep. And we are going to do a lot of [indiscernible] cycle. So we expect that our digital upgrades will continue to grow significantly year-over-year in this new round of Apple upgrades.

Unidentified Analyst

So ultimately the goal is a win-win. You make it easier for the consumers, that they like the experience, and then you spend meaningfully less in that transaction, I would imagine?

Marcelo Claure

Yeah. I mean, if you follow [ph], the consumer acquisition costs are high, when you use your traditional channels. And I am okay, when you are bringing in new customers. But it kind of sometimes makes no sense having to pay third parties to collaborate, when digital customer, [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

You alluded in some of your opening remarks about how much costs you have taken out of the business? And this year, you are targeting net savings of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, that's for your fiscal 2017, and you are going to reinvest some of that to the net amount. I guess I want to understand, can you break down for us, where you are getting these cost savings from, and then how do you sustain this? Presuming, you are going to try and sustain this.

Marcelo Claure

Yes. So we have done three years now and we have taken out in excess of $5 billion, and this is SG&A and cost of service. This year, we expect your numbers are right. I mean, we expect to reach between $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion of cost takeouts, and we already are planning next year. We have a culture, that we look two years in advance, and we identify areas, and next year, we already have the stability over $1 billion and we are going to continue to do this year-over-year. This is not your traditional cost cutting. I mean, that was the easy part, the first few years. Now basically, it's just how do we transform our business, right? How do we run the business with more efficient IT. How do we make sure that most of our care is now done via digital channels. In the past, when you had so many rate plans, you needed people to answer the phones. Today, you are pretty much able to see your bill, pay your bills, ask any questions and do it via digital channels. The way we are operating our network is very different. We have taken out all the outsource partners, and it's basically [indiscernible] with their own people.

So pretty much, what we do now, is we transform the way we do our business. We are collecting a lot more money from bad debts, in terms of recovering phones, utilizing different means. So we have a list of initiatives, I was reviewing it, and we've already executed in over 1,000 initiatives, and we have a very-very disciplined cost transformation model. Like I said, there are a very few companies that have been able to effect that much cost out of the business, doing it while growing the business.

Unidentified Analyst

That's one of the things investors worry about, is that if you cut costs too quickly, you contain your ability to grow. Do you think that any of your growth has been held back at all, because of these cost programs?

Marcelo Claure

We are responsible, right? I mean, we want to maintain a good balance in terms of, you know, it will be easy to just go and over invest and burn through a lot of cash and get back to the usual cycle that Sprint has for way too many years. We are very balanced in terms of our approach. We take a lot of costs out. We reinvest some of that money. When you look at it, I mean, we are doubling our company on retail footprint, and that costs a lot of money. So we grab some of the money that we have saved. In that, we know, most of it goes down to operating income, but if we reinvest some part of it, diversification of our network. And if you look what we have been able to accomplish, we have had a company with -- as I said, one of the largest cost transformation in history, while at the same time, growing revenues, adding customers, making our product or network better. So I think we have taken a really good balanced approach in terms of running the business, and that's how you see the financial results are a bit different. Now it's obviously a balancing act to make sure that, we just don't invest every time that you have taken costs up. And the $5 billion is net, which means, we have taken out a lot more than $5 billion, but we have reinvested because of it.

Unidentified Analyst

You are actually net income positive and free cash flow positive in your most recent quarter. Can you talk about free cash flow a bit more? What's going to be the key driver of that going forward? How do we think about the extent to which it is impacted by, revenue trajectory, by cost containment, immediately, some of the liquidity measures you have been taking, that have improved working capital?

Marcelo Claure

And it's just the basis of running a business, if you grow your operating revenue, and you take costs out, you generate more cash. So it's as simple as that. I mean, this year, we are going to grow revenue, we are going to continue to take costs out, and therefore, the business is going to generate more cash. You have to be able to do both.

Unidentified Analyst

Is generating positive free cash flow a goal at this point? Is it something that you think you should be able to sustainably do?

Marcelo Claure

I mean, that's our goal. I mean, you have seen what we have managed with our balance sheet, the last two quarters, we generated over $1.3 billion of operating cash, which is -- that was one of the most important goals that we set forward. We have been adjusted free cash flow positive, I think last few quarters. So it's definitely one of our objectives to keep on doing that.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. You have talked about it -- you have acknowledged your percentage [ph] as sort of a non-traditional enhancement to your network, and of course, you have different assets and a lot of the other operators. So it's not surprising, lot more small sales for example. And you are currently guiding to about $3.5 billion to $4 billion of network related CapEx in this fiscal year. That's twice what you spent last year, but it's still meaningfully below what the largest operators in the sector like AT&T and Verizon are spending. And so, the question would be, what gives you the confidence that you can continue to compete with these guys, particularly on capacity as you have noted earlier, in light of that discrepancy in the size of the capital budgets?

Marcelo Claure

Yes. I think the scenario where, I don't think we have done a great job of explaining. So I am going to try to do this. You have to look at the strength from Sprint, all the way down from 2013 to this year. And if you average that, you are going to realize, that Sprint was spending, potentially a larger amount as a percentage of service revenue than our competitors. You go back to 2013-2014, we are spending close to 20%, and now we are spending in the mid-teens. So if you average, because there are spending cycles in which you upgrade your network, you are going to spend more. So from that end, we feel very good at how we manage our CapEx.

Secondly, is we have a different culture. When I came to Sprint, hey this is the CapEx budget, and then everybody in the network team believed that it was actually good to go spend that money at whatever expense, because next year was going to be gone. Today, we setup a budget, but we look at every single dollar that comes out, to make sure we are not overspending, that we are not buying the wrong inventory, that we are not overpaying as to build our network. So we have a very disciplined amount, in terms of how do we spend.

Now going forward what are we going to do? I think we have by far, the most diverse toolkit. We are going to get back at expanding our coverage. We plan to add a few thousand macro sites in the next 18 months. We have launched a massive upgrade, in terms of our existing towers or existing macro-sites, in which I expect every one or -- very-very high 90s, that every single one of our site should have 800, 1.9 and 2.5. These are things that we hadn't done in the last three years. But the time has come now to expand our coverage, and basically to make sure that every single one of our towers have basically three sites.

We have done it in specific markets and the results have been incredible. Whenever we pull our entire kit of macro, macro upgrades, or mini-macros, we basically are by far the best network. And now, that we have a business that has been stable, you are going to see higher levels of investment.

In addition, we are going to continue the massive deployment that we have of mini-macros or small cells, that is going quite well. We have a network meeting every week. Every week, we are getting more and more permits. I am very happy with all the states signing the small cell bill, that basically every single week, we get more approvals on the previous week, which has been hard, because now I think most cities and counties have realized that actually having a smart connected city is good for them. And then, our latest innovation, which is the magic box, is working incredibly well. We are sold out and we already tried to deploy. There are no longer thousands. By the end of this year, we are going to have hundreds of thousands of small cell or mini-macro -- what we call the magic boxes, customer's homes. So when you look at a combination, magic boxes, mini-macros, site upgrades, new macro towers, or new macro site. I think you are going to see our network continues to get better.

Now let me take one more approach in terms of what was announced yesterday, or a couple of days, the new trials that we have done, with both Ericsson and Nokia. And that is where the power of Sprint networks finally comes to play. And that is, when you have so much spectrum, and you have your three different bands, we have the ability to do 2CA or 3CA free carrier aggregation. And when you combine new technology, which is massive MIMO, which I will say is potentially the biggest game changer, since I have become the CEO of Sprint, basically massive MIMO allows you to increase capacity to a tune of 10X or more without affecting the customer's performance. Meaning, 3CA will give you the speed and massive MIMO will give you the capacity.

And what you are looking, is potentially reaching 1-gig per second speeds by the mid-2018, and that is basically 5G speeds. And we have the spectrum, we have the technology, so that is definitely going to be the biggest differentiator of Sprint, which is tremendous speed, combined with the highest capacity than any other carrier in the U.S.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to come back, just what you meant about increasing investments? Because it does sound like this is going to be a multi-year initiative. This is not something you are going to continue just to fiscal 2017, where we have some guidance. Are you saying that the level of spending this year, the 3.5 to 4.0, you think you could support more than that, based on the momentum in the business, as you pursue some of these projects?

Marcelo Claure

Yeah. We like to provide guidance to CapEx at the beginning of each year. But, you can make an assumption that next year will be the same or higher, in terms of investing in our network. Again, there are certain times in a company's life, we wanted to make sure that we had a very stable business like we have today, and now we are at a point, where we are going to continue to invest in our network and this year, we are doubling our CapEx, as you see, and we expect the year after, an increase over 2017. I wouldn't like to give you numbers now, so we follow the appropriate CapEx guidance procedures. But obviously, we expect an increase in the spending that we are doing it. And the reason why we didn't do it before, Russ [ph], we needed to have a stable business, which we do. But more importantly, we didn't have the thing, the logical breakthrough that we have now, with 3CA and massive MIMO. Now, it makes all the sense in the world to double out, because technology is here, and we are playing right in our space, which is capacity in an unlimited world, while you feel the carrier's networks starting to deteriorate.

So while all the carrier's networks will deteriorate through unlimited, our network will be getting better and better, and that's when you affect pricing and you change a lot of different things. So we feel very good in terms of, where all these things come together.

Unidentified Analyst

It seems like everyone has got a 5G strategy. How do you feel like Sprint is positioned for 5G, as you think about the next evolution of the network?

Marcelo Claure

I think Sprint is potentially the best carrier. I'd say, we are positioned the best, in terms of our spectrum holdings. When you look at 2.5 spectrum, it is basically the low band of 5G. I mean, the amount of money people are paying for millimeter wave spectrum, that has such a little propagation. I think Sprint's 2.5 spectrum, with another massive technology breakthrough, which is HPUE, that allows you to basically make your 2.5 spectrum behave like mid-band spectrum. In terms of propagation, we are greatly-greatly positioned with for 5G. And I repeat what I told you, we expect -- this is not 2019 or 2020, we expect in 2018 to be delivering 1 gigabyte LTE speeds to our customers. We are in the places where we have been able to deploy massive MIMO.

What is unique about massive MIMO, is that you do not require to change the customer's handset. That is basically the antenna, that basically happens in our towers. So I think we are going to be pretty well at that. I think the trials, we were the first ones to do this thing. Last year, soccer tournaments, where we showed this. This week again, we are able to show with Nokia and Ericsson, you know what our network is capable to deliver, through a combination of spectrum and new technology. So we feel we are greatly-greatly positioned, as it relates for 5G.

In addition, we start seeing some synergies with the Softbank Group. I mean, the fact that some of the Softbank companies, such as ours, they have such a high market share in terms of what goes inside chipsets. These are putting all things together, and I think we have a really-really good valuable position.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned earlier, how much you have improved the company's liquidity. You still have reasonably high leverage, particularly relative to your peers. As you think about all the initiatives you have in place, what are your ultimate balance sheet objectives of the company right now?

Marcelo Claure

We want to continue to generate operating cash flow. Like I said, that was $1.3 billion the last two quarters. I think we have given Tarek a tough assignment, to lower the interest rate. On our rates every year, we pay $2.5 billion of interest to banks and others, and when you look at our average cost of money or average cost of borrowing, it is plus/minus around the 7% mark. But now we have the ability through the different spectrum, listcos [ph] and others, to borrow money in the low 3s. So there is a good future in terms of -- as our maturities come forward for us to be able to refinance or borrow money at a lower interest rate. And again, there is $2.5 billion that in my opinion, should be significantly lower, and that should bring a lot more liquidity to the business.

Unidentified Analyst

So it seems like the most [indiscernible] is to think you have to just lower your interest costs, that's essentially the next thing that you are seeing here?

Marcelo Claure

At the same time, you grow revenue, you take costs out, you lower your interest. And then I am determined to invite my manufacturing partners to share the burden of the cash flow, the way this business has turned. Because, I mean, when you look at the highest cash burn for Sprint, it is basically device working capital, and we have to figure out different models. So we are not financing on an interest free basis, 24-month loans to customers. So there has to be a better way, and I am personally putting the focus on that, to make sure that, we are either buying through longer payment terms, or demanding higher down payments from customers. So we have to figure out the model. The model is not sustainable where we are buying devices at high prices, and we are just basically providing interest free financing to customers. There has to be a better model. So when you combine, again, higher revenue, lower expenses, lower interest, and I will say, some sort of better payment terms from manufacturers. Then I think we are going to be keep our balance in a very good shape.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. So we have time for one last question. A lot of them think that maybe the industry will look very different a year from now, who knows. But regardless of whether it's the same or different, when we hear next year, what are going to be the successes you hope you are talking about at Sprint?

Marcelo Claure

I think we might be a very different company. If we are a standalone basis company, I hope that we are going to have another, very successful year for our turnaround plan. We might be part of a bigger wireless carrier, or who knows, we might be offering some quad-band or something different. So I guess, next year is going to be a different year when we sit here.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Well looking forward to it. Thanks for coming back.

Marcelo Claure

Thank you.

