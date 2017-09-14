Lower 48 production reached a new weekly high this week with fundamental balance for 9/15 week looking similar to the previous week.

This was 1 Bcf higher than our estimate of +90 Bcf, and 6 Bcf higher than the consensus average at +85 Bcf.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +91 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.311 Tcf. This compares to the +58 Bcf change last year and +63 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of 23 traders and analysts pegged the average at +85 Bcf with a range of +70 to +94 Bcf. We expected +90 Bcf and were 5 Bcf higher than the consensus average. We were off by 1 Bcf on this storage report.

Our estimates are currently 24 Bcf over the EIA's reported 3.311 Tcf storage figure, while consensus is off by 23 Bcf.

Looking at the data, this week's storage report matched pretty much exactly what we saw on the physical balance side. The big ramp in Lower 48 production and loss in power burn saw the balance deteriorate over 2 Bcf/d week-over-week.

For the week ending 9/15, we are seeing a similar balance play out. Lower 48 production has reached a record level month-to-date, and is averaging highest since February 2016.

Demand is also recovering this week with Southeast power burn demand rising. More than 3 million people in Florida got access to power today, but another ~2.7 million remain without access to power.

Lastly, weather has been shifting bullish for the last two weeks of September pointing to higher power burn demand to finish September.

