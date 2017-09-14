Trisura - A High Quality Business With Spin-Off Characteristics

Trisura (OTCPK:TRRSF) [TSX:TSU] is a specialty insurance company recently spun-off from Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). The company was significantly employee owned (40%) prior to the spinoff, and this new liquidity for their shares should provide management significant focus on adding shareholder value. I also believe that the dynamics of the spin-off make Trisura significantly likely to be undervalued, which is why I spent the time on a comprehensive valuation. Therefore, I will start with a discussion of those spin-off dynamics. The company is based in Canada and reports in CAD, so all figures are in that currency unless otherwise noted. It is worth noting that while volume in Canada is better, it has averaged more than $200k per day in trading OTC over the last 30 days.

Spin-off Dynamics for Trisura

The spin-off dynamics that have become well known thanks to Joel Greenblatt's terribly titled book You Can be a Stock Market Genius are especially prevalent here.

The first thing to note is the spin-off ratio. Shareholders of Brookfield received one Trisura share for every 170 shares of Brookfield they held. Thus, for roughly every $8000 CAD of current value of Brookfield shares owned, a shareholder received 1 Trisura share. That is almost certainly not meaningful for any holders. Thus, the initial holders of Trisura essentially need to decide between three options

Sell their Trisura shares Buy enough to make it a full position Leave the rump position in their portfolio, where it probably won't make a difference either way.

The default for many institutional managers will be number 1, and the default for many others could be number 3, followed by number 1.

There is also an initial supply of shares from indexes. Brookfield is in all the big Canadian indices, and Trisura isn't big enough. The various indices all sold their Trisura shares immediately upon receiving them, so ETFs, index funds, and closet indexed institutional money are all likely to have done the same.

Also, BAM is listed in the USA as well as Canada, and some US shareholders may not have wanted to own a Canadian listed security which is only traded OTC in the US. That also provides a supply of shares without a compensating source of demand.

Finally, Trisura is in a relatively different business than Brookfield. While the parent Brookfield is primarily an investor and asset manager for hard asset categories, Trisura is a specialty insurer. That means the managers and analysts who follow Brookfield may not be immediately interested in Trisura, which feeds into the selling pressure mentioned above. I suspect that without this non-fundamental selling the price would be higher, as covered in the valuation section below.

Trisura Business Operations

The company is a specialty insurer, which could mean just about anything. As a matter of fact, the company has three primary lines of business.

Source: Spin-Off Prospectus

Their biggest line of business is Risk Solutions, which is commonly known as fronting. This isn't traditional insurance, in many ways, it is an insurance company that rents the right to be an insurance company to others. They have three lines of business in this segment: warranties, covering business, and group business. The first is where they provide an insurance company backing companies administering warranties of all kinds. This is in many ways a fee for service type business. The covering business is the traditional form of fronting, whereby captive insurance companies and reinsurers pay Trisura to use its insurance license and AM Best rating. A captive insurer is an insurance company owned by a corporation that writes insurance on the risks faced by the insurer. For example, an employer might choose to keep its own workers' compensation risk, but need an insurance backer for regulatory reasons, so it would pay Trisura a fee to administer the program and use its insurance certificate. Finally, they also write group business out of this business line, primarily offering insurance on behalf of associations. This business line has been growing at over 30% per year for the last three years, but is their least profitable line from an underwriting perspective.

Their second biggest business is Surety. This is an interesting line of business, again sort of on the edge of insurance. As opposed to providing pay outs in the event of a natural disaster or car accident or death, it pays out in the event a contractor doesn't perform on their obligations. The company guarantees the obligations of a contractor, usually to its client or a government entity in exchange for a fee. This business has been a slower grower, averaging 7.8% premium growth over the last three years. However, it has excellent profitability metrics, with a combined ratio of 83% in 2016. That means that for every dollar of premium collected, they spent $0.83 on claims and expenses in 2016, allowing for a profit of $0.17, plus 100% of the earnings on the associated investments.

The last segment is corporate insurance. Even within what sounds more like a general lines business, they focus on a specialty area. The company has a major focus on Directors and Officers insurance (especially for non-profits) as well as Errors and Omissions insurance. The latter is often sold as a group policy to professional associations and other groups of similar risks. The business is a niche, as it is complicated to write in these areas, where claims are infrequent but generally large. After all, most directors and officers never make a claim, the same as most professionals, but the stakes can be high when claims are made. That makes the company's A- rating from AM Best important here, and their expertise has allowed them to earn strong returns. The combined ratio of this segment was 76.9% in 2016, which is exceptional.

The company has been growing strongly in recent years as you can see from the chart below.

Source: Spin-Off Prospectus

Beyond that, Brookfield put an additional $41.1 MM of capital into the company prior to the spin-off. This additional capital should allow for additional growth, as the company will be able to fund expansions. The first expansion they have planned is an entrance to the US market.

Trisura US Initiative and International Expansion

Functionally all of the company's current business is in Canada, but they have applied for an insurance license and AM Best rating for a subsidiary to be based in Oklahoma. The company intends to pursue a similar business model to its Canadian business, aggregating group specialty business and reinsuring the associated risk. That makes its intended US business model almost entirely a fee-based proposition.

It is also entering that market at what could be an exceptionally good time to do so, given the current disaster situation. Significant hurricane losses have the potential to reduce the capital base of the primary insurance industry across the country, and it is entirely possible some primary insurers will pull back from non-core specialty lines as a response to lower capital levels.

Also, reinsurance cover for specialty lines has the potential to actually get cheaper. Large hurricane losses have a way of dampening the risk appetite for writing catastrophe policies, but there will still be huge amounts of reinsurance capacity in the market. That makes a quota share reinsurance on a book of non-profit directors and officers policies seem relatively attractive, as the potential for catastrophic losses is much more muted due to the lack of correlation among the risks. After all, if a hurricane or earthquake hits an area, there is a lot of damage all at once, whereas claims under fidelity policies don't have any reason to occur in groups, and are naturally more spread out.

The company also has an international reinsurance subsidiary with an active insurance license that it may use to expand into specialty reinsurance markets. The company ceased writing new reinsurance business during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, as Brookfield had better uses for its corporate capital during that time, such as earning huge returns recapitalizing GGP Inc. (GGP). Trisura still has a few reinsurance contracts from that era in run-off, and could easily re-activate the subsidiary to grow significantly if it sees opportunities, especially if the reinsurance market hardens post hurricanes.

The one other growth opportunity the company has is the simplest and likely lowest risk option. In Q2, they kept only 62% of their premiums, ceding the rest to re-insurers. With the additional capital from Brookfield on the books, they would have the option of keeping more of that business for themselves as reinsurance contracts roll off. This is the simplest way to expand, as it doesn't require writing any new business, just keeping the profit (and risk, of course) of more of their existing business for themselves. That is relatively low risk growth, because they are already familiar with the policies given they write them and keep most of the economics.

Valuation

I've covered the reasons I think the company is likely to be undervalued, and why I think their operations are strong and have the potential to improve.

The company has a book value of $105.7 MM as of its most recent financials, as compared to a market capitalization (at its current price of $24.75 CAD) of $143.6 MM. That puts the company at a 1.36X P/B ratio.

That is quite reasonable for a specialty insurance company, especially one with strong profitability ratios. As an example, Intact Financial (OTCPK:IFCZF) acquired OneBeacon (OB) for $18.10 USD. While that deal hasn't closed yet, it was for 1.7X book value. The OneBeacon transaction is especially relevant, as OB had a 97.3% combined ratio in 2016, which is slightly worse than Trisura's 96.9%. The past few years have also favored Trisura over OneBeacon, with Trisura's combined ratio being 90% in 2014 and 2015, while OneBeacon's was 95% in 2015 and 102% in 2014, so significantly worse results in both years. Trisura also has fee income from their warranty business which isn't captured in their combined ratio, making their business quality even better than it appears comparatively.

The OneBeacon deal isn't an outlier either. Specialty insurers often sell at high P/B ratios, for both profitability and scarcity reasons. Another example is the acquisition by Tokio Marine of HCC in 2015, which came in at 1.9X book value.

The high P/B ratio isn't an outlier for going concern valuations of specialty insurers either, as you can see in the table below. Specialty insurers naturally specialize, so none of these are perfect comps. But Mercury has an extended warranty business, and RLI has a big surety business. In aggregate, I feel they are a comparable group of companies and don't see any reason why Trisura shouldn't trade at the average valuation of the group.

Company Symbol P/B Mercury General MCY 1.82 W.R. Berkley WRB 1.51 Markel MKL 1.62 RLI Corp RLI 2.69 Average 1.91 Average ex-RLI 1.65

Source: Financial Statements, Author's Analysis

Using a 1.65X P/B target, for the conservative purpose of excluding the highest value from the average seems reasonable. That is below the private market valuations of these businesses as seen from the takeover valuations paid as well. That puts my price target at an even $30.00 per share.

I also think that will end up being a reasonable price target on an earnings basis. They have only reported once since the spin-off, and earnings were $0.30 per share. While that annualizes to $1.20, there was a significant (over $4 MM) increase in operating expenses compared to the year earlier. Much of that is likely costs related to the spin, although some is most probably new public company costs. Even if 1/4 of that increase is non-recurring, that would make quarterly EPS approximately $0.48, or $1.92 annualized. In that case, my $30 price target is a very reasonable 15.6X earnings. It is also worth noting that there is some seasonality here as well, given that construction in Canada mostly occurs in the summer. Therefore, management has guided that they expect Q3 (the next quarter) to be the strongest for their surety business.

Risks to Trisura

The biggest risk here is that the US operation is a de novo startup lacking previous operating experience in the market. While I would expect them to hire intelligently and supervise the unit with the experienced executive staff, there are always risks expanding a business into a new jurisdiction. They mentioned in the prospectus that they expect the US business to grow quickly. While that has the potential to drive strong returns to shareholders, it also has the potential to magnify any start-up jitters by making any errors larger in monetary value.

There are also always risks to setting up the controls and systems needed for a new public company. On the other hand, Brookfield has successfully spun off a number of other businesses in the past, so there should be some institutional ability to get things set up properly. Additionally, Brookfield is providing CFO services initially to get things started.

Finally, there are risks relating to their insurance markets. While they are reasonably well diversified by end market, they are also a relatively small insurance company. If a larger competitor decided to take market share by reducing pricing in one of their businesses, it could damage their profitability as they matched pricing to maintain business. I don't think this is especially likely, because these are individually small and complicated businesses, which reduces their appeal to larger competitors.

Conclusion

Trisura is an undervalued specialty insurance company, and the dynamics of the spin-off provide a potential explanation for its current undervaluation. If it appreciates to a comparable valuation to its peers, that would imply a $30 CAD share price, considerably above the current level. Finally, it is worth noting that momentum here will be affected by the launch of their US business, but their newly strengthened balance sheet should help with that.

