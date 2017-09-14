Introducing The ETF Focus Ultra Low Cost Core Portfolio

A properly diversified portfolio can be built with just a handful of index ETFs that are cheap, liquid and easy to understand.

Many investors want to simply set themselves up with a solid portfolio foundation with a long-term focus that requires little hassle or maintenance.

I hear from a lot of investors who are just getting started out for the first time. Whether they're looking to develop a portfolio for themselves or a friend or a family member, most are less concerned with digging through hundreds of funds and are more concerned with just building a solid foundation that can last them years and years until they hit retirement. For these folks, less complicated is better.

Mutual funds have been great for the everyday investor but I think ETFs are even better. Like the mutual fund, they provide broad diversification in one simple package, but ETFs have added benefits. They can be traded throughout the day instead of just once at the end of the day. In many cases, they have lower expense ratios than their mutual fund counterparts. The minimum purchase in most instances is just one share, bypassing the need to start out with a minimum initial investment in the thousands of dollars. Suffice it to say, I greatly prefer ETFs to mutual funds.

With those things being said, I'd like to introduce the ETF Focus Ultra Low Cost Core Portfolio.

What's the rationale behind this model portfolio? I think expenses and fees should be avoided by investors whenever possible. In today's marketplace, there are dozens of ETF options that charge less than 0.10% per year. It's these funds that should show up on most people's radar early in the selection process. On top of that, most folks can build a broadly diversified long-term portfolio while paying next to nothing to have it managed by a professional. If you're looking for a simple, low-cost portfolio and aren't interested in getting too fancy, this is the portfolio for you!

A few disclaimers first before getting into the details.

Portfolio construction isn't a one-size-fits-all exercise. Personal risk preferences, financial goals and the number of years until retirement all factor into what each individual portfolio should look like. The Ultra Low Cost Core Portfolio is designed for individuals with many years to go until they need to begin withdrawing. If you're closer to retirement or don't want to take too much risk, you can easily tweak the allocations to these funds to create something more appropriate for you.

Like I said, I hate high expense ratios. For this portfolio, I screened for only funds with an expense ratio of 0.10% or less. In most cases, they're much lower than that. This eliminates a lot of niche and specific sector/strategy funds, but leaves several broad-based index funds which will serve most investors just fine.

Commissions matter too. If you're starting out with a small investment, commissions can easily make a cheap portfolio costly in a hurry. With each fund I recommend in the portfolio, I'll offer an alternative that is commission-free on at least one platform.

Dividend yield is a secondary consideration. If we were building a portfolio of dividend ETFs designed to kick off a monthly income, then yield would be a stronger consideration. I think all portfolios should pay some sort of dividend, but since is built to be a long-term holding, I've focused on proper diversification and low fees more than dividend yields.

The portfolio consists of six ETFs covering six different market segments - large cap, mid cap, small cap, international equities, fixed income and TIPs. Since I break domestic equity funds out by market cap, I'm not including any total stock market index funds (although I'd certainly have no objections if someone wanted to substitute one for the market cap-specific funds).

This portfolio isn't geared to any specific time frame. Many will want to reallocate yearly based on current economics or trends, but this is merely designed with more of a buy-and-hold strategy in mind.

Without further delay, I present the ETF Focus Ultra Low Cost Core Portfolio.

Large Cap - Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

While it's not a perfect proxy, the S&P 500 remains the best benchmark for the large cap universe. S&P 500 and total stock market index funds are quite simply the cheapest ETFs available with roughly a half dozen priced at under 5 basis points. Choosing the one fund to go with is an exercise in being exceptionally picky. The Vanguard and iShares offerings are almost identical. The Schwab fund expands its universe to around 750 stocks but comes with just a hair more risk.

Alternatives: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - Commission-free on TD Ameritrade, Fidelity and FirstTrade; Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - Commission-free on Schwab

Mid Cap - Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

The choice in the mid cap space goes to Schwab for a couple of reasons. It has the lowest expense ratio by 1 basis point over Vanguard and 2 over iShares. On top of that, the fund has outperformed the other two by about half a percent per year over the past several years. At 0.05%, this is the cheapest fund in the mid cap space and invests in more than 500 different companies.

Alternatives: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - Commission-free on TD Ameritrade, Fidelity and FirstTrade; Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - Commission-free on Vanguard, TD Ameritrade

Small Cap - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

It's probably beginning to sound like a broken record that the top three choices belong to Schwab, Vanguard and BlackRock, but these three companies quite simply offer the cheapest and most broadly diversified ETFs in their respective segments. The Schwab ETF is, again, the cheapest among the small cap funds and is a little more diversified than the other two options, but the difference between these three options is pretty small.

Alternatives: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - Commission-free on TD Ameritrade, Fidelity and FirstTrade; Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) - Commission-free on Vanguard, TD Ameritrade

International - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

A lot of investors may fear investing overseas deeming it as too risky, but diversifying internationally is one of the best ways to reduce risk while adding potential growth opportunities. For the international portion of this portfolio, I stuck with a fund that focused on large cap stocks from developed markets. It narrows the foreign universe a bit but provides an ideal core building block for a simple portfolio. The drawback? None of these funds provide exposure to emerging markets. If I'm looking outside of core index funds, I'd add a small allocation to emerging markets. For a simple core portfolio, though, I think focusing on developed market large caps works fine.

Alternatives: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - Commission-free on Schwab; Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - Commission-free on Vanguard, TD Ameritrade

Fixed Income - iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

In the fixed income world, it's probably easiest to go with a total bond market ETF that covers all areas of the market in one place. Each of these funds has a similar composition - about ⅔ government notes and ⅓ corporate and other securities. The iShares wins by the narrowest of margins thanks to a slightly higher yield and a slightly lower duration.

Alternatives: Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - Commission-free on Schwab; Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - Commission-free on Vanguard, TD Ameritrade

TIPs - Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP)

I'm a firm believer in the fact that every diversified portfolio should have some exposure to TIPs. I went with the Schwab fund because it is, once again, the cheapest fund of the bunch. This fund is a little riskier given that it has a larger duration than the others, but that helps it pay a bit of a higher yield. If you're looking for something a little conservative, consider the two shorter-term alternatives below. The iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) is easily the largest fund in this space but gets disqualified here due to its high expense ratio.

Alternatives: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - Commission-free on Fidelity; Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) - Commission-free on Vanguard

With the six chosen funds, it's time to lay out an asset allocation. Given that this is designed to be more of a long-term portfolio, I believe that an 80-20 mix of stocks and bonds is appropriate. Specifically, this is how I'd lay out the allocation.

The 20% allocation to fixed income gets split evenly between the total bond market fund and the TIPS ETF. With interest rates expected to slowly rise over the next few years, the overall upside of the bond market could be muted, but the counterbalance of the TIPs portion of the portfolio should help offset some of the potential losses.

I could be talked into lifting the allocation to foreign equities up to 25% or maybe even a little higher, but the 20% allocation for a basic core portfolio seems about right. While foreign equities can be viewed as risky (the added political and currency risk can make things more volatile), that risk can be contained by focusing on well-established, financially healthy businesses. This portfolio focuses on large caps but adds a healthy dose of smaller companies for added long-term growth potential.

The overall expense ratio for this portfolio would be just a bit above 0.05%. I find little sense in paying more than is necessary to establish a solid diversified portfolio. More narrowly focused ETFs targeting specific sectors and smart beta strategies could feasibly cost more, but the core positions should be as cheap as possible.

So what does this model portfolio look like under the hood? Let's start with the equity side.

Tech and financials are the two biggest sectors with consumer cyclicals, industrials and healthcare all around 12%. Some will argue that real estate deserves a larger representation due to its presence in the global economy. I think the 5% allocation here is satisfactory although I also understand those who wish to push it higher. An ETF such as the Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) with its 3.5% yield and 0.08% expense ratio makes sense as an option.

The fixed income side leans heavily towards government and agency notes.

The Total Bond Market Index is an intermediate-term portfolio on average, but the Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF skews the overall duration even higher. If you're looking for something with more limited risk, going with one of the shorter-term TIPs funds will reduce the overall fixed income duration (and interest rate risk) by more than 30%.

Conclusion

The list of fund options for this model portfolio is almost exclusively ETFs from BlackRock, Vanguard and Schwab, but those funds offer the best broad coverage of these market segments and do so at the lowest cost. Again, this portfolio isn't designed to be appropriate for everyone. If you're closer to retirement or just don't like risk very much, then it's appropriate to tweak fund allocations and choices to something more suitable to your personal situation. But this example would make a great option for both novice and sophisticated investors alike looking for a diversified, low cost portfolio.

Authors Note: If you enjoyed this piece and are interested in more ETF analysis and portfolio strategies, I would greatly appreciate it if you could follow me on Seeking Alpha. Just click on the orange "Follow" button at the top of this article. I'm incredibly grateful for your support!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.