Where Do We Go From Here?

Our leadership is as unpredictable as the weather, and so is the US economy at this point.

The objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Factory Orders

Factory orders measure the change in dollar value for both durable and non-durable goods orders, updating the most recent durable goods report with more information. The report for July was a good one. While factory orders did decline 3.3%, due to the volatile transportation sector (aircraft), orders rose a robust 0.5% when we exclude transportation. Orders for non-defense capital goods, excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capex or business spending, rose an impressive 1.0%. This has been a missing link in the current recovery/expansion. Perhaps deregulation is prompting some businesses to open their wallets. In any event, this report is an early indication of economic strength for the third quarter.

ISM and Markit Services Indices

The services sector is the engine of our economy. The Institute for Supply Management's service sector index compiles survey results from approximately 375 companies representing a wide variety of service-sector industries. Following the weakest report we have seen in a year, the ISM Index bounced back to a more respectable 55.3 in August. Index readings over 50 imply expansion, and the August reading suggests a rate of economic growth close to 2.5%. My only issue with this survey is that it has consistently overestimated the real rate of growth for several quarters. The Markit survey has been more accurate.

Markit's PMI Services index rose to 56.0 in August, which was its highest level for the year, confirming the strength seen in the ISM Index. The strength was led by new orders and employment, both of which bode well for economic growth in the third quarter. The unanswered question is will these surveys of how businesses say they feel translate into real economic activity? I remain unconvinced, because I don't see the real income growth or the fiscal policy implementation necessary to continue fueling this economy.

Uncharted Territory

If you think a couple of Category 5 hurricanes hitting the US within two weeks of each other throws a monkey wrench into the economic data, the unpredictability of our leadership in Washington, as well as its inability to accomplish anything, could be just as bad. We are in uncharted territory. The most accurate forecast I have made all year long is that we would see complete dysfunction on the fiscal front along with escalating divisiveness. Yet I couldn't have imagined where we stand today. I think chaos behind closed doors best describes it. Perhaps the resulting inaction is what is propelling stock prices higher, as monetary policy is fearful of handing the stimulus baton to the fiscal one.

