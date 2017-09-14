I Am Following Buffett In Buying This REIT

I came across STORE Capital (STOR) when Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) recently acquired a $500 million stake in the REIT. After taking a closer look myself, I am convinced that STORE Capital is a solid income investment at the current level, which is why I will enter a position myself in the near future.

Let's first take a look at the business that made Berkshire spend $500 million to enter a position:

As a net lease REIT that specializes in single tenant real estate, STORE Capital owns a diversified asset base that consists of movie theaters, restaurants, education centers, furniture stores as well as many other types of buildings.

This diversification across industries, including retail, services and manufacturing, means that STORE Capital is less vulnerable to downtrends in certain segments: Some REITs specialize in assets of just one class, such as medical REITs that only own skilled nursing facilities -- if that industry saw a downturn (i.e. due to unfavorable healthcare legislation), those REITs would be hit hard. That is not true for STORE Capital, as its diversification means that industry headwinds, e.g. for movie theaters, have only a small impact on STORE Capital's earnings and cash flows.

STORE Capital owns about 1,800 pieces of real estate, but that is just a very small part of the giant single tenant real estate market: STORE Capital's management believes that there are a total of 1.6 million assets of that kind in the US, which means that the company currently owns about 0.1 percent of the total assets -- STORE Capital thus has an immense amount of properties that it could theoretically acquire, the possibilities for growth and consolidation are huge.

On the acquisition front, STORE Capital is quite active, it is one of the fastest-growing net-lease REITs. Since growth is usually financed via the issuance of debt as well as with the issuance of new shares, growth is not necessarily in the best interest of investors -- if the returns a REIT generates with the assets it acquires are lower than the cost of capital for that REIT, then all the growth is not beneficial for shareholders. In STORE Capital's case, the situation is not like that though:

With the acquisitions, the company made during the first half of the year STORE Capital generates a very solid return, as management states that the REIT invested $604.6 million in 138 properties at a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.8% during H1 of 2017. The company's cost of capital, on the other side, is substantially lower, as the dividend yield the company's shares are trading at is 4.8%, whereas the interest rate for its debt is even lower at 4.6%. Issuing new shares or new debt at a rate of less than five percent to acquire assets that yield almost eight percent is a quite accretive move, and thus it is not surprising that STORE Capital's per share results developed very well over the last couple of years:

With adjusted funds from operations growing at a ten percent rate per year, it is not surprising that STORE Capital has been able to increase its dividend at a very attractive pace over the last couple of years. After its most recent dividend increase (September 2017), STORE Capital's quarterly dividend of $0.31 provides an income yield of 4.8% based on today's share price -- a yield that is more than twice as high as the yield investors can get from the S&P500, the DJIA or even treasuries, and yet the dividend growth outlook of STORE Capital is better than the income growth investors can expect from the other investment choices.

STORE Capital's dividend payout ratio, based on the current dividend payout of $0.31 and the most recent quarterly AFFO of $0.44 per share is 70%, which is not high at all for a REIT that has very foreseeable cash flows. Since the dividend payout ratio could be raised further, the outlook for ongoing dividend growth is quite strong -- even if the AFFO growth rate would slow down in the coming years, STORE Capital would very likely still be able to raise its dividend by mid to high single digits annually going forward.

Some REITs sold off in the last couple of years due to worries about the future of their business model, and rightfully so in some cases: REITs that own real estate in lower-grade malls, for example, will likely have problems leasing out their assets at the rates they received in the past, due to customers shying away from the stores in those lower-grade malls.

STORE Capital's focus on services makes the REIT much less vulnerable to online competition that is threatening for mall REITS -- the services that STORE Capital's tenants are offering to their customers can not be provided via the internet, such as Early Childhood Education, Health Clubs, Pet Care, etc. Those services will always require a brick and mortar place where the service is delivered, which means that there will always be demand for STORE Capital's assets.

STORE Capital's retail assets are mainly focused on areas where the Amazon (AMZN) threat is not very big, such as furniture stores -- furniture is not being sold online in big amounts, and likely never will be, as customers need to see and feel the products in person.

STORE Capital's assets are thus ones with a positive long term outlook, there is no large headwind looming as it is with some other REITs.

STOR FFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

When we look at STORE Capital's valuation, we see that the REIT's share price has not moved up a lot over the last two years, whereas its FFO per share has risen by almost sixty percent -- the REIT's price to FFO multiple has declined substantially, which means that STORE Capital can now be bought at a much lower valuation than a couple of years ago. STORE Capital is not only inexpensive relative to its past valuation though, but also on an absolute basis: Based on management's guidance for AFFO of $1.70 in 2017, shares are trading for just fifteen times this year's AFFO -- for a high quality, low-risk, high-growth REIT like STORE Capital that seems like an attractive valuation.

Bottom line

STORE Capital combines many positives: A diversified asset base that is not vulnerable to industry headwinds or shifts in the way consumers make their purchases, a nice dividend that is growing at a solid pace, a valuation that is not expensive and a shareholder friendly management that makes the right moves to enhance shareholder value by only making purchases that are accretive in the long run.

Those are the reasons due to which I will enter a position in STORE Capital in the near future, the fact that Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has done the same recently is only another reason to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STOR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.