Teva Pharmaceuticals Finally Has Some Positive News

I like the news and the decisiveness of the board, as Teva still has real challenges at hand.

Three positive press releases in two days might indicate that the company is stabilizing.

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) finally delivered on a good news show, as investors welcomed the positive news flow. Shares jumped a quarter from their lows on the back of three positive news developments.

In the time frame of just two days Teva announced a new CEO, a sizeable asset sale, while it could report favourable news from the FDA as well. This news flow appears to have put a bottom under the shares, as Teva needs to do much more work in order to improve the situation from here.

The good news is that the company is moving swiftly, a comforting sign for investors.

The Struggles

In August I wrote about Teva's struggles following the second quarter earnings release. As has been well-documented, the purchase of Allergan's (AGN) generics business for a hefty $40 billion price tag yielded disappointing results. On top of that, the leverage being taken on is weighing heavily on the business, as Teva's own business is certainly facing challenges as well.

While the company operated without chief executive, the good news in my opinion is that the board understood the severity of the situation at the time, as the company cut its dividend by 75% in response to the challenges.

The pro-forma financial performance at the time of the deal with Allergan suggested sales of $26 billion and $9.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA, as synergies could boost that last number to $11 billion. Including organic growth, the company initially guided for sales of $28 billion by 2018 and $11.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA.

The company was hit by a few serious headwinds since that deal closed about a year ago. This included concerns for the entire industry regarding the rhetoric surrounding the US elections, just as the Allergan deal was closing. This headwind, a poor deal and pressure on the core business means that sales are now seen at just $23 billion this year, far below the previous guidance, as non-GAAP earnings are seen at $4.40 per share.

Even worse, this much reduced guidance does not assume generic competition for the company's own Copaxone blockbuster. This is very worrying as net debt stood at $34.4.billion at the end of Q2, equivalent to 5.1 times the guided adjusted EBITDA number of $6.7 billion, plus or minus a hundred million. Given this serious threat pose by leverage, the big dividend cut is much applauded as it saves Teva a billion a year.

The News Flow: 3 Times Good News

Good news came on September 11, as the company announced that Kare Schultz would become CEO. Mr. Schultz has served as COO of Novo Nordisk and recently turned around H. Lundbeck. Both companies have great long term track records, as the appointment of Mr. Schultz is certainly welcomed by the investment community.

This news was accompanied by some actual dollars coming in. The company has sold its PARAGARD product to CooperSurgical. This intrauterine copper contraceptive product generates $168 million in sales and netted the company $1.1 billion, for a 6.5 times sales multiple. The company is open to sell the remainder of its women's health business as well as the oncology and pain business in Europe, as it expects that asset sales exceed $2 billion this year.

Following this deal Teva will reduce net debt to $33.3 billion. Assuming similar EBITDA margins of 30% (as is the case or the overall business) this sale could reduce overall EBITDA by $50 million. As a result, leverage ratios will fall from 5.1 times to 5.0 times, a drop on a plate.

The final piece of good news was the fact that the FDA has accepted the New Drug Application for TRISENOX in combination with ATRA for patients with newly diagnosed low or intermediate risk acute promyelocytic leukemia. Favourable regulatory news is always welcomed, especially during times of financial distress and pressure on the topline sales results.

Positive News Is Welcomed, But More Needs To Be Done

The three pieces of good news are welcomed, but the CEO appointment and FDA acceptance of a NDA only boost the outlook for the business, not necessarily the current outlook. The $1.1 billion sale reduces leverage from 5.1 to 5.0 times, which is just a fraction give the still huge debt load, but it is comforting to see the company taking drastic action, which yields quick results.

These steps are necessary, yet Teva faces many challenges in the speciality medicine business as well as pressure on the generics business. Forced assets sales have the potential to be dilutive for long term holders (who bought shares at much higher levels) yet it is accretive to those who dared to buy the dip at $15 last week. Once leverage comes down a bit following further asset sales and retaining of non-GAAP earnings, Teva has some capacity to deleverage rather quickly. The big cut in the dividend surely is helpful in this regard.

Disappointing is that legal settlements and restructuring charges are quite structural which makes that non-GAAP earrings metrics do not necessarily closely track actual cash flow generation, as recent deleveraging has been very disappointing. Despite big non-GAAP earnings numbers, actual debt reduction has been very modest to non-existing in recent quarters.

Remain Constructive, Much Work To Be Done

Despite the very poor outlook earlier in August, I urged investors to have a constructive view as it was late in the game to be bearish on the company, while the situation appeared manageable, if and once the right actions are taken.

The company has appointed a good CEO, has delivered on its first asset sale at a reasonable price, and of course has already cut its dividend. Nonetheless, Teva is not yet out of trouble, as it could still break its debt covenants by the end of the year.

The trick in investing is to not only buy once all lights are on green. The situation is troubling, but is manageable as management and the board is acting swiftly and decisive, increasing the chances for a solid turnaround which preserves shareholder value. Nonetheless the debt load remains high, as this is certainly the case as sales of Copaxone come under pressure.

On the other hand, cost cutting, lack of M&A, asset sales, a very modest dividend and improvements in working capital management can easily reduce leverage quite a bit. In combination with a stabilised end market, or even some growth, this could trigger a huge upside surprise.

Teva's management still faces a daunting task, but recent events show that a bottom might have formed in terms of price action and actual operations. A small speculative position might be warranted, but note that Teva remains a very risky proposition.

