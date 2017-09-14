General Electric Company's Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference (Transcript)

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

September 14, 2016 10:35 AM ET

Executives

David Joyce - Vice Chairman, President & CEO, GE Aviation

Analysts

Nigel Coe - Morgan Stanley

Nigel Coe

Great. Okay, we've got a pretty full room here, so let's restart with David Joyce, Vice Chairman and CEO of GE Aviation. The words veteran gets spend around a lot, but I think it definitely applies to you …

David Joyce

Thanks.

Nigel Coe

… GE running GE Aviation for nine years now. And we view, and I think many view GE Aviation as GE's single best, most probable business.

David Joyce

Thank you.

Nigel Coe

So, you've done a great job with that. So Dave, I think, you've got some slides. Why don’t you kick it off? Thanks.

David Joyce

Yes. So, if you don’t mind, I will just do this standing and then you and I can sit down and have a chat and I will answer questions. So, look, I’m going to try to go through these in a reasonable pace, just so we can have time to talk. Oops, I hit a clicker, and I’m now UTC. It's okay.

Nigel Coe

Feel free, go ahead and do it.

David Joyce

I really don’t think -- okay. Hey, that’s why we’re here. So I’m going to try to click again and see what I get. There we go. I got charge now magically. So look, just quickly, this is a portfolio, $26 billion of revenue, we represent 34% of the earnings and when you think of aviation you should think of us really in six categories, really five, the commercial engine, which includes services plus the engines which is close to $19.5 billion of the $26 billion in revenue. You should think of military engines and services, it's another 3.5.

Our business, in general, aviation as well as the integrated systems business about 1.5 and then Avionics and Digital at about $800 million. And then Avio Aero, this is third-party external sales of about $900 million. So it does take out any of the sales to ourselves and Avio has been just an absolutely terrific new family member, not new quite frankly now, but a great family member.

And we added the GE additive portfolio in 2016. So let me just start with that. Look, I got to be honest with you. We are more bullish about additive today than we were when we started this journey. We closed on our chem and concept laser at the end of last year. We're ahead of plan on internal adoption. We’ve about 80 -- we’ve 80 engineers dedicated to additive tiger teams, which worked with everyone of the businesses to help them solve some of their toughest problems, whether they would be productivity or costs or turn time, and we are just finding that there really isn't a point where there's an epiphany of disruption that occurs when you look at additive and what it can do.

So we’re very excited about it, both at aviation and then the rest of the company. We've doubled our footprint of production, both in Sweden and Gothenburg, and in Lichtenfels, in Germany. We are now at nine machines a week and growing and we’ve launched the largest powder bed machine in the industry available for purchase just this year. So, we are on performing [ph] a business plan, more excited in additive and I will take any questions on this as we move on.

Quickly just a quick recap of the financial results. You should expect a strong showing for GE Aviation in 2017, coming off of good years in '16 and '15. Look, this culture over the last 10 years plus has demonstrated the ability to both invest in the future as evidenced by the investments in our commercial portfolio as well as deliver for the company. We do believe technology leadership is an essential element of this business, differentiated in the marketplace, and we do believe a very simple and competitive cost structure. Our SG&A as a percent of sales is about 6.1%.

You guys should think about the company funded R&D being peaked at about 2015, because that is when we were on the peak before. We’re now counting on the backside of that. We are transitioning a lot of engineers from company funded to customer funded through the military program. So we're actually transitioning over 750 engineers to our military programs. We see great growth in military for the rest of this decade and moving into the following decade and I will show that you in a minute.

Commercial engine business quickly. Look , this is a great market. I’m sure you’ve heard this by other people that have been up here. IATA is estimating 7.4% demand growth across the globe after last year by about 7.4%. Equally exciting, freight is back at double what it was last year from 3.8% to 7.3% growth. Load factors, the people that are in airplanes, very high 80% load factors. They’re not flying empty seats. As you all know, who fly, how many times you get to an airport and how crowded your airplane is when you get on it, and how many times you hear them say, which five of you please come up here for a free dinner and a night out on the town to give us back your tickets, because we’ve overbooked the seats.

And departures were up almost $1.7 million year-over-year. The three big polls in terms of demand are shown on the right-hand side. That's North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and then the growth in demand is shown in blue on the left hand side. So in the U.S., 3.4% growth, Europe surprisingly 8.8% growth, and finally in Asia-Pacific almost 10% growth. So really this is a very strong commercial market across the board. And it's really fueled by their largest variable cost which is fuel. If fuel stays where it is for an airline that is the single largest variable cost of the airline which means it gives them lots of opportunity to invest as well as to have a little bit more flexibility on pricing to drive demand, and they are doing it.

For us, we have a really great future in commercial engines where through the big piece of our commercial NPI reinvestment for the last decade we've been renewing this fleet. LEAP is now in service at Airbus as well as at Boeing and its in the air at COMAC on the C919. We’ve 15 customers of the Airbus A320neo's and 5 customers in the 737 side. We’ve been ranked number one in residual value. We are marketing potential and investor appeal with LEAP. By all metrics we're very happy with entering the service. We’ve a big ramp ahead of us and we're working our tail off to make sure we can handle that.

Bottom line on this portfolio is think of growth up to 39,000 installed base just commercially by the end of this decade. 13,000 units, about $33 billion in the backlog as we talk. GNX is -- it's a market leader in its segment as well and doing very well. And of course the G9X, which is a replacement on the 777x will be in flight test with that engine hopefully December of this year and getting ready for revenue service in 2020.

If you look at the Services business, 39,000 engines in service by 2020. This is an incredibly strong portfolio. Of those 33,000 engines that are now in service, I think about 63% of them have less than or equal to their first shop visit, which is where the services revenue comes in. To give you a perspective on CFM56, which is being replaced by LEAP, the largest production year on CFM56 was 2016. We had 1,600 CFMs go out. We’ve 1,400 CFMs going out this year.

On that franchise, on the CFM56 for the Airbus and Boeing airplane, almost 80% of CFMs have less than or equal to one shop visit. So this is a very strong, very robust long-term franchise for us and it fuels our investments in the rest of this business and allows us to go through this transition we're going through on the commercial portfolio and maintain our margin rates, to be very honest. Commercial departures, two out of every three departures are CFM for GE, and the total shop visits should be up to 5,600 by the end of the decade as well as estimated.

Avionics, great portfolio, very happy with this portfolio. In May 5, we flew on the COMAC C919, the majority of that cockpit is the Aviage joint venture, which is us and our avionics partner AVIC in China. Really good positioning on some key programs and just very proud of this and I know you will have questions about what does the Rockwell merger mean to us. We are more than happy to answer those, but the bottom line for us is we are very happy with the positioning of this portfolio. We have lots of optionality and growth, and we're looking at this as a growth platform in the future.

Digital, you hear a lot about digital. I just want to give you a little perspective from the aerospace business. Think about services where we can now subdivide a total fleet, understand what the real severity of its operation is depending on where its flying, and customize its entire maintenance package depending on what we think. It's just like healthcare.

We literally can look at the health of every single tail number, every single serial number, and we can customize the maintenance program associated with each engine specifically. We call it a Digital Twin, which is using the data to literally define the operational characteristics of every engine in the fleet and using that to determine what timing a certain engine needs to come off wing and how do we avoid disruptions and improve the operation to customer.

Using Digital at Emirates alone, we’ve given them back 12 incremental days of utilization in their fleet just in this year. Nothing about that, that's free. That’s just 12 days in which the airplanes are now available than they were last year simply because we can optimize around Digital.

Now we’re doing the same thing with the supply chain creating, if you will, a data like that allows us to look at inventory track anywhere in the system within the 83 plants we have, and really understand how to optimize our delivery performance for cash flow and inventory, especially with this ramp in LEAP, this is critical to us as we move forward and our engineering productivity is extraordinary right now when you look at the amount of data available to an engineer at their desk from the fleet all the way to the operational manufacturing of their parts. They can sit at their desk and that they can look at yields in a shop, they can look at performance in the field, they have a cradle-to-grave set of metrics that allow them to be completely value as to how their designs are working and what we need to do to improve them. So we’re bullish on aviation digital and continue to invest in it in the future and we would like very much to become the proof points for digital as we move forward to demonstrate its value beyond just a source of aviation.

On the military, look, the left-hand side shows an estimate of what the global defense CapEx spend is going to be. So think by 2020 $570 billion of CapEx spent in the military. Right-hand side shows what we think our sales growth is going to be forecasted through 2025. This portfolio grows at about 5% per year. But there will be inflection point somewhere around 2020 where that growth could be as high as 9% in the first half of the next decade. So again, we're very bullish on military going forward and here's the reason for it.

The core, which is the engines we already have had an incredible amount of opportunity for new applications, whether it would be the USAF Trainer on the 404, there is 5 applications in India, the KF-X in Korea, the Gripen E in Sweden or whether it would be the new Indigenous Fighter in Turkey. We also are taking all the technologies that we’ve just invested in the commercial and we're moving them into our existing platforms in the military. So big opportunity for upgrades on the Black Hawk and Apache, as well as the Seahawk. On the CPAP, the KC-135, on the B1Bs as well as the Super Growler and Hornet.

And then, finally we’re working very hard with the military on the next generation of propulsion, which includes the replacement for our big T700 franchise. We were just given our first contract this year. Advanced Combat, we are under contract for a $1 billion to develop that engine, as well as the heavy lift helicopter on the CH-53K which we are now in production on. So, whether it would be taking the engines we have and finding new applications in a global environment, whether it would be taking the technologies and inserting them into the existing installed base for us to create more value or whether it would be defining science and technology programs for the future, we feel very good with the way that this military portfolio is balanced.

Last year -- this year alone we have run the highest compression ratio and the highest operating temperatures in the history of a jet engine in our military portfolio in advanced technology. So we are very proud of where we're standing here. So, this is the closure. Well, for me this is a business that is founded on the responsibility to both invest in the future and deliver in the present. Growth has been unprecedented in this business, 8% revenue per year for the last 10 years on a CAGR basis. Good installed base, terrific services backlog.

We differentiate ourselves with technology. We know that customers are looking for the best technology both in terms of durability as well as fuel burn, and in terms of utilization of the equipment which is really important especially in a narrow body. How many hours a day these airplanes are in-flight with people in the seats is incredibly important for the customers value proposition. So it's an important point for us and we’re making investments across the product portfolio with two big growth platforms in Digital and Additive, and make sure we maintain a very competitive cost structure.

So with that, Nigel, I hope I didn’t take too much time.

Nigel Coe

No, so [multiple speakers].

David Joyce

Okay.

Nigel Coe

So we’ve got 16 minutes for questions. The room is packed. So I’m sure it's going to be one or two questions from the audience. But let me kick it off with a couple and you mentioned 5% CAGR in shop visits through 2020. Does that look pretty linear over that timeframe? Or would you expect to have more growth in the next couple of years, or it's a [indiscernible] step?

David Joyce

No, it's pretty linear. The install base is -- I would say it's relatively linear. Yes, it is not exact, but there is not going to be a huge inflection point at the end of '18, for '19 and '20 to go through the roof like a hockey stick. So it would be more linear inflection than that.

Nigel Coe

Okay. So obviously [indiscernible] has been growing, commercial [indiscernible] has been growing mid teens double-digits now for three years or so.

David Joyce

Yes.

Nigel Coe

But should we expect that maybe just to direct to maybe high single-digits [indiscernible]?

David Joyce

I think high single-digits. If you look at the first half of this year in the spare parts rate, you can be really enamored with the numbers. But really it's because it had a real easy comp -- I mean, if you look at the first half of '16, it was pretty low. And so the comp on a half year basis between '17 and '16 looks like about 19%. But if you look at the second half of '16, where it pick back up and compare what will be for total year, you should think of high single digits on a year-over-year basis, '16 to '17.

Nigel Coe

Okay. That’s helpful.

David Joyce

Yes.

Nigel Coe

And then yesterday we had the Boeing CEO on stage and he raised 787 production targets to 14 per month. That surprised [indiscernible] in the room, but was that surprise to you and are you able to ramp up to that level?

David Joyce

Yes, we are. We are leader in share right now on win rate on the 787, the GNX is working really well. Very close contact with Boeing on all of their production plans, both in terms of 737 MAX, as well as the 78, including the bridge in transition of the 777x. So those conversations are hourly, we don’t have daily. So we're lockstep with Boeing and we can certainly support that …

Nigel Coe

Yes.

David Joyce

… and we look forward to having an opportunity to compete to put more GEnxes in the fleets.

Nigel Coe

And the biggest surprise for me from your [indiscernible] which was the outlook for military in the next decade, which is pretty spectacular. I think they called the military to basically double over that timeframe. When do you think you will see the inflection point in the business?

David Joyce

Yes, I think it's after 2020. And the reason I say that is we’ve two really big science and technology programs that are in competition right now. One of them is on the next-generation helicopter engine. So the equipment of the CFM franchise in the military is the T700, which powers the Apaches and the Black Hawks. And that engine is being competed for a replacement. That replacement contract will be rewarded and production will begin early in the next decade. So you won't see a massive inflection until then relative to that science and technology program. The second one is there is Gen6 combat engine, which is something we’ve been working on for quite some time. Quite frankly, we were working on it before the second engine program in a Joint Strike fighter and we double down with on that right after the second engine and it went away. We are very excited about that technology. It brings an incredible amount of capability. And not only are we excited, the customer, the Department of Defense in all segments is very excited about the technology. So we’ve a $1 billion contract we are working on right now. That again is something that you're talking 2020 and beyond. What you’re going to see between now and 2020 is really growth in international, as well as re-stacking in the domestic fleets. So, a lot of readiness dialogue on fleets here in the United States and so that spare parts spare engines making sure overhauls get done etcetera, you'll see that as the business moving forward and then you will see a lot of military applications like I said. Core engines like the 404 and the 414 and the F10, they’re getting brand new applications, brand new lives with overseas opportunities and then pushing upgrades and then also we’ve got such great technology from the commercial business that is completely available for the military business to create more value for the customers. So moving those 700 to 700 -- I think we’ve 700 plus engineers now and we think about another 600 over the next two years that are going to move into that military space. These are bright people that have been working on the commercial landscape for us for in some cases decades. So they’re highly trained, highly skilled engineering talent that now makes themselves available both for the science and technology programs as well as introduction of upgrades in those fleets.

Nigel Coe

Okay.

David Joyce

We really do believe that the key to a core of a business like this is to have that core of technology leadership that finds its applications depending on where the market is, right. So if applications have been inside the commercial markets, is the GEnx, through LEAP, through Passport, through the HondaJet, through the advanced turboprop, we’ve gone -- we’ve just moved and really had an opportunity to take that technology and infuse it. Now that technology is going to migrate itself over into the military world. And so, when you hear this dialogue about GE talking about the GE Store, think about the payback on the investment of those kind of technologies and those folks that we have available to make that investment in the commercial world, use it many times in the commercial world and then move it into the military world. It's a great investment.

Nigel Coe

I will take one more question and then we will take questions from the audience. LEAP --obviously LEAP, you’ve got a extraordinary ramp up over the next three years up to 2,000 engines from a standard install basically. Maybe just talk about the challenges of that ramp -- doubling the production rates, next year. And then, maybe second, you touch on as well, how the LEAP is performing in the field, the 1A and the 1B business plans?

David Joyce

Well, starting with the ramp up, its -- we’ve been very, very open. This is a ramp that goes from 500 engines this year to 1,200 engines next year to 1,900 engines the year after and you know it could be as high as 22 engines by 2020. I mean, that’s the speed of this ramp up. At the same time, the CFM engine which is replacing is quite frankly becoming popular. So we actually are slowing down the reduction, if you will, of the existing CFM product as we're being asked to create capacity to do more classic CFMs in addition to handling the LEAP rate. And it's a big challenge and it's not something that we didn’t know was coming, right. So we’ve been planning for this for the better part of six years. And we do a couple of things. Number one, we've got redundant suppliers on 90% of all the hardware in the engine. And that isn't by accident. We've essentially created supply chain that is completely redundant of each other. We then put on each one of those suppliers a mandate that they have to be able to run it 2x the rate that their production is at in the event for any reason at all, we need them to search. And so, it's just -- there is nothing magical about it, its blocking and tackling. It's designing your supply chain to be able to handle the ramp and handle the consequences if we need them if somebody not being able to. The best example of that is we had an issue with the low pressure turbine as you know on the 1B where we had about 30 engines where we found that we had a quality issue with this with the forging supplier. And we were able to recover from that in a remarkably fast time, because we had two other sources for the same forgings. And if we couldn’t immediately turn the switch and get those to ramp up to handle the capacity of the one that we had the quality problem [indiscernible] fixed, we could have created a real issue in the field and did. So we are very happy in a weird way that we were able to test ourselves on that, but the ramp rate is -- its daunting. I’m not going to kid you. For us, I think we’re ready. We are ready as we ever have been. We force the entire system to run at the rate six months before we implement it. So we do, it's called rate break, which means six months before we are ready to go to a new rate, everybody runs there, and then we can find the weak links, and we’ve got five months to fix them. And that’s been a great exercise for us. So we really start to understand the robustness of the supply chain as well. And so, I would tell you we're more ready for this rate than we’ve ever been for anything in GE. Now that being said, I'd be kidding if I didn't tell you, there is still going to be a tremendous challenge for us and we hope we plan on making it successfully. The beauty is the demand for the airplane and the engines, we're being asked actually do more, so there comes a point we're doing as much as we possibly can with the P&E investment that we can make as well as the rest of the supply chain. But I will tell you, demand is higher and higher for those engines every day.

Nigel Coe

Okay.

David Joyce

And then, in terms of performance, I would tell you that in Service we're thrilled with the performance of both of 1A and 1B. Putting a new engine in revenue service on a narrow body is a daunting task, if that customer is to fly this thing. We’ve one customer that flying the engine 13 cycles a day, 13 takeoffs and landings every day as an average, and that's a pretty robust cycle on the engine. That brings it out pretty darn well. And all things considered, we're having our fair share of growing pains with field support here and there, but I feel very comfortable that we're on top of it.

Nigel Coe

Okay.

David Joyce

I like the way its performing.

Nigel Coe

And is the 1A versus 1B performance materially different?

David Joyce

No. No, not all. I think both of them are hitting their numbers relative to what they required to do. They’re different engines. One is small than the other, because one airplane is smaller than the other. So they’re optimized around their platforms and I think from that point of view they’re performing very well with their airplanes.

Nigel Coe

Okay, good. Okay, questions. Any hand in the air? One here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So, you have alluded in your prepared remarks, obviously we are going through a bit of a transition in the Avionics side of the business. Could you talk about how you think you’re positioned to compete kind of as the TJX [ph] and Collins comes together? And yes, your positioning in that market. Thanks.

David Joyce

So, more comment on the same, yes. So look, the Rockwell Collins UTC deal, same competitors, same products, yesterday as it is today for Rockwell and for UTC. So our position in terms of the market is the same. Our ability to compete going forward is really going to be a demonstration of the technology either we can in the marketplace and we feel really good about that. That chart I showed, if you add up those opportunities that we’ve won on the bottom, it's over $6 billion of business. Our JV with Aviage puts us in a premier position in the future for anything that happens and it also gives us a low-cost position that we’re very proud of as well. So I like our position in Avionics, I like the size of the business, I like the differentiation in technology. We brought a lot of first to this market. We disrupted a lot of the traditional suppliers by using an open-source design style, and we will continue to work it and we will be a very active competitor for the new UTC Rockwell.

Nigel Coe

Is there any synergy by being an engine supplier on an avionics supplier?

David Joyce

Yes, I think there is a little bit. We see it in optimizing the power -- its called the power management of the engine with the airplane. We do a lot more of that in the military world than we do in the commercial space right now. There are some regulatory limitations. The DFA wants the pilot to have a lot more control. But we do certainly see optimizations occurring between, what we call the power management of the engine and that means when you throw the throttle you get a certain amount of thrust and understanding exactly what regime of flight the airplanes in, so that we can optimize that to ensure responsive fuel bar. It's getting a little wonky, but sorry about that.

Nigel Coe

We love wonky. You [indiscernible] margins to be pretty flat this year. I think you had -- I anchor my model here, but I think you had expansion in the first half of the year. So it seems like some pressure in the second half of the year, despite the fact that R&D is coming down about a point this year. So maybe just talk about some of the pressures in the margin?

David Joyce

Sure. So, look, I think the dynamic of the business, if we articulate this before, but I want to make sure it's clear. Think about the business that has this incredibly robust services franchise, which I’ve shown you and it is a powerfully robust franchise, which fuels our ability to do this transition to LEAP. Now you imagine, we’re coming down a cost curve 100 miles an hour on LEAP right now. We certainly aren't at a time compared to where we were on CFM, right. So every time we trade a CFM for a LEAP, it's a negative. Let’s just be honest about it. So we're transitioning to this big ramp on LEAP. We are running down this cost curve on LEAP as fast as we can to make sure we are on our business plan. And what’s paying for that is two things, the fact that we are over the mountain on NPI, and that we have such a strong services franchise, right. So those can actually work very well together in concert to allow. In fact, I would argue it's only a company like GE Aviation with its great of a services franchise that could completely revamp its commercial portfolio for the next decade and hold its margin rate while its revenue growth. I mean, it's a -- we're pretty happy.

Nigel Coe

Yes, yes.

David Joyce

Honestly.

Nigel Coe

You mentioned you’re cutting down this cost curve on LEAP pretty -- 100 miles an hour. I think you being out in the public saying that you think you can keep margin rates pretty flat as you go through the ramp into '18. I understand there is some account of changes that will obviously changes the map a little bit on margin rate. But do you still see a flat margin rate in apples-to-apples basis?

David Joyce

On an apples-to-apples basis, yes. And that’s with the GEN -- the GE9X. Now remember what’s going to happen is we’re over the ramp, but we still have the 9X to do, which goes in the service in 2020 and we’ve the advanced turboprop that we’re working on, which is the first new turboprop in the marketplace for the last 25 to 30 years. So those programs are built into that NPI portfolio at the same time we are going to be able to hold on an apples-to-apples basis of flat rate. So we are still investing, at the same time that we’re delivering in the next-generation. And the 9X will do that, we will then have contemporize, if you will, on narrow body products, our 787, medium sized wide body, and then our big wide body on the 777x, we will all be contemporized for the next 25, 30 years.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Two more questions for me and then we will wrap it up. Before any change on R&D in 2017, how much further runway is there on [indiscernible]? How much more runway is there on R&D going forward?

David Joyce

Yes, based on what -- I’m sorry, on foreign exchange?

Nigel Coe

No, R&D?

David Joyce

R&D. I think that what you’re going to see for us over the next, which I’m really again thrilled with is, you’re going to see the transition of great resources in R&D going from company funded to customer funded. So as the military picks up and its funding on these programs that I told you about, we’re transitioning, so our company funded R&D starts to move down. Our customer funded R&D starts to go up. That’s the transition you will see over the next two years. And I will say there is still productivity for us on both. Digital is teaching us how to become much more productive, if you will. And then, the other new thing is we’re taking technologies that were already up the learning curve on. So look at additive or ceramic metrics composites, we spend a lot of money on CMCs getting them inside and additive getting an inside LEAP. We are now taking the ceramic metrics composite technologies and applying it to the 9X. The cost to apply to the 9X compared to what it was the cost to buy the LEAP is about half, right. Similarly, when we did the 1A engine for Airbus, and you look at the cost to do the 1B engine for Boeing, there is probably a 30% reduction in the absolute engineering cost to do it the second time just because we’ve already done it once for the Airbus application, right. All of that productivity is built into the numbers.

Nigel Coe

So. Would it be fair to say that E&D can come down to maybe three?

David Joyce

No, I don’t think so. I think it will -- I will tell you the best -- the way we’re planning it as you should look at research and development in '18, '19, and '20 on a percent basis of being flat to slightly down, okay. So that we can do the advanced turboprop and the 9X inside that portfolio, right compared to '17.

Nigel Coe

And then just final one, now if you go through this astronomical ramp up on LEAP, what’s the [indiscernible] for cash flow from aviation? Are we building [ph] pressure on cash flow or do you see some value …?

David Joyce

You know, I think we’re above the company average on cash flow. We returned very well. The services portfolio is a good cash generator for us. And again, that helps in many ways to offset the NPI. So I would say that for us, the biggest challenge on cash flow is inventory during the ramp. I think it's one way to make a ramp is just put inventory and then make sure you don’t have a problem, right. So it's challenging using digital your entire supply chain to be as lean as it can be at the same time it doesn’t miss a fulfillment delivery, right. And that's -- that is where the cash battle for this business is going to be over the next three years. It's going to be synonymous with the ramp challenge.

Nigel Coe

Right. Unfortunately we are out of time. So, I guess, we will just end there. Thanks David. That was great.

David Joyce

Oh, yes. Thank you. Thanks everyone.

