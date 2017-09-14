Teva Looks to Hit Insys Where It Hurts

By Parke Shall

Insys (INSY) is now battling what could be its biggest threat and a challenge that may have profoundly negative consequences for the company going forward. INSY derives a majority of its cash flow from one controversial drug and, according to a Bloomberg report across the wires last night, they are now on their heels trying to defend that drug against Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), who is apparently seeking to create a generic equivalent that could have profoundly negative consequences for INSY.



INSY is a company that we have long been critical of, ever since the company ran into profoundly severe legal consequences for selling and peddling its opioid spray, Subsys, in an illegal manner.



As a result of the legal consequences that the company has faced, we had written a series of articles that were critical of the company and were based around the concept that INSY is, from a cash flow perspective, a "one trick pony". Further, the "one trick" that the company has left, which is continuing to sell Subsys to generate cash, looks like it may be running on borrowed time. Now, with it becoming evident that TEVA wants to compete with INSY, we are more certain than we would usually be regarding a generic that Teva's drug could have a profound impact. We wanted to explain why we believe this.

First, here is what came across the Bloomberg terminal yesterday afternoon (public link not yet available, but complaint available on PACER):

Insys Sues Teva to Block Generic of Subsys Cancer-Pain Drug (Bloomberg) -- Teva’s proposed generic version of the drug would infringe eight patents, Insys said in complaint filed in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware.

Insys seeks court order to block regulatory approval of Teva’s copy until patents expire

Six patents expire in 2027; two end in 2030: FDA Orange book

Subsys, a fentanyl sublingual spray, generated $242.3m in sales in 2016: Bloomberg

NOTE: Insys agreed to pay $4.45m last month to settle claims over its marketing of the opioid drug

The reason this is important is because a potential generic to Subsys would essentially be a crushing blow to the little cash flow stream that INSY has left.

INSY Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

For months, we have been arguing that the company was going to see its cash flow stream decline regardless due to the negative headlines surrounding the opioid crisis and more specifically fentanyl that have been going around in the news over the last year. The veracity of these criticisms only seems to be getting stronger as the media is helping the nation continue to realize that there is a nationwide opioid problem that needs to be addressed promptly.



That, on its own, was more than enough for us to be worried about the future of INSY, given that their main cash generating drug is Subsys and that their pipeline does not have any immediate cash generation prospects.



We have also brought up in the past that Subsys prescriptions may decline as doctors look to do a few things:

First, they would look to only prescribe the drug when absolutely needed, given that much of the controversy around the drug was that it was being prescribed off label; Second, they would be more mindful of prescribing anything with the INSY brand, given the scrutiny the company has been under; and Third, they would fear for prescribing the drug, given that many of the doctors involved in the original Subsys scandal have faced legal ramifications already.

Don't get us wrong, we are sure that there is a small population of individuals for whom the drug is beneficial. After all, the drug was only originally intended to be prescribed for cancer patients in extreme pain. INSY's problem with that, from a business standpoint, was that a small group of individuals are incapable of helping the company generate robust sales and cash. The small remaining patients are what we thought Subsys would eventually revert back to, dealing a crushing blow to the company's cash flow generation.



But now things have gotten profoundly worse for the company.



If TEVA is allowed to introduce a generic to the market, even that small group of cancer patients who desperately need the drug are in jeopardy as potential sales for INSY. A generic from TEVA would give doctors several reasons to prescribe it over prescribing Subsys:

First, it would cost less;

Second, it would allow doctors to prescribe the same medicine without involving themselves with the INSY brand; and

Third, it would still allow doctors to get this small patient group a drug that they need, when they desperately need it.

If you were a doctor prescribing fentanyl spray, there is little reason to go with INSY's product, should TEVA's make its way onto the market. As you can see from the Bloomberg report above, INSY is trying to block this generic until 2027, when its patents start to wear off. But we still think this is a lose/lose scenario for INSY.



In a scenario where a generic is not approved, INSY should still see significant attrition in the use of Subsys for the reasons we described above. In that case, we expect what we have always expected, which is a slow decline in the company's cash flow stream that will whittle away at the company's stock price even further. In a worst-case scenario, TEVA is allowed to introduce a generic competitor to the drug and the process speeds up significantly, causing INSY stock to likely fall in much quicker fashion.



Regardless, as we have said in the past, we don't believe there is a good enough reason to be in INSY stock right now. The company has no immediate future cash generation prospects outside of Subsys and its cash flow stream is in jeopardy. The only question is whether it will be a slow decline, or one sped up with the help of TEVA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.