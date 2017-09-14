Energy Stocks Make Big Technical Breakout As Bitcoin Sells Off, Coincidence?

Welcome to the coincidence edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Energy stocks (XLE, XOP) are the most hated in the stock market year-to-date. Proof? It's the worst performing S&P 500 sector by a wide margin.

This week saw some unusual market activities surrounding a broad spectrum of assets from currencies, bonds, commodities and the market's new favorite, cryptocurrencies.

On Tuesday, September 12, JP Morgan's (JPM) legendary CEO, Jamie Dimon, calls Bitcoin a "fraud." This of course made headlines everywhere when such a prominent figure and widely respected banking executive made such a controversial call on one of market's beloved "new" asset classes.

This news of course followed Beijing's controversial move to shut-down the country's bitcoin exchanges on Monday. WSJ wrote here:

If bitcoin is an outlaw in the world of currencies, China has until recently been its Wild West. Perhaps no longer. Chinese regulators are planning to shut down the country’s once hugely popular bitcoin exchanges, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The news should send a chill through the cryptocurrency world. Sure, China doesn’t dominate bitcoin activity quite as much as it used to. At the start of this year, Chinese exchanges accounted for more than 90% of bitcoin trading globally. Trading volumes have fallen off a cliff since Beijing forced exchanges to adhere to anti-money-laundering rules and introduce trading fees. Still, these exchanges host nearly a third of global bitcoin trading.

(Jacky Wong, is one of our favorite WSJ journalists by the way. Best Asia reporter, in our opinion.)

"Coin"cidentally, Bitcoin along with other cryptocurrencies took a hit falling 13.22% today.

Source: Coindesk

This is an interesting market move to us, because it coincided with another pretty important technical move in the market: the hated, the dreaded, and the worst performing sector - energy stocks.

Since the beginning of 2017, the S&P oil and gas producer ETF relative to the S&P 500 never made it past the "psychological" 50-day moving average. In fact, it never passed it once, until of course - this week.

Another interesting one is the XOP relative to technology stocks (QQQ), which you guessed it, just saw the same technical breakout.

So, it begs the question, what's going on in the market?

We think this chart might be of interest to you.

Here's technology stocks relative to energy overlapped with the infamous Bitcoin ETF (OTCQX:GBTC)*.

*(Yes, we know GBTC is overvalued on NAV basis.)

Interesting to see both sell-off at the same time. Coincidence? We don't think so.

Hated to loved... eventually, and why the narrative always changes...

Markets, as the legendary Benjamin Graham said, move like a voting machine in the short-run. The flavor of the month gets picked or thrown out in favor of another. The swamp of investment bank analysts pitch buy, sell and hold ratings based not on fundamental analysis, but the flavor of the month.

In our weekly flagship reports, we've highlighted repeatedly the craze taking over the market. Companies like Zion Oil and Gas (ZN) even has a market cap befuddles us, let alone over $100 million! The market in the short-term will be influenced by the collective voting dollars of individuals, and flavor of the month ideas can turn into an enduring trend that makes even the rational investor insane.

A good example is the complacency from sellside on the shale oil growth story. Over the course of 2017, we have written repeatedly about the delusion of the shale oil production growth story. As more and more data comes in, people are starting to realize that maybe shale isn't what it's all set out to be. EIA's latest 914 report highlighted just how dismal US oil production was for the first 6-months of 2017, and more data will only illustrate our analysis with more concrete evidence. See chart below:

We think the hated will one day be loved, but the market needs to get heart-broken first. Whether that's Bitcoin selling off more, or technology stocks decline from high P/E multiples, we don't know the tipping point. But for investors, when the hysteria becomes so obvious, it begs to ask the question: is the crowd really right here?

