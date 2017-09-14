When A 'Fire' Becomes A 'Seismic Conflagration'

Oh, and also because The New York Times has now picked up on the very same feedback loops I've been discussing for a year.

But rather because the headlines are still coming from the Korean peninsula, and the algos are still trading those headlines.

It's time to revisit the "doom loop" and not because I said so.

U.S. investors woke up on Thursday to more shrieking from North Korea, and while that was expected in light of the new sanctions, today's soundbites from Pyongyang were even more over-the-top than usual.

Specifically, North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency offered this "assessment" regarding the relative merits of Japan's existence as a place on the map:

Japan is no longer needed to exist near us. The four islands of the archipelago should be sunken into the sea by the nuclear bomb of Juche.

As funny as that most assuredly is in terms of sheer audacity and bombast, USDJPY wasn't amused, and neither were Japanese equities, which snapped a three-day win streak. Here's a chart that includes the actual Bloomberg headline (and I emphasize "actual" there just to underscore how absurd this situation has become):

I wanted to use that little anecdote as an introduction here because I have a feeling there's going to be a palpable sense of incredulity among retail investors during the next downturn if the tipping point for risk assets ends up coinciding with an exogenous shock that policymakers aren't able to completely offset with assurances, dovish banter, and asset purchases.

There's some truth to the idea that attempting to price in wars (e.g. North Korea), policy machinations (e.g. partisan bickering inside the Beltway), and diplomatic feuds (e.g. the ongoing spat between Doha and Riyadh) ahead of time is a fool's errand.

On the other hand, the real "fool" is the trader/money manager who tries to make sense of the investment landscape without incorporating geopolitics into their decision calculus. Geopolitics and markets are inextricably linked - perhaps more now than ever due to the epochal political shifts taking place in a world where markets are increasingly linked and interdependent.

That last bolded bit is important. Spillover risks are arguably higher than they've ever been, and the risk of a domino effect is multiplied by the presence of headline-scanning algos, and the fact that any large moves can change the calculus for central banks.

Consider a scenario like that which played out on September 6 when, at roughly 5:40 A.M., the machines mistook a tweet from the British Geological Survey about North Korea's latest nuclear test as a new event. Here's the tweet:

Human beings would immediately know that tweet was in reference to the September 3 test because carbon-based traders would recognize the 6.3 number. But the robots didn't make the connection. Here was the result:

More than a few Twitter users recognized the magnitude (no pun intended) of what had just happened. Here are two examples:

The mistake "corrected" itself, but the problem here is that by virtue of the feedback loops embedded in markets, this kind of thing could spiral out of control with disastrous consequences. And, there is nothing - I repeat nothing - hyperbolic about that.

It is entirely possible that a knee-jerk reaction like that shown above could tip dominos if it's not immediately clear to everyone that something erroneous has occurred. For instance, if something like what you see above were to unfold when U.S. markets are open and trigger a sudden spike in the VIX (VXX), the feedback loops created by the rampant proliferation of VIX ETPs could cause a chain reaction. Remember, because the starting point is so low, even a nominally small VIX spike has the potential to wipe out holders of short VIX products (XIV) as those ETPs are forced to panic-buy futs into said spike.

Consider these excerpts from a new piece in The New York Times who spoke to Artemis Capital's Christopher Cole:

“The fact that everyone has been incentivized to be short volatility has set up this reflexive stability — a false peace,” he said. “But if we have some sort of shock to the system, all these self-reflexive elements reverse in the other direction and become destabilizing as opposed to stabilizing.” At the moment, Mr. Cole calculates that as much as $1.5 trillion in investor money is betting the markets will remain as they more or less have been since 2009: volatility free. This sum, he says, includes about $60 billion in funds that are explicitly short volatility in its many forms. The bulk of this amount is in funds that deploy strategies where volatility is a critical input for allocating exposure to the stock market. So the lower volatility is, the more these funds load up on stocks. Piling on to the low volatility trade have been corporations, which this year may buy back close to $1 trillion worth of stock, analysts estimate. In 1987, portfolio insurance transformed a market decline into a historic rout when computer driven programs sold stock market futures into a panicked marketplace absent of willing buyers. Mr. Cole says this $1.5 trillion in short volatility money can play a similar role today if the fear gauge index spikes sharply. All of a sudden VIX sellers will become VIX buyers, which will send the index soaring and stocks plummeting. As he sees it, the formulaic strategies that sold stock market futures into a falling market in 1987 and the short volatility money of today are akin to barrels of petroleum that can turn a mere fire into a seismic conflagration.

That's the same feedback loop I've been discussing for a year. The VIX spikes, the volatility sellers become volatility buyers thus exacerbating the spike, and systematic strats that have levered up on the assumption that volatility will remain suppressed are forced to deleverage into a falling market. Here's what that risk looks like via Deutsche Bank's "doom loop" dashboard (this is about a month old, but it illustrates what Cole is talking about):

To be clear, that is becoming less a "worst case scenario" and more a "probably going to happen at some point" type of deal. In fact, it was almost triggered in early August (more here).

Again, before you go suggesting this is far-fetched, note that this entire setup has now become so ubiquitous that The New York Times is talking about it.

And see, here's the thing, in the past, it hasn't been necessary to call the top in order to get out intact because the 7% run-up that occurs at the tail end of a bull market ends up offsetting the 6% decline that occurs during the first three months of a downturn. As Goldman puts it, "selling after the first three months of the market peak would, on average, put an investor in the same position as one who sold equities three months before the peak":

(Source: Goldman)

But everything discussed above has the potential to accelerate the initial move lower in a big way, effectively making it impossible to get out unscathed.

Fair warning.

