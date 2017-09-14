Google's CPC Is Declining Rapidly - Should You Worry?



Thesis



In 2Q17, the Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) cost-per-click – how much it earns per ad - declined 23% on a year over year basis. Any other company showing a 23% decrease in its selling price would likely be considered a troubled business. When it comes to GOOG, I’d like to argue that this development, while obviously not favorable, cannot be considered a long-term secular headwind.



Is the decline in CPC worrisome?

To explain why we have to take a look at another component of the industry. Consumers are increasingly moving away from traditional media as they consume more and more online media. Most notably, this shift is not only occurring on an industry basis but also on a hardware basis. More and more consumers consume media on a mobile device. Personally, I can relate to this development. Typically, I only use my computer for work. All my entertainment and hobby related online activities are done on my mobile phone which I sometimes connect to my TV. A TV which, by the way, doesn’t have any cable as I do not really consume traditional media.



Advertisers follow consumers so the obvious effect here is that more ad dollars are being spent online than on traditional media. While my personal story might seem anecdotal, it isn’t as internet ad spending is set to surpass TV ad spending for the first time in history this year. Still, around 30% of ad spending is still done on TV which means that the industry size of online ad marketing still has a lot of room for growth.



I believe that TV still has at least a decade or maybe two to live as older generations tend not to adapt to shifting trends. It is likely that this generation will be the bulk of TV ad spending in the upcoming years. Eventually, the “new” older generation will be that of online presence and activity.



This isn’t all favorable for Alphabet as most of the growth in online ad spending is in the social media segment. GOOG’s presence in social media is limited to YouTube. Still, the net effect here is that more advertisers will be spending money online. As online advertising platforms are able to sell more ads, the selling price for the ads become less relevant.



This is supported by the fact that aggregate paid clicks were up 52% on a year over year basis. Of course, it is very natural to wonder when declining cost-per-clicks will outpace industry growth. The question is reasonable since the industry will eventually mature. After industries mature, they don’t tend to grow much beyond GDP growth. This would be troublesome if cost-per-clicks were to keep declining at a similar pace while the industry is mature.



The fact of the matter is that cost-per-clicks are declining rapidly precisely because the industry is not mature yet. Eventually, this too will stabilize, particularly since GOOG, together with Facebook, own more than 50% of the worldwide ad revenue and more than 60% of the US market.



Since these companies also are the fastest-growing ones on a dollar-basis, we can only expect this number to continue to increase absent any disrupting force like new technology or better and more popular platforms. According to that same article, no other online advertising platform owns more than 5% of the market.



Clearly, as market share continues to grow, GOOG’s pricing power will continue to increase. Thus, worrying about never ending cost-per-click decline and industry growth eventually coming to a halt is a needless exercise.



Diversifying



Those who continue to be uneasy about this development can take solace in the fact that GOOG continues to diversify, or at least attempt to. The company is making inroads with its ARCore for Android. ARCore basically operates similarly to Snapchat filters, allowing users to superimpose virtual objects and characters on a background.



According to Bloomberg, GOOG has a plan to get ARCore to “north of 100 million phones very quickly.” GOOG’s main none advertising bets include their push to cloud. Although the current size of the segment is very unimpressive:



“Google Cloud Platform, GCP continues to experience impressive growth across products, sectors, and geographies and increasingly with large enterprise customers in regulated sectors. To be more specific about our momentum with big customers, in Q2 the number of new deals we closed worth more than $0.5 million is three times what it was last year.”



Even at a factor 3 compounded annual growth rate ((CAGR)), it would take approximately three and a half years for cloud revenues to roughly match that of the advertising business on a quarterly basis. Of course, assuming a factor 3 CAGR is stretching it at best.

Particularly since cloud platform offerings are actually very competitive businesses as any company with a semblance of a platform is now pushing towards cloud. Currently, it is very hard to guess what a realistic CAGR would be. At a 20% CAGR, it would take GOOG 20 years to replace ad revenue. However, GOOG does not need to replace ad revenue, it just makes good business sense to be less reliant on ad revenue.



I mention cloud because this segment has the most straightforward path toward growth. GOOG has many other avenues it is pursuing which are compiled under “other bets” but none of these are as concrete as their cloud platform.



Conclusion



The dwindling cost-per-click, effectively the ad selling price, will remain a trend until the industry is mature. And since GOOG will most likely dominate online ad revenue together with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), it will start to see benefits from pricing power. Currently, investors do not need to worry about the declining CPC as the high growth in ad spending more than offsets this development. In the future, GOOG will benefit on bets it is placing now. The most straightforward bet being their cloud platform.





