Plenty Of Gas Left In The Tank

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) as an investment option. To do so, I will review PFN's recent performance, unique characteristics and holdings, and current trends in the market in an attempt to determine where PFN may be headed as we move closer to the new year

First, a little about PFN. The fund's objective is to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities that are, at the time of purchase, rated CCC/Caa or below. The fund's duration will normally be in a low to intermediate range (zero to eight years), although it may be longer at any time. PFN is currently trading at $10.53/share and pays a monthly dividend of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.12%. Year to date, PFN is up around 11%, excluding dividends, giving investors a total return around 16% for the year so far. Compare this return to standard bond funds such as iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF (AGG) or Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ), which both have total returns of around 3% year to date, and PFN is clearly outperforming and compensating investors for the additional risk they are taking. Given it's above-average return, it's important to critically examine the fund to see if this strong performance is likely to continue, or if it makes sense to take the profit and move elsewhere. I am of the belief PFN will continue to trend higher, for the reasons I will outline below.

One, despite PFN's run higher, the fund still trades at a reasonable valuation, especially when compared to other Pimco closed-end funds. While the fund does currently trade at a premium to its net asset value (NAV), the premium is small, at 2.23%. To put this in perspective, 19 of the 20 closed-end funds on Pimco's website trade at premiums, half of which trade at premiums of 10% or higher. In fact, PFN has the third lowest premium, bested only by the Income Opportunity Fund (PKO), which trades at a 1.29% premium, and Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), which trades at a 3.42% discount to NAV. This tells me that PFN has room to grow, as investors are willing to bid Pimco funds up to much higher levels, and also provides a nice downside cushion should the market turn around and high-yield funds fall out of favor. In that scenario, I would expect the highest premium funds to suffer first, and the most, which makes PFN appear to be a much safer play.

Two, one of the reasons for PFN's smaller premium has to do with its increasing NAV. Over a one year period, PFN's NAV has increased from $9.54/share up to $10.30/share, representing an almost 8% increase. This is important because a rising NAV gives investors confidence in the fund's underlying holdings, and also provides support to the market price by decreasing the premium the fund trades at, all other things being equal. If this continues, the market price should continue higher as well, benefiting investors.

Three, PFN's income producing abilities have been strong. The fund currently has UNII of $.15/share. While this may seem small, that is almost a full two months worth of distributions (based on their current distribution of $.08/share) the fund has in the bank to pay investors in case current income does not meet its distribution requirements. With eight closed-end funds currently showing a negative UNII, PFN is a good company among Pimco funds.

Of course, investing in PFN is not without risk. Chief among them is if interest rates rise sooner, or at a faster pace, than markets anticipate. If this occurs, investors will probably flee riskier, high-yielding funds such as PFN for safer alternatives that are now offering more competitive yields. Additionally, of notable concern has been PFN's falling distribution coverage ratio. While its year to date ratio is strong at almost 93%, it has been dropping rapidly over the last few months. To illustrate this, notice its six month and three month distribution coverage ratios, which come in at 81.23% and 72.07%, respectively. This is definitely something to keep an eye on and, should the trend continue, give me great pause before investing in the fund. However, PFN still has positive UNII to make up for this dropping coverage, so for now this is a metric I will closely monitor, but not use as a reason to avoid the fund.

As for interest rates, the market is uncertain about how swiftly rates will rise, which should keep high-yield funds in favor for the short-term at least. While the market had started the year expecting three interest rate hikes, as we move in to Q4 only two have occurred. And the possibility of a Fed rate hike in December now stands at only 51%, according to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements. Importantly, sentiment that the hike will occur in December has picked up recently, for when this week started (9/11), the market was predicting only a 31% chance of a December rate hike. However, if a rate hike does occur or guidance turns more hawkish, PFN is in a better position than other funds to weather the storm. Aside from its lower than average premium, PFN also uses less leverage than many other Pimco funds, which will help it in a rising rate environment. A high use of leverage when rates are rising is a big risk because, when interest rates rise, the longer-term securities in the fund will fall in value, and the leveraging used may magnify the drop and corresponding losses. PFN has a total effective leverage of 23%, which compares to other funds such as Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), and Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI), which have leverage percentages of 43%, 45%, and 44%, respectively. I see this as a nice hedge for PFN against rising rates, when compared to other funds, so any interest rate hike induced sell-off so impact the fund less.

The bottom line is that PFN has had a very strong year and 2018 looks set to continue that trend. Even with the very real possibility of another Fed interest rate hike coming soon, rates remain at historic lows, benefiting high-yield funds. Furthermore, PFN trades at a very attractive valuation as its rising NAV over the past twelve months has kept its premium to NAV at around 2%. The fund also sports low fees, offering the fifth lowest net operating expenses compared to competing Pimco funds. All this points to a relatively safe high-yield option. With a lower premium, expenses, and use of leverage than average for a closed-end Pimco fund, I would encourage investors to take a serious look at PFN at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.