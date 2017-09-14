The Best Way To Profit From Electric Cars

(Source)

The chart above shows the estimated annual global electric vehicle sales projected out to 2030. As you can see, this space is still in its infancy, which means there's still some money to be made. The first question that needs to be asked is how. As an investor, how can I put myself in the best situation to potentially profit from this trend?

A first-level thinker answers, "Buy the car company that is going to sell the most electric vehicles by 2030."

While you could hypothetically be right and pick that car company, unless you have some superior knowledge or inside information, you're making nothing more than a guess. You don't know who is going to win this race. Will it be Tesla (TSLA)? It seems to be the consensus answer, but judging from the company's sky high valuations, the lead Elon Musk's company apparently holds in this space might already be priced in. That leaves you with the rest. Are you confident enough to pick out the future market leader in the electric vehicle space amongst GM (GM), Ford (F), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Toyota (OTCPK:TOYOF), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), etc.? I'm certainly not.

If you do guess right and invest now in the 2030 electric vehicle leader you'll most likely stand to make a lot of money, but this is no different than gambling. This leads us to the second-level thinker, who answers the same question a little differently. The second-level thinker says, "Instead of trying to guess the car company that is going to come out on top in 2030, I'm going to invest in a common element (foreshadowing) between all these car companies." This could be a widely used supplier, a necessary material, or even betting against an industry the new product may disrupt.

In this instance, I am choosing a common material and investing in Lithium. Lithium is the lightest metal on the periodic table and you 100% cannot make an electric car without it. Lithium has long been used for things such as airplane parts and laptop and cell phone batteries, but demand for the metal has soared ever since electric vehicles became the way of the future.

So the "how" is answered. The next question to ask is what. What is the best vehicle to put my money in to make my investment in lithium. Lithium is actually pretty difficult to invest in. Lithium isn’t traded on any major exchange, and doesn’t have futures contracts or swaps. One option is the Global X Lithium ETF (LIT), but if you take a look at its holdings you will see this is far from a pure Lithium play. For that reason, I'm not a huge fan.

I'm way more interested in investing directly in the producers, of which I've found two that I'm particularly interested in.

SQM data by YCharts

The first is not the one I invested in, but deserves mention. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) is an ADR that trades on the New York Stock Exchange. It is the largest in size of the potential pure plays and generates over 25% of its revenue from lithium. The issue with Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is the fact they operate in an emerging market. There are additional risks when investing in an emerging market stock.

This could work two ways. Your returns could be enhanced if emerging markets do well, but your potential returns on lithium could also be eroded if emerging markets suffer. Exposure to emerging markets is not the reason I'm making this investment, so I'm staying away from this option.

The second option, the one I invested in, is Albemarle (ALB). The company is based in the United States and has some international operations. Lithium currently makes up 25% and 40% of Albemarle's revenue and cash flow respectively, so lithium is a huge part of what they do.

I must warn you, Albemarle isn't the cheapest stock out there. It's 25 forward P/E ratio is somewhat high and a lot of money has recently flooded into the stock. Despite the valuation, I still believe this name a lot more to run for a two main reasons.

The first is of course lithium. The demand for the element continues to rise and Albemarle seems to be in a great place to capitalize on that. Just last quarter the company reported 56% year-over-year sales growth in its lithium segment. With production sites spanning the globe and lithium prices on the rise, I think it is very likely the company will succeed in achieving its 7% - 10% target revenue growth and 32% - 35% target adjusted EBITDA margins through 2021.

The second reason is the strong financial position of the company. Albemarle's revenue grew at a respectable 10% year-over-year. It's profit margin is a healthy 14%. It has a current ratio of over 2 and almost has enough cash on hand to pay off all of its long-term debt. Finally, the company also pays over a 1% dividend, so it'll pay you as you wait for the electric vehicle boom.

The electric vehicle trend is certainly not a secret, but it certainly isn't the easiest thing to profit from. Unless you want to gamble and try to guess which car company will win out, I suggest thinking second-level. That's why I recommend buying Albemarle today and holding for the long-term. Every electric car needs lithium and Albemarle is a great way to take advantage of that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.