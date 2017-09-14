Is Altria Oversold?

For the last 10 years, dividend per share has nearly doubled from $1.25 to $ 2.44. Share prices have quadrupled from $16 to $62.

For the last 10 years, Altria's volume has decreased by 35%, but product prices (excluding local taxes) have increased by 92% to allow its revenue to increase by 25%.

By K.C. Ma and Antoni Akkerman

Warren Buffett once said, "I'll tell you why I like the cigarette business. It costs a penny to make. Sell it for a dollar. It's addictive; and there's fantastic brand loyalty." On July 27, 2017, the FDA announced that it was going to take steps that to reduce nicotine levels in tobacco products to non-addicting levels. Apparently, investors seemed surprised as Altria's (NYSE: MO) shares plummeted close to 16% since the announcement. In this post, I will show that Altria's shares have been oversold.

Long-Term Risk

For Altria's investors, the dramatic price reaction may reflect a long-term risk concern. Since 2009, the FDA and organizations such as the WHO have taken active and successful measures to reduce the consumption of Tobacco products. These include the FDA obtaining authority to directly regulate the manufacturing, marketing, and distributing process of tobacco products. This has led to a decline of adult cigarette smokers from 20% of the adult population in 2009 to 15.8% in 2016. These facts may not paint a promising future for Altria, for which the total share of revenue attributable to smokable products is 78.1%. To indicate the effect of the "War on Tobacco" on Altria, the shipment volume of smokable products decreased by approximately 3 billion sticks over the year of 2016.

What Drives Atria's Stock Prices?

1. Dividend Growth

Altria has a core of loyal investors for its steadily growing dividend income. Although Altria's dividend yield has dropped from 10% to 4% in last 10 years, the decline is mainly a result of prolonged low interest rates. Furthermore, the declining dividend yield suggests additional information to explain this phenomenon. While dividend per share has nearly doubled from $1.25 to $ 2.44 a share, share prices have quadrupled from $16 to $62 (Figure 1). The difference indicates that Atria shareholders may have not only looked at the stable dividend payout. Incidentally, Altria raised its dividend payment immediately after recent the FDA's announcement.

2. Near-Absolute Pricing Power

Due to the addictive nature of the products, Altria pretty much has close-to-absolute pricing power. Even with significant secular and industry-wide declines of tobacco use and volume shipment, Altria has managed to raise cigarette prices (excluding local taxes) fast enough to grow its revenue. For the last 10 years, while the volume has decreased by -4.2% annually, Altria's product prices (dividing Altria's revenue by the volume shipment), excluding local taxes, have been increased by 6.75% a year. Altria has increased its product prices fast enough to offset the volume decline. As a result, Altria's revenue has increased 2.25% annually. In total, volume has declined 35%, price increased 92%, and revenue increased 25% over the same 10 years (Figure 2). As tobacco companies generally do not abuse their pricing power, Altria's pricing strategy is to maximize the long-term revenue growth.

No Immediate Impact

Even if the FDA policy were to happen, there is a general consensus that it could take years before any nicotine reduction rules come to fruition. "We realistically don't see major changes to nicotine levels, with any change likely to be very moderate over an extended period of time," industry analyst Bonnie Herzog of Wells Fargo Securities wrote in a note. The agency's acknowledgment of a continuum of risk in nicotine products will give Altria a significant time to develop a new smoking device like iQOS.

The real question is whether the 16% drop in Altria's share prices is justified. The impact on share prices should be assessed by the future revenue effects of nicotine control on diminishing quantity and the diminishing pricing ability on non-additive products. To justify a 16% drop in stock prices, with a price to sales ratio around 6, the long-term revenue growth rate needs to reduce by -2.67% annually. Mind you that Altria's annual revenue growth rate for the last 10 years is around 2.25%. So, if the market pricing were correct, it already priced in approximately -0.42% annual growth for Altria's revenue, combined between the product pricing decreases and volume shipped slowdown.

Let's first look at this intuitively. From Figure 1, Altria's annual revenue growth has been 2.25%, the pricing increase was 6.75%, and the quantity growth was -4.20%. While the overall prevalence of adult smoking in the United States has declined markedly, from 43% in 1964 to an estimated 18% in 2012 with comparable declines in per capita cigarette consumption (Figure below). As addiction is hard to break, the FDA's long-term "War on Tobacco" (1964) and "War on Addiction" (2009-2017) have only reduced adult smoking less than 1% a year for the last 50 years. The FDA's recent intention to enforce 2009's The Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, albeit admirable, will not realistically generate a near-term impact on reducing the quantity shipped beyond the historical downward trend. And if the addiction cannot be reduced in the short run, Altria's pricing power will not deviate from the robust upward trend.

Dividend-Based Fair Valuation

In this section, we can look at Altria's valuation more formally. Altria's stock, MO, may be one of most fitting textbook cases of valuation because it pays a stable dividend. This is because the most common definition of stock valuation is "present value of future dividends." The following demonstrates the popular "two-stage dividend growth" model:

In Equation (1), DPS1-3 is the annual dividend per share 1 to 3 years from now. "g" is the long-term normal dividend growth rate, and "k" is required rate of return or discount rate. Please don't let the mathematics distract you from appreciating its economic intuition. This approach recognizes the fact that virtually no company will pay perpetual, constant dollar dividend nor will grow its dividend at a constant growth rate. Thinking of a product life cycle, a typical company will pay dividend in two distinctive stages, a short-term high growth rate and eventually a long-term normal growth rate. For more details, please see here.

Case in point for Altria, the historical high revenue and dividend growth rate may be threaten and reduced by the "War on Addiction" in the distant future. In order to estimate the future dividend payments, I conduct a financial forecast for Atria for the next four years. I used this time period because FDA's policy statement of "continuum risk" suggests a longer timetable for the regulatory changes to restrict nicotine level. More importantly, I do not think that smokers' addiction can be controlled in the short run. The following are the key assumptions used in the pro-forma financials for next four years (Table 1).

Without being immediately affected by the FDA announcement, the revenue is assumed to grow between 2% and 5% in next few years. The growth rates are derived based on the expected price increases around 6% and volume decreases around 2.5% each year. The forecast revenue growth rates also reflect the increasing revenue share of smokeless products from current 22% to 32% four years from now. More importantly, I assume that Altria will follow the similarly stable dividend payout strategy. The dividend per share will grow from $2.56 to $3.22 and payout rate will be 77-78%. This is pretty much in line with the historical average of 78% payout rate for the last 8 years.

Conservatively Speaking

An abbreviated version of the pro forma financials is presented in Table 1. The more relevant numbers are the annual dividend growth rates around 8% which is close to the historical growth rate since 2009. Estimating the terminal value, the last term, in Equation (1) requires more careful considerations. As a conservative gesture, assuming that FDA's policy finally kicks in by 2020, Altria dividend growth rate will drop to a "normal" level. As Altria dividend growth rates have fluctuated between 8% and 10% in last 8 years. I will assume that the normal growth rate will drop to a more conservative 2.5%-3.5% range.

Combining the above estimates, I use Equation (1) to compute the corresponding fair values. In Table 2, I present Altria's current fair value based on various scenarios of discount rates and future normal dividend growth rates. Because of the defensive nature of Altria's business model and high and stable dividend payout, the required rate of return or discount rate is estimated to be between 6.5% and 8%.

Theoretically, MO's fair value may range from $54 to $140. Using the more conservative long-term dividend growth rates between 2.5% and 3.5%, the corresponding target prices (in yellow) should be between $54 and $96 with an average fair value of $73.

At the current $63 level, Altria's stock is 14% undervalued.

