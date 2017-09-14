Global Energy Trends Make Cheniere An Interesting Investment Prospect

I pointed out on many previous occasions my belief that LNG is likely to become one of the fastest-growing energy sectors in the world in the longer term. As the world moves toward a cleaner future, either out of local or global considerations, natural gas is set to play a growing global role. In order to play a global role however, there needs to be significant supply flexibility, otherwise it can be hard to commit to increasing reliance on natural gas. LNG is the only viable avenue available to providing that necessary global supply flexibility, therefore the necessary security that needs to come with the growing role that natural gas is likely to play in the global energy mix. In this regard, Cheniere (LNG) is uniquely positioned to take advantage of relatively abundant and currently cheap natural gas that can be exported at a decent profit by liquefying it and shipping it all around the world.

Cheniere set to become major LNG player

I bought Shell (RDS.A) stock in the past, in large part due to my interest in the leading role it is playing in the LNG market. I opted for Shell, as opposed to a company like Cheniere, because it was part of my strategy of buying well-established oil and gas company stocks, given that I mainly bought into the industry in late 2015, and early 2016, when I rightly expected that there will still be a lot of volatility. Cheniere was at that time still in the process of getting some minimal shipments going.

For 2016, it achieved revenues of $1.28 billion, while it had long-term debt obligations of $21.7 billion and interest expenses amounted to almost $500 million for the year. Within the context of the oil and gas market from last year, it was by no means a very secure investment in my view, given that things could have easily gone very wrong, within the context of a very uncertain future for the global energy market for the rest of this decade.

Things are no longer as uncertain today as they were last year in regards to the global oil and gas markets. While last year we were constantly being told by countless analysts that there was still a very good chance of re-visiting and even breaching the oil price lows we saw at the beginning of 2016 of under $28/barrel, we now have people calling for oil to re-visit the low $40s at worst, while in my personal view we are possibly going to see oil prices reaching $60/barrel by the end of the year. Even if it will not be for both WTI and Brent, at least for Brent, I think it is a real possibility, given that it is currently trading at just over $55/barrel.

In addition to the general improvement in the global energy markets we have seen this year, there is also the fact that Cheniere is now finally starting to see some significant revenues flowing in from its operations that are ramping up steadily. For the second quarter of this year, it realized $1.24 billion in revenues, which is as much as during all of last year. There was still a net loss of $285 million, but the size of the loss is shrinking. Ramp-up costs are still likely to keep it from recording profits for a while longer, but a combination of increasing revenues as a result of growing sales volumes, as well as the potential for favorable market conditions going forward should change that.

In regards to the favorable global market conditions, I believe that LNG is set to play a major role going forward, as a result of the world embracing natural gas as a realistic and economic clean alternative to coal in order to satisfy the growing need for electrical power. I know that wind and solar are the constant headline grabbers when it comes to the news in regards to the changing structure of our energy future, but in reality natural gas is likely to become the number one energy source at some point this century.

Source: EIA.

The EIA currently thinks that liquids will likely be the main source of global energy from now till 2040, but I personally think that natural gas has a good chance of overtaking liquids by then. It is not so much because I believe demand for liquids will be lower, although I question where a roughly 25% increase in global supply will come from, which is what the EIA seems to think will happen. I do believe that demand for liquids will be lower due to supply constraints.

I also believe that supply of renewable energy will be lower, given that most of the increase is likely to come from wind and solar, which I do not believe to be viable due to costs and dependability issues. For these reasons I believe that natural gas is likely to see far more robust demand growth than is currently being assumed. And within this context I think LNG demand will most likely outpace growth in global natural gas demand, as supply flexibility will be sought in response to growing dependence on this source of energy.

Cheniere's own forecasts for LNG growth are bullish as should be expected.

Source: Cheniere.

As we can see, it expects a supply gap to open up after 2020, which obviously will need to be filled by new projects being commissioned. More importantly, it sees demand growing at a robust pace, which I do believe to be a realistic scenario. Wood Mackenzie is cited for the assumption that LNG demand will grow by 82% in the 2016-2030 period. This makes sense given that not all natural gas exports across the world can be carried out by pipeline. Needless to say that it is not feasible in the case of North American exports going outside the continent to be pipelined across oceans or for a country like Qatar to reach its customers by pipeline and same goes for Australia.

Aside from that, we have the European Union for instance looking at LNG supplies as a way to prevent Russia from becoming overly dominant in terms of natural gas supplies to the EU. I am sure that other countries will have similar considerations in mind. For instance, I doubt China will want to become overly dependent on Russia either, nor will India want to become overly dependent on Iran for its gas supplies in the longer term.

Within the context of impending growth in global LNG dependence, which I believe is set to largely materialize, or even perhaps surpass current expectations, Cheniere's projects could not have been timed any better in my view. The first few trains that came on line and the one that is yet to come on line this year at Sabine Pass may have been a bit early in terms of the global situation, even though it has been a very welcome change in Cheniere's revenue inflow situation.

Source: Cheniere.

As we can see, there is one more train that is set to become operational later this year, while the following one will come on-line by the summer of 2019. There are the Corpus Cristi trains that are also set to become operational in 2019, giving Cheniere another massive revenue boost toward the end of the decade, which is when I expect the LNG story will really become prominent.

Source: Cheniere.

The way I see the situation, given the much-improved global energy market situation, as well as the fact that Cheniere now has a significantly better financial situation, given the increased revenue flowing in as a result of the Sabine Pass projects that came on line, it is no longer as much of a gamble to invest in it currently for the longer term. Given the massive increase it is set to see in its revenues in 2019 due to the new projects coming online, as well as presumably due to better pricing as a result of growing demand, I think Cheniere is definitely an interesting stock worth keeping an eye on this year and next.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.