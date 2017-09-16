Qualified Dividends Yielding 8%, 15 Straight Dividend Hikes, Strong Growth And Coverage

Looking for qualified dividends in the high yield space? We've had a good voyage so far in 2017 with Ocean Yield ASA (OTCQX:OYIEF), a diversified shipping company based in Norway. The stock is up over 26% since we penned our first article about it in mid-January 2017.

Although we bought it as an income investment due to its attractive dividend yield (and growth prospects), those unrealized gains are certainly welcome too. OYIEF has outperformed the S&P 500 handily over the past month, quarter, and in 2017, and is sitting at its 52-week high of $9.00.

Profile

The Ocean Yield Group was established on 3/31/12, with a portfolio of oil service assets previously controlled by Aker ASA. (Aker continues to hold 66% of OYIEF.) Since then, the company has committed an average of USD $500 million/year in new investments, all towards assets with long-term charters within shipping and oil service.

One of Ocean Yield's strengths is that it has good access to capital and has continued to raise capital in the bond and equity markets, which has been used to fund further investments within oil service, car carriers, chemical tankers, product tankers and liquefied ethylene gas carriers. OYIEF IPO'd in July 2013 on the Oslo stock exchange.

The company's 37-vessel fleet has an average of 11.4 years left on its contracts, with a contract EBITDA backlog of $2.9 billion as of June 2017. (Source: Q2 earnings release)

Another strength is that its vessels are deployed in a variety of industries, which diversifies OYIEF's business risk.

(Source: OYIEF Q1 '17 Presentation)

Total EBITDA contributions in Q1-2 '17 were as follows:

FPSO - 39%

Other Oil Service - 25%

Car Carriers - 14%

Tankers - 12%

Container Vessels - 8.1%

Other Shipping - 4%

(FPSO is the acronym for Floating Production Storage and Offloading.)

The FPSO segment was roughly flat, but Oil Service fell 19%. However, this was more than compensated for by increases in the other four segments, with $17.4 million of new business in the Container Vessels and Other Shipping segments and a $15 million increase in the Car Carriers and Tankers segments:

(Source: OYIEF Q2 '17 Presentation)

Dividends

OYIEF pays in a slightly different quarterly schedule than other shipping firms we've covered - March-May-July-Nov. The company's dividends are classified as qualified dividends, and are eligible for the lower preferential tax rate of 15-20%. It has 15% Norwegian tax withheld, which you can reclaim in taxable accounts - as Foreign Taxes Paid - on your tax returns. Please verify this with your accountant.

The company's payout ratio did jump to a higher level of ~ 83% in Q1-2 '17, versus ~ 74% in Q3-2 '16.

These charts detail OYIEF's adjusted EPS and dividend history. Including Q2's $.1875 payout, management has raised the dividend for 15 straight quarters:

(Source: OYIEF Q1 '17 Presentation)

How To Buy

The "F" at the end of OYIEF's code indicates that it is a fungible stock, which means investors can either trade it in the US or on its foreign exchange in Norway. The Norwegian shares (listed as OCY) were at 71.75 NOK on 9/14/17 (which equaled ~ $9.10 US) and traded over 1 million shares on 9/13/17, but the US OTC shares had 0 volume. Some days the US shares don't trade at all due to the low US profile of this stock - it doesn't get much press coverage in the US. However, you can get around the low US liquidity by buying it on the Oslo exchange via certain brokers, such as Schwab.

In general, you'll pay an overseas brokerage upcharge if you buy it on the Oslo exchange. For example, Schwab charges around $100.00 for this type of trade, so you can factor that into your cost when comparing the overseas price to the US OTC market price. Your broker's international trade desk should walk you through the costs and give you the final translated price - it's a pretty simple process.

Tip: Don't be fooled by a low US OTC market depth ask quantity for OYIEF - the ask quantity is sometimes listed as a lower amount than what's available.

Options

Earnings

OYIEF posted strong gains in revenue (up 17.26%) and EBITDA (up 17.19%) again in Q2 '17. Adjusted net profit rose 6%, but adjusted EPS was down a bit, at -2.67%, due to a higher share count versus Q1 '16.

Sequentially, revenue grew 5% in Q2 versus Q1, and EBITDA grew 4.5%. Adjusted net profit was roughly flat versus Q1 '17:

OYIEF has had strong trailing growth in revenue, adjusted net profit, and EBITDA over the past four quarters, with dividend growth of ~11%. The share count has increased by ~10% and the payout ratio has gotten higher by 1.74%, but this payout ratio includes depreciation and amortization, which is a huge, non-cash cushion that's not reflected. See the Valuations section further on for more details:

Risks

Counterparty risk - OYIEF's management had non-payment problems with its customer EMAS Chiyoda Subsea, which stopped making payments for the Lewek Connector vessel on 12/16/16. OYIEF took a $35.6 million impairment charge in Q4 '16, which knocked net profit down to $.7 million. Management terminated this contract in mid-February and then booked a four-month contract at $40K/day with another company. It's currently marketing the Lewek Connector as a subsea construction and installation vessel, but "due to the long lead times of these types of projects, there may be under-utilization, and possibly a lay-up, particularly during the winter months." (Source: Q2 '17 presentation)

Management subsequently was able to rework the financing for the Lewek Connector vessel with its lender, getting a three-year extension and lessening the amounts of the last five payments to around $24 million each, which should be manageable given the income from its ongoing, expanded fleet:

(Source: OYIEF Q1 '17 report)

Management also did a restructuring deal with Farstad Shipping, a customer which represents about ~4% of OYIEF's total backlog, giving it a break on day rates in 2017-2021 in exchange for higher rates from 2022 onward. It also delayed Farstad's balloon payment until 2023 in return for receiving shares in Farstad ASA and a related company. The balloon payment is worth around $15 million in US currency. OYIEF now owns ~3% of the shares of a new entity called Solstad Farstad ASA (OTC:SLOFF), which was formed in June 2017 - a combination of Farstad, Solstad Offshore, and Deep Sea Supply Plc.

(Source: OYIEF Q1 '17 report)

Non-controlling interest investments in associates - Ocean Yield owns a 49.5% indirect equity investment in six newbuilding container vessels through its investment in BOX Holdings Inc., where Quantum Pacific is the largest shareholder. These vessels are chartered to a major European container line on 15-year bareboat charters. Four of the vessels were delivered in 2016, and the last two were delivered in February-March 2017.

The table below has a breakdown of OYIEF's three revenue categories. Finance lease revenues have nearly doubled in 2017, versus Q1-2 2016, when they were $16.7 million. Income from investments in associates represented 7.34% of total revenues, whereas finance lease revenues were much more significant at over 20%:

OYIEF'S income from investments in associates was $11.8 million in Q1-2 '17, which was ~16% of its pretax net income:

The finance lease receivables NPV schedule is as follows:

Finance lease receivables and assets and investments in associates' assets totaled $882 million, which comprised 37.6% of total assets as of 6/30/17:

(Source: OYIEF Q2 '17 Presentation)

Foreign currency exposure - It's a two-edged sword - you'll gain diversification versus your US-based assets, but you'll have exposure to the Norwegian krone. However, the krone is up ~ 8.8% versus the US dollar so far in 2017.

Although there may be ups and downs along the way, we remain quite happy to have exposure to the Norwegian economy, which has continued to be one of the strongest in the world. Norway's huge Sovereign Wealth Fund has topped $1 trillion in 2017 and holds the equivalent of ~$185K per citizen. In 2016, Norway ranked No. 6 in Gross National Income per capita at ~$82K, versus #14 for the US at $56K:

(Source: World Bank)

Positive Developments

OYIEF's CEO said during the Q2 earnings release: "During the second quarter, Ocean Yield acquired three modern vessels on long-term charter and the fleet now consists of 37 vessels. We intend to continue to expand and diversify the fleet in order to further strengthen our earnings and dividend capacity." (Emphasis ours)

Ocean Yield took delivery on 6/30/17 of a 2017-built Suezmax tanker, the Poliegos, with a 14-year hell or high water bareboat charter, to a company owned and guaranteed by Okeanis Marine Holdings SA. This vessel will be included in OYIEF's Tankers segment.

Ocean Yield took delivery on 6/16/17 of the gas carrier the Gaschem Orca.

The company also acquired two 2014-built PSVs with more than 12 years remaining bareboat charter to Aker BP ASA (OTCPK:DETNF). (PSVs are platform supply vessels specially designed to supply offshore oil and gas platforms.)

Since these vessels were delivered toward the end of Q2, they had minimal impact on OYIEF's Q2 earnings, which means we should see more growth in Q3 as these new vessels start contributing to earnings for a full quarter.

Valuations

We put together this hodgepodge table of various high-yielding shipping companies we've covered in recent articles to see how OYIEF measures up. Included are KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP), a shuttle tanker firm, and these LNG carrier firms - Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP).

We inverted OYIEF's payout ratio to derive a dividend coverage figure.

Since OYIEF isn't an LP, like the other companies in this table, we also added back depreciation and amortization to adjusted net income to derive a "price/EBDA per share" figure for OYIEF versus these other companies' "price/DCF per unit" (distributable cash flow).

With depreciation and amortization added back in, it has the highest coverage by far in the group, at 2.18x, and a very low price/EBDA per share valuation of 5.63.

OYIEF's 8.33% yield is the lowest in the group, but it's still an attractive yield and it looks sustainable. Its price/book is about average, and its price/sales is above the group average:

Financials

Management has improved the company's ROE, operating margin, and current ratio steadily over the past three quarters. Its net debt/EBITDA showed more leverage in Q2' 17 versus Q1 '17, but still remains lower than at year-end 2016.

Compared to the rest of this mixed group, OYIEF's financial metrics could use some improvement, although its debt ratios are close to the group averages:

Debt and Liquidity

As of 6/30/17, $58.2 million remained available on the company's revolving credit facility.

(The right-hand, shaded column is as of 6/30/17, and the left-hand column is as of 3/30/17.)

(Source: OYIEF Q2 '17 Presentation)

Summary

We continue to rate OYIEF a long-term buy, based upon its attractive yield, strong dividend coverage, growth prospects, and access to capital markets.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Articles posted on SA aren't meant to be all-inclusive white papers, by any means. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.