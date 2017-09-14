Celgene (CELG) Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Broker Conference (Transcript)

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

Ying Huang

Okay. I guess we should get started. So, this is last presentation for today and my name is Ying Huang. I am the U.S. Biotechnology Analyst from BoA Merrill Lynch.

It's a pleasure to introduce Celgene. We're going to end today with a high note. We have CFO, Peter Kellogg; and also, we have Lisa Hayes from Investor Relations. Peter probably has a few slides to go through and then we'll go into a Q&A.

With that, welcome to London. Thanks for coming Peter.

Peter Kellogg

Welcome. Thank you. So, thanks for staying with at the end of the day here and we're very excited to tell you a little bit about Celgene. Obviously, Celgene is a pretty large I'd like to call it a Biotech but it's a pretty large company in terms of market cap and revenue and growing very fast. So, we're very proud of what's been accomplished, but we are company that is really dead on building the future as well.

We had a history of focusing on very innovative therapies and that's why we've highlighted that phrase here because we really do think that's been part of our success, but also going to be important criteria for all companies in the future that you're not just doing need to therapies.

But you're really going against difficult areas of unmet need and you're really coming off a breakthrough therapies and we're focused in that regard against cancer, inflammatory and other serious unmet needs in the medical area.

We're a pretty big company as I mentioned and we're fully integrated. We have operations in over 60 countries and sales in over 70 countries. We have manufacturing and research facilities spread out in different locations and we're now about a 7,000-employee company, which actually for our sales and our market Cap is extremely lean and efficient.

We have some major products here as you can see and we really have a tremendous research and development capability both in house in our company but also when you can include all the research organization of our collaboration partners and that has built up quite a diverse set of technology platforms, some of which are quite proprietary to the products that we have and a bit unique for Celgene.

But you can see over the last five, six, seven years, but intensively over the last three or four years, we've been building up tremendously powerful and rich pipeline and that is really an important criteria for Celgene's future is have a strong pipeline as we go into the next decade and we feel very strongly about that and I'll highlight some of the dimensions of that in just a minute.

These are the four major products that we have; REVLIMID, POMALYST, IMNOVID primarily used in multiple myeloma. OTEZLA which has been launched in psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis doing very well, but ramping up and quite frankly has the opportunity to expand in other areas.

An ABRAXANE is leading therapy for metastatic pancreatic cancer, but also has some interesting Phase III I-O combinations being run by other companies in non-small cell lung cancer and also triple-negative breast cancer so potential to be growth drivers in the future if this turnout to be positive.

This is a quick snapshot of our pipeline as you can see it’s structured in this chart against five areas multiple myeloma, lymphoma, leukemia, solid tumors, myeloid diseases and insulation and immunology. And I’d say if we did this chart two years probably by half that size and you can see it’s been growing very rapidly.

I would also highlight that not very many of these drugs - these molecules or mechanisms as you see in other companies many, many of these are quite unique to us or very novel in terms of their development so we’re quite proud of this.

I would fully expect the next two years the struggle get too big to be put on one page or to be almost micro page because we really have a lot going on in preclinical and early-stage they quite frankly and starting come true including next generation cell modes that are specifically targeted to areas of high unmet need and we’re very excited to see those coming through nicely.

The key point of this is that this chart was one that we used really this year that seems to give you a sense they look as we go from today to 2020 where we given guidance to have our revenue above $21 million.

We’re going to be primarily driven by the main core commercial asset that we have in some of the early emergence of our pipeline asset like ozanimod GED-301 et cetera. And though just beginning to ramp up and that will constitute kind of vision through 2020, but much more importantly with the valuation of the company.

We’re going to see in the next couple of years pipeline events and data reads on late stage program for an enormous number of programs as you can see Phase III 19 programs advancing to physical trials, eight programs an advancing to proof-of-concept 13 programs.

A lot of these are in code names -- I think you can catch or not 10-K or other communications what these are all about, but you can see what this really builds is a platform that will drive our business well past 2020 as you get into middle of 2020 we forecast some exclusivity event but these will be assets that will drive our business through those events and create kind of nice growth profile for Celgene throughout the entire next decade.

We did highlight earlier this year that some of the late stage programs actually have some very nice commercial potential based on what we can see in them today. Obviously Idifa has a check mark – formerly known as AG-221 from Agios and that’s a nice launch that actually will continue to be developed with the opportunity to develop into other lines of therapy and potentially in other ways. So, we expect if you will can you read me now bar to get bigger. So, it looks like a cellphone reception here.

For ozanimod GED-0301 JCAR17 very interestingly the anti- CD19 program and so on right to hear some very, very high potential programs. On the up right you can see the bb2121 that’s a BCMA program is in CAR-T that certain to send to highlight of the ASCO you may recall that data was shown and we partner with Bluebird on that.

And other assets here the CC-122 was one of our next generation cell mods is currently being developed in different forms of hematology. At the bottom CC-220 is both being developed in hematology but also in lupus. But interestingly and maybe develop in another areas so you can see it’s a broad array in this just late stage asset in the pipeline. So just give you sampling in a sense of the commercial potential and excitement behind lot of our pipeline.

So overall listen we have great momentum with our key commercial assets we already in place and are driving we've given guidance for 2020. We feel very good about that guidance and continue to execute well on those programs.

We have a number of pipeline catalysts that create a sense and inflection opportunity for us that will be clearly visible in the next 18 months probably at this point we really entering into a period where we’re going to see a lot of data in the fourth quarter as we go into '18 and '19 we see many, many more trials were poured out.

And all of that adds up to a very strong performance we hope through 2020 but quite frankly the potential for to be a real growth company beyond 2020 as we build the future.

So, thank you very much we're excited to be here we’re excited to be building Celgene I can assure you that we’re a big company numerically, but we’re small company in terms of entrepreneurial spirit and energy and we want to keep it that way and we’re really excited to be building science and really solving patient needs and getting after kind of the high end mainly segments and the segments we working. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Ying Huang

If there are any questions from audience, please raise your hand and we’ll get the microphone.

Unidentified Analyst

Because of just spread out the market I mean did you say something in earlier meetings because obviously currently if there is a roamer, that you're going after Juno?

Peter Kellogg

Well, I didn’t make any comment in earlier meeting. I only note to be talked about Juno very much, but no they’re our partner as you know in the CAR-T space obviously there has been a lot of activity in CAR-T.

We did that deal and my memories right 2015, we’re roughly a 10% equity holder and have rights on their initial JCAR017 we just started with CD19, but the collaboration is set up that where other programs are developed by them we have often rights where we can participate on that with that both in the development as well as commercially.

So, it’s been a great partnership we think Juno really a talented organization and we thrilled be with them. The other piece CAR-T partner we have is Bluebird just to mention on the BCMA side. And BCMA is probably its already highlighted at the beginning of this year in our opening kind of presentation we think it’s a very high potential area so we’re also interested in that. And CAR-T would appear to be a very powerful technology and platform technology.

I suspect rumors will continue to develop on different companies. Obviously, there was a big transaction just recently with Kite, and that will probably drive some speculation.

Unidentified Analyst

I did not plan that question.

Peter Kellogg

Okay. Very good. Very good.

Unidentified Analyst

So maybe we can switch gears from CAR-T to your flagship product REVLIMID which have experience a very significant growth in the U.S. market since the FDA approval for fall and maintenance, but it seems that in Europe and this after the pound the growth is somewhat lower so maybe can you talk about where that trajectory has been going in Europe and eventually should that catch up with the U.S. in terms of average duration for all treatment?

Peter Kellogg

Sure, just to give a background on the duration and where it stands obviously the clinical data we have would indicate that REVLIMID and Palm should be used through progression and that tends to in the frontline telling me that REVLIMID should be used for a very long period of time maybe months. And actually, recent data about a year ago or two years ago came out that if use it in families with Velcade the progression pre-survival is 43 months.

So, there is really a logic to say you should be really treating patients with cell mods and REVLIMID specifically for a very long period of time. Where it stands right now if you measure it over the first four months of treatment of four years rather of treatment in the U.S. on average we have about 23 to 24 months duration.

And that’s over the entire four years if you start from the first dose how long do we tend to have on average consecutive treatment it’s about 18 months. Since still a lot of opportunity for expansion and growth and duration and in fact indeed we've seen saturation figure growing every year typically about a month a year maybe a little bit more that’s about right.

In Europe its only about 13 to 14 months over the first four years so obviously not as fully used its relatively new in terms of labeling and approval for newly diagnosed. We added tremendous growth opportunity for us and then likewise we’ve recently got an approval for post-transplant maintenance therapy which should be a very large growth opportunity in Europe.

What you do see in the revenue numbers though is as we get these trials that give us approval we then go country-by-country work with market access to get the label expansion get reimbursement and typically each country then tries to work through hey can I get sort of and confession to go along with this greatly increased opportunity in terms of number of patients and usage of the drug.

And that generally is what causes a bit of sawtooth where you maybe growing the business and as you get an enhanced label and expanded access you may concede a little bit on pricing but it opens up much bigger market greater growth through.

So, as we gone to newly diagnosed and then post-transplant maintenance you seen a little bit of those steps but over time that should set us up to have a nice growth profile going forward in Europe and rest of the world.

So good work in process certainly the U.S. market has been extremely well and I would just add that the RVD REVLIMID Velcade dex combination I mentioned before has already become a bit of a growth driver in the U.S. So, we can see that as in terms of feedback from position if that something that’s triggered to your thinking.

Unidentified Analyst

And then since we’re in London many European investor very familiar with Genmab and now with their product DARZALEX, which has done very well, very typical launch in U.S. so the investors just are wondering if DARZALEX starts to progress in the lines of myeloma is that a positive or negative for REVLIMID because we can actually interrupt that both ways?

Peter Kellogg

Yeah no I think first of all they’re running some trials right now that might open up some perspectives on that for the most part what we seen is that they are in combination with the cell mod like REVLIMID really improve the performance dramatically and that is probably the high bar that many physicians might shoot for it obviously a triple combination.

So, a little bit more expensive and it will be competing with RD as well as RVD, but nonetheless for the most part we see REVLIMID and POMALYST primarily being positioned with backbone therapies and therapies of other agents are being – combined with in order to kind of come up with a higher performance.

I mean given the duration of therapy statistics that I decided a few minutes ago obviously there is a long way to go to getting beyond 23 and 24 months. But I think for the most part we see it probably as a new agent is coming in being used in combination and that’s quite good. And I think a lot of the design protocols have been set up to reinforce that positioning to be honest.

Unidentified Analyst

So, then I guess it should be a long-term positive for REVLIMID and POMALYST?

Peter Kellogg

It should be yeah really should be I think in the backlog in the segments of frontline, second line, third line that those drugs are used I think the combination therapy for most part should be very positive?

Unidentified Analyst

By end of this year we should get the top line results from Celgene on the two ND trials, one is called AUGMENT the other one is called RELEVANCE. So, what’s your expectation here for the data and then in terms of the commercial opportunity for REVLIMID in lymphoma what’s your latest thought on that?

Peter Kellogg

So, we’re very excited to see the results of those trials they basically are both trials designed to use our squared which will be REVLIMID plus RITUXAN in preference versus RITUXAN versus chemo combination.

And let me take each trial separately the first one is RELEVANCE which is in the frontline setting and obviously if that does and that would be an effective therapy that could be very helpful because obviously our chemo RITUXAN chemo may or may not be usable in more frail patients or certain patients so with chemo might be too strong therapeutic choice. Our squared which will be RITUXAN plus REVLIMID would clearly be a something would be a great option there.

Then going to relapse refractory patients and quick with lymphoma that is a space we don't get a lot of great success with current therapies sometimes they use RITUXAN sometimes they use RITUXAN and chemo.

And our hope is there are squared could be a very powerful AUGMENT to that space and really drive our result that are not been seen today. So, in both cases we have some earlier data that suggest that might see some good activity so we’re hoping to see good results.

As we relative to how we might see that all commercialize when we gave our original 2020 guidance a couple years ago we highlighted that we had five different trials in the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma space one of which is already reported as remark but the others are still coming and the other two are Magnify and Robust.

And while we didn't expect all five to be successful we thought if we got a couple of them they probably could lead us to having something like $1 billion of incremental sales of RITUXAN by 2020 and that still our hope that we will see how we see trial report out and certainly in our guidance while it’s a couple years old we think there is many different ways to get to that guidance number we would love to see lymphoma in a combination come true and be a strong contributor. So, we’re looking forward to single data in the fourth quarter just like everybody else.

Unidentified Analyst

And can you talk about whether we should expect that data to be presented at ASH meeting in December?

Peter Kellogg

I am not sure if it will be presented at ASH it really is a question it’s kind of event driven so as the data comes through we expect to see data ourselves and we probably topline it somewhere I’m not really quite sure I’m not sure I will be fair to expect at ASH but we certainly would expect the timing to be roughly in the fourth quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

So recently there is some news breaking it out from FDA about the clinical hold on PD1 and PD anybody in combination with image including REVLIMID or POMALYST and according to the FDA communication which is published already it’s driven by in barrel of death events in the two of the Merck trials.

So, can you give some update here what have you seen in the trial you have now with the Durvalumab in combination with POMALYST or REVLIMID and then secondly when my those two trial would be restarted again.

Peter Kellogg

Yes so for the two trials you’re referring to with Merck that will be and what they specifically see in the Merck trial you have to ask Merck that those are their trials. What happened was that the Merck working with the FDA I am sure came to the conclusion they should stop their two trials and then the FDA reached out to other companies that were running PD1 PDL1 combinations with Rev and Palm and I believe that would be Bristol-Myers and ourselves and maybe someone else.

But net-net having lifted that data we really didn't see exactly the same pattern but we did agree with the FDA that we should put one trial on hold and several of the other trial that with multiple myeloma and in lymphoma on partial hold until we have a chance to kind of dial through some of the specifics of each individual patient experience and understand kind of what would be the kind of additional analytics for additional arms that might be added to those trials that would help us get a better read on the safety to see whether or not it across all PD1s or whether not it's a PDL1 or whether it’s a something specific.

We did have two trials in myeloid diseases that will continue because that was not seen as related to the results that we've seen already. So, at this point, it would be hard for me to talk to what we see in any of that or what the path forward is where our team is working through that right now and obviously they’ll be in close coordination with the FDA to see where there is path forward to make sense.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Peter Kellogg

Well I think the most myeloma -- the most of myeloma space has been very important the heartland but they have Celgene. So clearly, we've got a number of different approaches that are ongoing in that space.

Perhaps the first and most important one that we would talk about is for quite some time we’ve been developing next-generation cell mod. And so no question that after REV and POM we have a number of other agents that are coming to our pipeline because we’ve been targeted to specific substrates allow performance that will be different than REV and POM and could be additive in value either in terms of some of the patient segments that REV and POM working right now or in some areas that they don't work very well and could sort of go after some unmet need segments for which there are considerable number in frontline as well as second, third and fourth line multiple myeloma.

We also have a whole series of other agents that were working on in the pipeline right now and then clearly we’re going after new mechanisms as well such as BCMA which was highlighted at the ASCO and we’re pursuing that both in the form and using modalities of CAR-T but also by specific you may recall we acquired the EngMab by specific over while ago.

And then we’re also developing other modalities with some of our partner so we would have kind of full assault on the BCMA path forward as well. We have some assets that are epigenetic in nature we have a number of different immunooncology agents that will be for the multiple myeloma. Start too early to kind of read that this was you anyone of those approaches is going to be the answer or is going to be critical. And I will speak kind of how we evaluate the FUSION program going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

…probably a good segue into my next question about the BCMA because recently your partner, bluebird just press release that you're starting the expansion cohorts for BCMA.

So, I guess the question here is what you see a substantial BCMA CAR-T moving to early lines because right now you’re testing that almost as a last line option for patients who have in respect to all other options on the market. And then the Phase III plans which I think you guys talk about disclosed about a further during Phase III soon about BCMA CAR-T?

Peter Kellogg

That’s true so we will discuss that kind of going forward I think it's the data that came out in those late stage patients was perhaps one of the highlights of ASCO and perhaps shocking to many people who are seeing it very positive high percentage of complete response four patients we did actually bone marrow investigations and found that all four had MRD negative results which is pretty amazing for patients who failed seven lines these are patients in very difficult situation.

We fully intend to develop this CAR-T program in the earlier lines as well as a really explore opportunities to use in some very interesting ways perhaps even in the frontline setting perhaps even been an option versus some transplant activities we done today.

This is all well ahead of us, Ying, as you imagine so we’re kind of in the specular stages and we will announce kind of what our development plans path going forward is. But I’ll just leave it as I think that trial data highlighted number one how important the BCMA mechanism is for multiple myeloma and could really become a platform of the next-generation of therapies.

And number two how well CAR-T deliver that and had -- delivered a very, very strong and positive result. It will be interesting to see what the duration of therapy is. We continue to monitor that duration of efficacy and certain impact is but overall, I would say that it was something we highlighted at the beginning of the year as the big conference sense the data had comes through even more strongly than perhaps anybody would've expected. So, we’re in a sense always on the BCMA program including CAR-T approach.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And then recently you also in-licensed the PD1 anybody from our patient so many of us are just wondering why you're doing this right now because you already have false runner including the Merck anybody on the Bristol PD-1 the AZ and Roche PDL-1 and now also the sizable PD1.

So, what’s aggression now for your strategy to license PD1 from our patient and do you think there is a differentiation from the PD-1 of BeiGene compared the other agents that are on the market are on the development?

Peter Kellogg

Yeah, I think the second part first and the differentiation there is some speculation that because of the design of the Fc region they maybe some benefits relative to the responses generated with macrophages, and so on, but that's to be proven and shown so that really is not the core benefit but what it does highlighted is this has been really well-developed and engineered PD-1 protein.

And with the data that we studied and saw the development so far China is really excellent. And so, we felt very good about it we have rights for outside of China and outside of Asia. And we do have a number of early-stage innovative assets that could be used in a combination of the PD-1 and I think as you would agree in the checkpoint inhibitor space the cards have been played pretty well in terms of monotherapy across a broad range of solids tumors.

I think where the market is going as they’re shifting to less discussion about the type of tumor but rather the genetic profile of the tumor. And then secondly it will to enhance the performance they’ll be a lot of discussion about what combination agent can be brought in to stimulate the immune system or to hit the target in multiple ways.

Some of our early stage pipeline does – we do have in that pipeline a number of different targets not the big one have been used so far in a lot of the trial but the ones that are coming through kind of emerging science.

And we think have high potential as we develop them we made the decision that we might make sense when we get those through the pipeline and commercial success to own the combination ourselves and by having the PD-1 that -- a combination that we fully owned to commercialize with a commercialization strategy that, that could vanish because we own both assets.

And then additionally we will obviously explore our other assets we don't have in our pipeline we could get and we have other assets that we haven't yet discussed publicly.

So, I think what we're doing right now is developing a complete development plan which at some point in the future will probably share with investors which will highlight the path forward for that PD-1. So, we’re very excited about it, it was a great win-win for Beijing and for us and this is sort of a great workhorse PD-1 that can hopefully kind of nice combination agent for a lot of our pipeline.

Unidentified Analyst

So next month at the European MS Congress you will present the two Phase III trial results from ozanimod in multiple sclerosis. And this will be probably the first foray for Celgene to get into a neurology or CMS therapeutic space.

What you're thinking about commercialization of ozanimod which obviously we all know that MS is very crowded space with some new entries into the space recently as well from Roche. How can this asset differentiate from the other oral therapies in MS today?

Peter Kellogg

Well certainly MS is a big market and has a lot of agent in the sense the longer term a ABCR asset that have been there for quite some time still are the largest players in the first-line, first course of therapy because of the state profile.

The interferon tolerability challenge is no question but general they're all self-injectables which is not the most convenient but relatively safe and have a decent the efficacy profile and to proven over time.

Beyond that you are going to have a number of different oral product many of which have improved efficacy versus the ABCRs but do have different safety or tolerability challenges. And beyond that we get back to infusions and other drugs that tend to be used more heavily for patients that have progresses through the first couple of groups of drugs.

And I think while the market has become a fairly good market I think nobody would offer up that the market is really satisfied or the unmet need is fully served.

A product to be developed that is oral that is tolerable and could be used on a chronic basis over a long period of time and has a safe profile. We still think that could play a very important role.

No drug is really quite yet hit that target I think the recent Roche entry they have been suggesting that perhaps their drug might hit that combination of those three criteria.

But it’s a very large market and I think patients are being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when they're in their teens or in their 20s and physicians are looking at these patients and saying look I really want to work with you through your 30s or 40s or 50s the last where you can use chronically with great persistency.

So, I don't want to have tolerability issues that cause you to drop off the use of the drug that is the reason why ABCRs still are such a strong player in the frontline it’s because they have been used and they have been accepted in the market.

Our hope for GILENYA is that by being be more specific on yes one key mechanism our drug seems to focus primarily on the S1P1 and S1P5 receptor that will provide the same level of efficacies we see today with GILENYA.

And our hope is to add a reduce level of cardiovascular and liver toxicity issues that are being seeing. And so, on the fact your own reporting I will put in the clause is one of the federal reports that's been in terms of yeah profiling with the safety and the tolerability and efficacy metrics are against all the field of play whether at end of month we need to do and where you have to hit we’ll establish a nice position.

I think the expectations we’ve had for ozanimod are extremely not that large given a $20 billion market. That said we think it's a great place to have a base case scenario we don't yet know whether or not what kind of labeling we’ll get and there’s still a lot of work to do, but we’re excited to share the data after I think that will answer a lot of questions for investors and hopefully they'll see that if you think about the efficacy the safety and tolerability this could be an agent because really offer a new profile that could be very exciting.

Unidentified Analyst

And do you think the pricing can also be a differentiation because I assume Celgene where prices drop for the ulcerative colitis indication instead of MS indication?

Peter Kellogg

So, I can’t talk about pricing and so we actually get to the point where we actually do pricing but I would say that and the point that underline your question is it all sort of colitis drugs can be priced a little bit below the multiple sclerosis drug.

I’ll be a little careful with analysis because obviously we’re looking at the gross prices and there is always in U.S. managed care discounting the establishes with the net prices but I will leave that to I&L team, to come up with what best answer is they fully understand the different scenarios that could play out.

And we do intend to commercialize ozanimod in both multiple sclerosis and in ulcerative colitis in the major markets. Now that we’ve seen the data its strong, its compelling and it’s something we would certainly to take full advantage of our own team.

Ying Huang

So, we’re pretty close for the year end of 2017 and I think 2018 is a very big year for Celgene because you have three major Phase III trials leading out for ozanimod also ulcerative colitis for GED in Crohn’s disease and for luspatercept in MDS and other blood disorders.

So, in terms of those three assets what the event strategy first of all, for you in IBD? Because you already market OTEZLA and you're testing OTEZLA in some mostly IBD indications as well so how do you prioritize the three assets including ozanimod and GED and OTEZLA in the GI therapeutic area?

Peter Kellogg

Well first of all we have to see all the data in the GI space and I think the I&I team has emphasized that really they love having multiple oral products and that there is enormous unmet need also quite and in Crohn's current therapies give some patients to benefit but the patient the benefit usually is not long lived usually after one-year patients are back and needing treatment.

For many patients in Crohn's disease and also as there is serious risk and also colitis the progression of disease can end up in surgeries there is only so many of those removal of the intestinal tract surgeries that can be done in a lifetime.

So that’s a very serious concern, so the opportunity to come up with a new therapy or a number of different therapies they could actually delay the onset of the disease and the delay the need for therapy would be profound.

So, I think pharmaco benefit of that would be significant. I think the kind of actual final approach in terms of combination or sequential use of the drug and exactly how we might position in different drugs we’ll really depend on the results we see in the trial and but maybe even some additional work that we do once we see the first Phase results.

Ying Huang

So, this is probably a very old question for you that is every year you guys are wondering are you going to update the 2020 a lot of guidance for us. I'm sure the audience have also asked you guys numerous times so what’s your thought about this what do you need to see in in-house in order to make that update for 2020 guidance?

Peter Kellogg

Well first of all the commercial assets that were included in that 2020 guidance we’re on track doing really well. I think everybody would agree with that. The story of Rev, Pom ABRAXANE, OTEZLA, have really played out beautifully more and more data keeps being published like RVD in support that to support we’ll continue use the drug going forward.

Also in our guidance we've taken a couple of the new product of indications and include them because they would the timing of those would allow us we’ll be launching those products in late 2018 or during 2019 so they would play in and ramp up in the 2020 time period.

As well as you asked earlier the lymphoma indication for RITUXAN. And what we've highlighted and so we see those cards turnover know the outcome are it will be a little hard to say hey I'm changing my guidance in total because I don’t even have that data yet.

So, I think that we kind of indicated it will make sense to really see other late stage cards turnover and see the results are obviously the commercial assets we have are doing very well if we have some good clinical results then we might think about that. I think giving guidance after 2020 when we get I will admit it is pretty long term.

And certainly, that in standard for long-term guidance but the reason we are able to do that is because so much of our commercial profile and our revenue profile was being dictated by the assets are already on the market already approved indications that were there and we're just helping investors understand that would something that we had fair level of confidence.

I think that when you go beyond 2020 or if you want to enhance that really is more dependent on the pipeline result. So, I think this make a lot of sense. We like to be as transparent as we can with investors to help them understand kind of how to value Celgene and also what it does is kind of solves kind of the first-time horizon in terms of this what you should expect from the company in terms of financial performance.

And guess a lot of investors thinking about the next time horizon kind of past 2020 where in fact these pipeline of assets that I showed in my presentation today start to all come true and you can start to think about how they might fill the growth story for the next decade I think that is where our valuation is really hinging right now.

People do appreciate Rev, Pom and those drugs. But when I think about 2020 PE or what the valuation is looking beyond 2020, I think that's where there still a lot of opportunity for growth from companies that value.

Ying Huang

So maybe next as you come to London, I'll ask you about 2030 guidance.

Peter Kellogg

Fair enough.

Ying Huang

We have time for one last question. Anybody from audience or no? We'll I'll ask the last question. So, Celgene has been a very prolific acquirer or partners for many small companies.

So, in terms of your capital allocation, what's your appetite currently for more deals or partnerships or even straight acquisition and also which focus would you want to focus on going forward?

Peter Kellogg

Yeah. Well our appetite remains strong. I think what's important with industry is never to feel like you should be comfortable or you got everything in house or in your collaboration portfolio that you need and we are in areas where science is moving very rapidly. So, I hope I am never in a position where I say that you that we're not actually eager to be looking at other developing technologies outside the company.

What form of BD that takes whether it's the kinds of deals we've done where we've bought, we acquired opt in license in the future and we collaborated with those companies or whether we take an equity stake that's more significant or weather we actually acquire the company really is a specific individual instance evaluation talking to the company.

In some cases, for the assets that we won't have rights to the company may say, if you have the rights to those assets, then you might as well just buy the company or maybe that they're already reconsidering a sell of the company which gave that someone is going to buy it so when we would step up and buy it.

In other cases, we do the BD deal where we give a fair bit of value up front for the they’ve done already but then there is more payment in the future based on performance. So, it's kind of pay for performance type structure, which actually does some risk sharing with the company.

But it actually gives the company the opportunity that their assets do well to even get greater value. So, I think in many cases it's not that we're going out with an M&A mindset or a BD mindset but rather what makes sense in each relationship with the other company.

In term of therapeutic areas of interest, we've highlighted that we're interested in the core therapeutic areas that we have with the hematology, oncology, immunology and information. We have highlighted as well that that could easily take us into some errors of neuroscience because some of the assets we have already take us into those neuroscience areas that they are areas to think about in the future.

And then I think some of the other areas in immunology and information that we haven’t yet build a stronger presence that we have some pipeline assets to be very key-like fibrosis and so forth will be areas that we would be interested in looking.

But we like to look at the science, great science. We think that breakthrough therapies come from tremendous science and tremendous data and we will focus primarily in areas with significant unmet need. There is a real need for additional work.

Ying Huang

Do you have a preference on early stage in this stage versus late stage or even in commercial stage?

Peter Kellogg

Listen, we're open to whatever makes sense. I will say as you know when you get to commercial products and pipeline companies or late stage pipeline companies, it tends to be a fairly competitive process and very often it can be difficult to see the value in that opportunity.

But that said sometimes it does present itself a good opportunity particularly if there is a great synergy between our pipeline and our technology and with that companies developing. When you get earlier it tends to be more and more of a science read, which we feel very good about making those reads.

And so, it does turn out that many of our transactions tend to be a little bit earlier stage, but it's not because we have a bias towards these systems in a more practical way to find opportunities that could create a lot of value.

Ying Huang

Okay. Great. I'll just ask one more question. Can you get a maximum to the…

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Could you just update us on those us on luspatercept, and what's coming next and what your strategic view is of that product is and going forward that collaboration with Acceleron?

Peter Kellogg

Sure. So luspatercept is a program we're excited about. Obviously, first up luspatercept data fell, and that is the one indication we included in our 2020 guidance recall. It's also being developed in MBS, which we think has a lot of potential and beyond actually there are other areas that we can take luspatercept.

So, we think it's an asset that certainly is moving quickly in its late stage already and we have a nice development program for it going forward in other areas that we think could even be bigger than [beta]. So, a lot of potential there and work to be done.

Ying Huang

Okay. Great. Thanks very much, Peter.

Peter Kellogg

Thank you.

