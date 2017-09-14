Equifax Hack Reinforces Idea Cybersecurity Will Be A Top Play For Many Years

The market segment should be one of the top plays over the next 10 years or so.

source: Masonhoops.com

Immediately after a hack like recently happened with Equifax (EFX), where over 140 million customers had their personal information stolen by cyber criminals, there is always a period of time when cyber security stocks get a boost, and that has obviously happened.

Even so, the cyber security sector had shown signs of starting to recover before that, after a period of time in 2015 and early 2016 when the weak market put downward pressure on a number of the well known names in the industry.

That was already starting to turn around, and the overall industry should continue to get stronger as the realization of the threat of cyber criminals on the data they are holding for customers and themselves, becomes increasingly at risk. No one wants to be an Equifax, or the others in the past that have had similar breaches.

Recent breaches

One of the more publicized breaches earlier this year was WannaCry, a ransomware cryptoworm that was designed to take control of files, and those that designed it told victims they would have to pay $300 to get access back to the files. Over 200,000 computers were infected with worm in many countries.

There were even some attempts to blackmail large companies into paying large sums of money to get access to files back.

Another big one that had an effect on many more people was that associated with financial institutions, with JP Morgan being the big name there, where 100 million customers from various banks had their data stolen. It was one of the worst hacks on data in history.



With Equifax, the sheer number of Americans exposed could result in a significant number of them being subjected to identity theft.

Oddly enough, the overall business sector can become lethargic in regard to cyber security, because there tends to be periods of months between major hacks, which results in them dropping their guard. This is why, at times, the businesses competing in the sector go through weak periods of grow, or even non-growth. I don't think this will be able to continue for much longer, which is why I believe this sector will be one of the best performers over the next decade or so.

More of these types of hacks will be successfully deployed. The more news of them are reported, and the accompanying damage to the reputation of companies shown to be at risk to them, there will be many more firms scrambling to be sure the best security measures are in place.



To give an idea of how that is having an impact on individual companies serving this market, Symantec (SYMC) has received about "six times its usual web traffic and the company is enrolling 10 times as many new customers every hour than before the attack was disclosed,” according to Bloomberg.

Most, if not all of the growth is coming via LifeLock, a company Symantec acquired last year.

“We’re over 100,000 new members and counting since the breach,” Fran Rosch, the executive vice president and general manager of consumer business at Symantec said. “Most are paying the full price, rather than discounts. It’s a really incredible response from the market.”

This tells me the market is taking the issue more serious than it has in the past, and that will accelerate and propel long-term growth.

A look at ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

One way to get exposure across a variety of companies with exposure to cyber security is with ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK). As you can see in the chart below, it started to move up about a month ago, climbing by about 10 percent.

source: StockCharts.com

That was part of what I was referring to earlier when mentioning the sector has already started to reverse direction after a prolonged period of weakness. I see that continuing on.

Most of the companies HACK invests in, with the obvious exception of Cisco, are primarily small- or mid-cap companies. Its holdings are dominated by software and IT services, accounting for over 90% of its portfolio, with the next largest being communications and networking at 7.4%.

source: Market Realist

It's worth taking a look at the top five stocks held in the index last week versus this week. I included the top ten below in order to show how Juniper dropped out of the to five and was replaced by Sophos Group.

Last week the top five holdings were Cisco Systems (CSCO) at a weight of 4.7%, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) at 4.4%, Symantec at 4.3%, Splunk (SPLK) at 4.0%, and Juniper Networks (JNPR) at 3.8%.

This week the same five stocks in HACK are Palo Alto Networks at 4.78%, Cisco Systems at a weight of 4.62%, Symantec at 4.58%, Splunk at 4.0%, and Juniper Networks at 3.69%.

Juniper dropped to 10th place as of 9/14/2017, accounting for the 3.69% shown above. In fourth place this week was Sophos Group PLC, with a weighting of 4.14%.

It is of interest that Palo Alto Networks and Symantec gained the most weighting of the top five companies from the week before. I thought Symantec may have received even more exposure, but that's understandable in light of the structure of the ETF.

On an individual level for stocks, it does suggest managers of the fund believe that Sophos Group PLC, Palo Alto Networks and Symantec should give the ETF the best performance at this time.

Conclusion

The upward move over the last month for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF points to the cyber security sector already starting to turn around. Add to that the disastrous breach at Equifax, and it will accelerate the momentum of the ETF and sector in general.

After the crushing blow on its reputation and the accompanying downward spiral in its share price, companies appear to be finally taking cyber security much more serious than they have been, and we should see increased allocation of capital to protect data under the control of businesses - their own and their customers'.

It's my view that cyber security is going to be one of the top plays over the next 10 years or so, and HACK is positioned to generate solid returns during that period of time, as will many individual companies competing in the sector.

While there is no doubt in my mind that some of the companies operating in cyber security will outperform the index. What the ETF does is provide exposure across a variety of companies that can provide more safety and an offsetting impact when those individual companies under perform.

For that reason I prefer HACK over standalone companies, although taking a position in both has the potential to generate strong returns in the years ahead. The assumption there is investors will choose the strongest performers outside of the ETF. That's not a guarantee.

Either way, this sector is going to be a strong one for some time, and it's worth taking a strong look at it outside of only the recent data breach. This isn't going to be the last one, and there will without a doubt be worse ones.

Companies appear to be ready to defend themselves more than they have in the past, and that means this will be a growth industry for a long time, and as Symantec mentioned, there is little quibbling over price in light of the threat to data. That means wider margins and stronger earnings.

Strong growth and profits is what every investors is looking for. It now resides solidly in the cybersecurity sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.