Alphabet: What Happened?

The use of GAAP numbers has distracted investors from the cheap value of the stock.

On the path to trading above $1,000, Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) hit a road block. All of the FANG stocks took a hit, but Alphabet is the one yet to recover.

Alphabet now trades at roughly $940 after hitting an all-time high near $1,010. Is now the time to load up on the cheapest FANG stock?

The news of the last week mostly centers on legal actions surrounding Alphabet. Either the Waymo subsidiary suing Uber (UBER) or the appeal of the EU fine including a somewhat related complaint by Yelp (YELP).

As highlighted after the Q2 report, the EU fine of roughly $3 billion is a drop in the bucket for a tech giant with $95 billion in cash on the balance sheet. As well, technology moves so fast that Google can adapt processes to effectively block competitors like Yelp from getting the desired search results before the EU can figure out what happened.

The reality is that the EPS trend of reporting GAAP numbers is the reason for the stock weakness. The problem with using GAAP numbers is highlighted in this EPS trend chart.

GOOGL EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

EPS estimates for the current year jumped to roughly $42 as the calendar rolled to 2017. The company shifted this year to reporting GAAP numbers versus non-GAAP numbers that exclude one-time charges and mostly centers on removing stock-based compensation, the EPS estimates dipped to around $34. Even worse though, the EU fine hits GAAP numbers so the estimates have to fall another $3 to below $31.

This is where the market isn't being logical. Nobody values a stock based on one-time charges, yet the only available number to investors includes those charges. One can't easily strip those numbers out and most screens or charts will include the GAAP numbers regardless making analysis extremely difficult.

Going back to the FANG stocks of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet is still the cheapest stock of the group. The recent dip has Alphabet dipping below the multiple of Facebook. Using the original $48 EPS estimate for non-GAAP numbers and the stock only trades at 19.6x 2018 estimates.

GOOGL PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

In this case, Alphabet is clearly the cheapest stock of the group. This doesn't even include factoring in the huge cash balance of Alphabet in comparison to the group where Amazon and Netflix don't have cash laden balance sheets.

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet is only trading weak due to the use of the wrong numbers to analyze the stock. The only problem for shareholders is that predicting when investors will switch back to the non-GAAP numbers is impossible. Either way, the stock is cheap making Alphabet the FANG stock to own down here at $940.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.